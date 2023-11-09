Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Best way to implement fulltext search on a collection?

Raigato
2 months ago
Hello 👋

I would like to create a fulltext search endpoint for one of my collections.

My idea for now it to follow this doc to create a standard text search with weights.
However, I have no idea where would be the best place to add the createdIndex line.

Also, I am wondering if I could just expose the payload admin search engine with some filters. Or if any other "idiomatic" way of doing this exist.

Thank you in advance for your guidance 🙏

    pooledge
    last month

    pooledge
    last month

    I am not sure whether this is the best way, but, after creating an index I've simply added an endpoint within server.ts to perform a text search, and it seems working:

    app.get('/search', async (req, res) => {
	const query = `${req.query.q}` || '';

	const results = await payload.db.collections['items'].find({
		$text: { $search: query },
	});

	res.json({ results });
});

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/database/mongodb#access-to-mongoose-models

    Raigato
    last month

    Thank you @pooledge, did you created the $text index manually or added it somewhere in your codebase?
    Doing it manually might be an issue for me as I work with PR staging environments creating a new db every time

    pooledge
    last month

    Just came back to it. So far it works for me with a named index created on server (re)start:

    const start = async () => {
	// ...somewhere after payload itself has been initialized

	payload.db.collections['items'].schema.index(
		{ title: 'text', description: 'text' },
		{
			name: 'fulltext_1',
			...
		}
	)
}
