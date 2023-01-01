DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Using collection item as title of array row

default discord avatar
sesons
4 months ago
1

Hello fellas, just wondering if someone might be able to provide some info as to how I can use some property of a collection item (i.e. a page title) as a row label for an array?



The use case in particular I'm trying to achieve is having a menu field in which users can select pages to have as part of their menu - the trouble is within the admin.component field, the data value passed in only refers to the ID of the page, rather than having page properties listed.



Is there a way to specify depth for something like this?

