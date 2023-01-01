DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Where is the payload settings component?

default discord avatar
gregwhitworth
last month
5

I'm working on the user collection and I noticed that at the base of the admin panel there is a section label Payload Settings and when doing a full directory search for "Admin Theme" or "Payload Settings" this doesn't come up. Where can I modify this without having to adjust it in the Payload src?

  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    last month

    I haven't seen a way to do this, so my guess it's not possible. What is it you want there that you can't have on the user collection it self?

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    last month

    @kvist__ a few things, I don't need the term Payload shown to end-users that don't know what Payload is. Early on, the site I'm working on will not support multi-locale so showing this isn't of value. Additionally, I'd prefer to start off with a single mode of colors whereas this allows the user to change them. If I could get the admin CSS file I'd simply hide this using CSS for a quick fix but I do think it should be feasible to have control over this section (eg: just make it a part of the users collection)

  • default discord avatar
    kvist__
    last month

    The language here is the language for payload interface, not for content. Just FYI. But I see what you mean.

  • default discord avatar
    gregwhitworth
    last month

    @kvist__ that's a good point

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    Hey @gregwhitworth - you can definitely modify this! To modify/override the account page, you'd need to provide a custom component to

    views.Account

    .



    Here is a link to where you can find the actual component in Payload's src:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/Account/Default.tsx

    And here is the docs on how to override admin panel-wide components with custom components:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components

    Let me know if you have any other questions with this, glad to help!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.