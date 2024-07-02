In the docs it says: "Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner."

My question is: How do i check if a users session is valid?

Image i have an application test.com which has a route /login . If a user submits the form provided by this route its makes a post request to the payload cms endpoint /api/{user-collection}/login (hosted on cms.test.com). After that a cookies gets set in the headers if the user provided correct login credentials. So far so clear.

But: How do i check if the session is valid in upcoming requests? If a user routes to test.com/dashboard i have to somehow check in a middleware function if the session is valid but in the docs i can't find an api endpoint to do this (

).

Use Payload Authentication in own web app