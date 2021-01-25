Access control, uploads and (maybe) setting a bad example.

Upload section or should collections with Upload have automatic public read access?
access.create () => true as per a couple of examples in the documentation allow public
create permissions and if so, should that be discouraged or noted in the documentation?
I was working with uploads and I couldn't figure out why when I was logged out - my media directory wasn't allowing me to see the static assets I uploaded.
I eventually figured out that it was that I need to allow for read permissions on the collection. Something that I couldn't see noted explicitly in the documentation. (Improvement maybe?)
As I was doing that I noticed an example I copied from the documentation earlier on my main "Pages" collection (kind of a page builder setup) and it seems to imply public access to creating pages, see bellow.
I don't have time to check right now but if it always returns
true does that mean all access is allowed or does it use the default checking function mentioned here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/overview#default-settings
If doesn't use the default checking method, could that maybe be exposed so I don't have to write it myself and import it on every project where I don't need fine-grain access control?
access: {
create: () => true,
read: () => true,
update: () => true,
delete: () => true,
},
Hey @richardvanbergen — great questions! Here are a few answers for you.
TL;DR:
access.create: () => true allows public creation of documents in the collection. We can add to our docs to make this more explicit as it should definitely be used only very deliberately.
Now, here's a bit more info.
For safety and security reasons, all access control is set to require that a user is logged in by default to do anything with your API. You need to manually set access control to public for everything, including upload data AND uploaded files, to even be readable by anonymous users.
This documentation could be much more bold, or perhaps feature a
warning banner to call emphasis to this fact. We could also clearly specify this under the
Upload section. Good call!
In many cases, setting
access.create: () => true makes perfect sense for APIs. Here are a few different examples:
Customers auth collection, with
access.create: () => true. This would allow end users of your app to register themselves a Customer account. This collection could be totally separate from an
Admins auth collection or similar that gets many more permissions that you define, including maybe being used to access the Payload admin panel, whereas the Customers collection would be restricted.
Users auth collection, but add a
roles field to the collection that features a
create access control function requiring the logged in user to already have a protected role of
admin or similar. The pattern can be very powerful. This way, anyone can create a User, but only users with
admin role can change or set the
roles property on any given user.
FormSubmissions or similar, where anyone could post directly to your API through a contact form. That would be a case where
access.create: () => true would be totally appropriate.
But in any case, public
create permissions should be carefully used! We can definitely call this out more in docs.
Nailed it. We'll add this to the docs for sure. Good call.
If the function returns
true, that means that anyone can perform the action that the function corresponds to. If you leave the access control property undefined, then the default function will be used.
The default access control method is quite simple, and is below:
const defaultAccess = ({ req: { user } }) => Boolean(user);
We'll definitely add this to the docs for clarity but there should be no real reason you need to use it - as it's set automatically and used. To make use of it, all you need to do is not set any specific access control property!
Does this clear things up for you? All GREAT questions. We appreciate it!
Thank you very much, sorry for taking up so much time with such a thorough answer! 😄
One more very quick question (just trying to learn the APIs and I wasn't able to find an answer from scanning the code). If I do the following:
access: {
read: () => true
}
Does that mean all other other operations get the default access handler? I.e. is my configuration merged?
Sorry for the long clarification asking again. I get paranoid when it comes to access control and the like.
Hey Richard, no worries! I wrote that up pretty quickly. At this point our team is so familiar with this code that it just flows. We'll keep working on improving our docs and your questions help us do that.
Your example will only set the access control for the
read operations (find, findByID). So, the others (
create,
update,
delete, etc.) will remain set to the default access control which requires a user to be logged in.
It's a GOOD thing to be paranoid about access control. That's a mark of a good developer.
