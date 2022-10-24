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Community Help

Validation at the collection level

default discord avatar
fturmel2 years ago
5

Wondering where is the best way to validate during create/update that the combination of two field values is unique across all collection entries and fail validation if they are not.



The CollectionConfig type doesn't have a validate function, but I can see a

beforeValidate

hook that I might be able to use? I suppose I'd have to query all collection entries inside that hook to properly validate and throw an error if it fails. Am I on the right track, or is there a better way? Thanks!



I suppose another option would be to make a unique compound index in MongoDB. It works but I'd like to be able to give a clearer validation error message if possible.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    beforeValidate is the proper place to do this type of logic.



    Any field data you need should be inside

    data

    or

    originalDoc

    that is passed.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/collections#beforevalidate

    You should be able to throw one of the errors available in

    payload/errors

    if validation fails.

  • default discord avatar
    fturmel2 years ago

    Thanks for confirming! Are the

    payload/errors

    documented anywhere?



    Sharing back my

    beforeValidate

    hook implementation in case anyone needs to solve a similar problem:



    async ({ data, originalDoc }) => {
  const payload = await getPayloadClient();

  const entries = (
    await payload.find({
      collection: 'myCollection',
      pagination: false,
      where: { id: { not_equals: originalDoc?.id } },
    })
  ).docs;

  entries.forEach(entry => {
    if (entry.field1 === data?.field1 && entry.field2 === data?.field2) {
      throw new ValidationError([
        { field: 'field1', message: 'This combination of field 1 and field 2 already exists.' },
        { field: 'field2', message: 'This combination of field 1 and field 2 already exists.' },
      ]);
    }
  });
}
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    2 years ago

    I don't believe their usage is documented explicitly. Your best bet is to search the monorepo for

    from 'payload/errors'

    to see some examples.

  • default discord avatar
    fturmel2 years ago

    I figured it out for my use case, but might be something to consider adding to the docs. Here's the path to errors in the source code for anyone else that might find it useful:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/packages/payload/src/errors
  • default discord avatar
    swheeler39_98030last year

    Thanks for sharing this, had the exact same problem and this was very helpful

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