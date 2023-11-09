Best way to implement fulltext search on a collection?

Hello 👋
I would like to create a fulltext search endpoint for one of my collections.
My idea for now it to follow this doc to create a standard text search with weights.
However, I have no idea where would be the best place to add the
createdIndex line.
Also, I am wondering if I could just expose the payload
admin search engine with some filters. Or if any other "idiomatic" way of doing this exist.
Thank you in advance for your guidance 🙏
Just came back to it. So far it works for me with a named index created on server (re)start:
const start = async () => {
// ...somewhere after payload itself has been initialized
payload.db.collections['items'].schema.index(
{ title: 'text', description: 'text' },
{
name: 'fulltext_1',
...
}
)
}
I am not sure whether this is the best way, but, after creating an index I've simply added an endpoint within
server.ts to perform a text search, and it seems working:
app.get('/search', async (req, res) => {
const query = `${req.query.q}` || '';
const results = await payload.db.collections['items'].find({
$text: { $search: query },
});
res.json({ results });
});
https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/mongodb#access-to-mongoose-models
Thank you @pooledge, did you created the
$text index manually or added it somewhere in your codebase?
Doing it manually might be an issue for me as I work with PR staging environments creating a new db every time
Just came back to it. So far it works for me with a named index created on server (re)start:
const start = async () => {
// ...somewhere after payload itself has been initialized
payload.db.collections['items'].schema.index(
{ title: 'text', description: 'text' },
{
name: 'fulltext_1',
...
}
)
}
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.