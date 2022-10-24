Is there some way to autogenerate that? Or some guide to follow for what to put in there? I didin't see anything clear in the docs.
All you need to run is this command:
pnpm generate:importmap
oh, neat
ah, found it:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#import-map
Thanks!
A point of clarification - I didn't have that script in my package.json (probably because I've been using the beta for a few months). Easy enough to add it based on the similar
generate:types
which IS in there.
"scripts": {
"generate:importmap": "payload generate:importmap",
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