Validation at the collection level

Wondering where is the best way to validate during create/update that the combination of two field values is unique across all collection entries and fail validation if they are not.

The CollectionConfig type doesn't have a validate function, but I can see a

beforeValidate

hook that I might be able to use? I suppose I'd have to query all collection entries inside that hook to properly validate and throw an error if it fails. Am I on the right track, or is there a better way? Thanks!

I suppose another option would be to make a unique compound index in MongoDB. It works but I'd like to be able to give a clearer validation error message if possible.