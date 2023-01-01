Using User object in Conditional Logic

According to the documentation here

one should be able to access the User object in the condition - show/hide field based on user data.

When I copy the example into my code, I get the following error.

Type '(data: any, siblingData: any, { user }: { user: any; }) => boolean' is not assignable to type 'Condition<any, any>'

Is the documentation actual, or am I doing something wrong. Here is my code (inside tabs, inside row):

{ name: 'sourceAsset', label: 'Offset Account', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'assets', admin: { description: 'Some description', condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => { //<--- ERROR return true; } }, access: { create: isAssetManagerFieldLevel, update: isAssetManagerFieldLevel, read: isLoggedInFieldLevel, }, filterOptions: ({ relationTo, data }) => { return {...} } }

When I escape this error with ts-ignore, then I get the following runtime error: