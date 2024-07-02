Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Use Payload Authentication in own web app

default discord avatar
sanslet4 months ago
3

In the docs it says: "Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner."



My question is: How do i check if a users session is valid?



Image i have an application test.com which has a route /login . If a user submits the form provided by this route its makes a post request to the payload cms endpoint /api/{user-collection}/login (hosted on cms.test.com). After that a cookies gets set in the headers if the user provided correct login credentials. So far so clear.



But: How do i check if the session is valid in upcoming requests? If a user routes to test.com/dashboard i have to somehow check in a middleware function if the session is valid but in the docs i can't find an api endpoint to do this (

https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#auth-operations

).



Use Payload Authentication in own web app

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    @sanslet You want the "me" endpoint



    Which will return either an active session or a bad request



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/operations#me
  • default discord avatar
    sanslet4 months ago

    Ah thanks. Is this endpoint designed for such a use case? I would have expected a /api/[collection-slug]/validate-session endpoint

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    Yes it is

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.