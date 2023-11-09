Best way to implement fulltext search on a collection?

Hello 👋

I would like to create a fulltext search endpoint for one of my collections.

My idea for now it to follow this doc to create a standard text search with weights.

However, I have no idea where would be the best place to add the createdIndex line.

Also, I am wondering if I could just expose the payload admin search engine with some filters. Or if any other "idiomatic" way of doing this exist.

Thank you in advance for your guidance 🙏