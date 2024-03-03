[Astro] LivePreview Hook

Someone an Idea if it is possible to write a LivePreviewHook for Astro (without React)?

https://payloadcms.com/docs/live-preview/frontend#building-your-own-hook

https://docs.astro.build/en/reference/integrations-reference/

somehow i don't know where to start.

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from '@payloadcms/live-preview'; let post = {} let SSR = true export async function getStaticPaths() { const data = await fetch("http://localhost:3000/api/people/"); const posts = await data.json(); return posts.docs.map((post: any) => { return { params: { slug: post.id }, props: { post }, }; }); } if ( SSR ) { const data = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/people/65d36f4574e7152e22a892e7?locale=fr&draft=false&depth=1'); post = await data.json() } else { const {post} = Astro.props; } --- <article> <p set:html={post.firstName} /> </article>

SSR is just for testing a boolean variable on the top.

best regards