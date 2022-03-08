Auto-Populate Fields

I am currently building a personal blog using Payload and, honestly, it's been an enjoyable process. The config structure is clean and easily understandable, and the documentation is fantastic.

However, I can't seem to find any documentation on how I should go about creating fields that can be generated through JavaScript. I have created a custom field to serve as the URL slug of a post, currently its used by manually typing out the title of the post in a URL safe format in the custom field. Though ideally it would use JavaScript to analyse the title and convert it to a URL safe string, auto-populating the slug and displaying it in the admin UI in a disabled text field.

So basically my question is how to set the value of a field in JavaScript based on the value of another field?