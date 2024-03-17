Hi,
I've added
versions: { drafts: true } to my
Articles collection, which already contains some articles.
After doing it:
I couldn't find anything on the Internet, only one thing on the drafts documentation, but it doesn't work for me to see the "old" articles on Admin UI.
Note regarding adding versions to an existing collection
If you already have a collection with documents, and you opt in to draft functionality after you have already created existing documents, all of your old documents will not have a _status field until you resave them. For this reason, if you are adding versions into an existing collection, you might want to write your access control function to allow for users to read both documents where _status is equal to "published" as well as where _status does not exist.
Do you know how to solve it? Shall I do it via migration script or something else?
The list uses the versions collection, which makes it look like there are no documents even when the database has them. If you make a migration that saves all the documents using
payload.update({ _status: 'published', where: {}) it should resave all your docs to have a version history.
thank you very much 💪
I do have same issue and i can't able to resolve it can you please guide me in details how can i resolve this ?
Help will be much appreciated !!
@rafalkowalewski can you help me on it?
@komal1220
to be honest - we are not on production still, so I just removed all data in db
but I think it could be fixed just by adding a migration script and resave all of the documents
Thanks @rafalkowalewski . Actually I do have two migration scripts and I'm bit confuse which i have to use . if you have any migration scripts can you please share with me if you don't have any problem?
Thanks!!
@DanRibbens
@komal1220
I haven't created any yet, so I can't help you with that :/
