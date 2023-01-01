V8::FatalProcessOutOfMemory and Unable to List Docs

So this just happened - we were updating a document on our AWS ECS hosted Payload installation, and the container suffered a V8::FatalProcessOutOfMemory error and shut down. So we increased the memory allocation for this instance, and then restarted the application - but now every time we try to list the Docs collection.... we generate another V8::FatalProcessOutOfMemory. The Docs collection list just sits there with loading skeletons like the attached. So we've connected a local build (on a local machine) to the MongoDB Atlas Serverless instance we're using, and we still see the same - we're unable to list our docs in the collection. The V8::FatalProcessOutOfMemory occured while we were trying to save an update a document. Is it possible the list is now somehow corrupt? Compas, and the MongoDB Atlas web-ui show all 12 document that are present - and at a glance they seem to be okay - although hard to tel. Thoughts?

As an update - we're also generating v8::internal::V8::FatalProcessOutOfMemory errors on our local host trying to list Docs - and this machine has plenty of RAM.

(we're connecting to the same MongoDB Atlas server)

okay found it - it's our fancy

afterRead: [populateLexicalRelationships],

hook - and it happened immediately after creating an internal link (although we'd created several already). Time to debug ;-)

@jacobsfletch @denolfe - okay so this one is definitely on us, but... is it possible to prevent a field

afterRead

hook from executing in a collection list view? And only executing when a document is requested (details view)?

hah -

findMany

-

- you guys are amazing :-)

@alessiogr so the problem was caused by the Lexical

afterRead

hook - which is trying to collect additional data for an internal link, but, if two or more documents refer to each other, the the recursion in the hook will trigger infinite reads between the two (or more) documents since each call to

payload.findByID

to find the relationship data will trigger another

afterRead

hook call. @jacobsfletch @denolfe - I don't suppose there's a way to query document data without triggering the field

afterRead

hook?