Where is the payload settings component?

I'm working on the user collection and I noticed that at the base of the admin panel there is a section label Payload Settings and when doing a full directory search for "Admin Theme" or "Payload Settings" this doesn't come up. Where can I modify this without having to adjust it in the Payload src?
I haven't seen a way to do this, so my guess it's not possible. What is it you want there that you can't have on the user collection it self?
@kvist__ a few things, I don't need the term Payload shown to end-users that don't know what Payload is. Early on, the site I'm working on will not support multi-locale so showing this isn't of value. Additionally, I'd prefer to start off with a single mode of colors whereas this allows the user to change them. If I could get the admin CSS file I'd simply hide this using CSS for a quick fix but I do think it should be feasible to have control over this section (eg: just make it a part of the users collection)
The language here is the language for payload interface, not for content. Just FYI. But I see what you mean.
@kvist__ that's a good point
Hey @gregwhitworth - you can definitely modify this! To modify/override the account page, you'd need to provide a custom component to
views.Account
.
Here is a link to where you can find the actual component in Payload's src:
And here is the docs on how to override admin panel-wide components with custom components:
Let me know if you have any other questions with this, glad to help!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.