Validation Passes When Returning a String

I'm trying to write a validation function for this breadcrumb array field and I can verify via console logs that it gets to the

return "<error message>"

step, but even though it's returning a string it still passes validation and updates correctly when saved.

This is the validation function...

validate : ( value, siblingData ) => { console . log ( `value: ${value} ` , value); console . log ( `siblingData: ${siblingData} ` , siblingData); if (siblingData?. data ?. variant === 'blogPost' ) { console . log ( `variant is blogPost` ); if (value?. length > 1 ) { console . warn ( `more than one breadcrumb` ); return "Blog posts shouldn't have more than one breadcrumb" ; } } return true ; },

Attached is the console output.

To be clear, in the Admin UI I'm seeing this update successfully even though it should be failing validation.