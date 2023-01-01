Why no self register page in the project?

- FACT: there is only self-register to create initial admin account
- EXPECTATION: non-admin users to self register
- WORKAROUND: you can create register page website outside the app:https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/is-it-possible-to-create-a-register-page-rather-than-creating-users-yourself
- PROBLEM with WORKAROUND: user will have to re-enter credentials when redirected to Payload app to access the account
Hey @uljanovs this could certainly be a useful feature for a handful of users! Because Payload was built to be endlessly extensible, and projects handle auth + user creation in many different ways, it's not something we've built into core at this time.
Feel free to open a feature request on Github as we actively evaluate where those land on our roadmap.
The cookie will be valid for any domain listed in the CSRF config property on the payload config. So if they login under a whitelisted domain they will automatically be logged in when going to the admin panel. Am I missing what you are trying to do?
You resolved the issue. Didn't think about this.
Will do external register page and handle forget password externally.
