Hi,

I've added versions: { drafts: true } to my Articles collection, which already contains some articles.

After doing it:

I can see on my UI (Next.js) the existing and new articles

I can see in the database (MongoDB) the existing (articles collection) and new (_articles_versions collection) articles

I can see on Admin UI only the new articles, but I cannot see the existing ones

I couldn't find anything on the Internet, only one thing on the drafts documentation, but it doesn't work for me to see the "old" articles on Admin UI.

Note regarding adding versions to an existing collection

If you already have a collection with documents, and you opt in to draft functionality after you have already created existing documents, all of your old documents will not have a _status field until you resave them. For this reason, if you are adding versions into an existing collection, you might want to write your access control function to allow for users to read both documents where _status is equal to "published" as well as where _status does not exist.

Do you know how to solve it? Shall I do it via migration script or something else?