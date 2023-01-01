Understanging ENV variables in PayloadCMS

Leaving aside public variables and focusing on backend ones.

When I access a variable (e.g. procee.env.ENVIRON) from server.ts file, I can read the value.

When I do the same in my custom core code (called inside custom endpoint inside server.ts file) it is undefined. These variables are not accessed by front-end.

server.ts

import { processGetAccountDetails } from './core/vault/controller'; console.log("server | ENVIRON: ", process.env.ENVIRON) // works router.get('/vault/accounts', (req: any, res) => { processGetAccountDetails(req,res) });

/vault/controller/index.ts

require('dotenv').config(); console.log("vault controller | ENVIRON: ", process.env.ENVIRON) // undefined

This happens seemingly at random. Some files it works, other not. What am I missing?

I must add, this is only an issue in production, locally all works as expected.