Access control, uploads and (maybe) setting a bad example.

Questions

Should access control be mentioned in the Upload section or should collections with Upload have automatic public read access? Does setting access.create () => true as per a couple of examples in the documentation allow public create permissions and if so, should that be discouraged or noted in the documentation?

Context

I was working with uploads and I couldn't figure out why when I was logged out - my media directory wasn't allowing me to see the static assets I uploaded.

I eventually figured out that it was that I need to allow for read permissions on the collection. Something that I couldn't see noted explicitly in the documentation. (Improvement maybe?)

As I was doing that I noticed an example I copied from the documentation earlier on my main "Pages" collection (kind of a page builder setup) and it seems to imply public access to creating pages, see bellow.

I don't have time to check right now but if it always returns true does that mean all access is allowed or does it use the default checking function mentioned here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/overview#default-settings

If doesn't use the default checking method, could that maybe be exposed so I don't have to write it myself and import it on every project where I don't need fine-grain access control?