Can I use AWS DocumentDB instead of MongoDB?

mongodb://bard:<passwrd>@docdb-2022-06-13-02-18-07.cluster-c6wqayu9kx2t.ap-northeast-2.docdb.amazonaws.com:27017/?ssl=true&ssl_ca_certs=rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem&replicaSet=rs0&retryWrites=false
I want to link AWS DocumentDB.
I want help.
Hey @prove-ability, this error indicates that you are not passing the pem file contents into the Mongo options. You will need to have your .pem file locally and pass the contents into
payload.init under
mongoOptions. Here is an (untested) example:
const caContent = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem');
payload.init({
// ..
mongoOptions: {
sslCA: caContent,
},
});
Let me know if that gets you any further.
Here are some links to SO issues that may be useful as well: link, link
The method that I told you didn't work.
So I tried to proceed after watching AWS DOCS, but this also doesn't work.
Do you have any idea?
// Initialize Payload
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
},
mongoOptions: {
tlsCAFile: `${__dirname}/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem`
// ssl: true,
// sslValidate: false,
// sslCA: `${__dirname}/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem`
}
})
hello @prove-ability
Besides the SSL-issue, do you think DocumentDB's MongoDB API compatibility sufficient for PayloadCMS purposes?
@x31b — yes, you should be able to 100% use DocumentDB!
Awesome. Thanks @jmikrut
Also worth looking at @hdodov 's comment below as well: #652 (comment)
@prove-ability Have you gotten the DocumentDB to work?
Hello @jmikrut ,
I setup payload on aws but got this error when add data "You are not allowed to perform this action"
i tried set
mongoOptions up as in suggestions above but it still not working
Do you have Ideas why,
Thank you ^^
If you're getting as far as you are in these screenshots, like being able to login, then your issue isn't the database configuration. It has to be your access control or a cors issue. To verify, do you still get the same errors when using MongoDB instead of DocumentDB? I'm assuming that you would.
@PukpikC I would open a new Q&A discussion if you want troubleshooting help and include some of your config and steps to reproduce.
@DanRibbens Thank you for your answer, ah yes everything works fine on my local using mongoDB. and it would be really nice for new Q&A discussion.
I can't understand how only changing the database connection would make this happen. Your other requests would be failing before these if it was the DB. I still think there is something else going on.
@DanRibbens Hi, Than you for helping, I found a problem, it was about access control. I have to set it correctly to make it work on live :D
I'm going to chime in with how I managed to connect to AWS DocumentDB locally.
As stated in the AWS docs about "Connecting to an Amazon DocumentDB Cluster from Outside an Amazon VPC", you need to use SSH tunneling (port forwarding). Here's the command that creates a tunnel:
ssh -i /Users/path/to/ssh-private-key -L 27017:your-cluster.cluster-id.eu-central-1.docdb.amazonaws.com:27017 ec2-user@ec2-12-345-678-90.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com -N
Then, your
MONGODB_URI connection string must look like:
mongodb://dbuser:dbpassword@localhost:27017/?tls=true&tlsCAFile=eu-central-1-bundle.pem&tlsInsecure=true&directConnection=true&retryWrites=false
Couple of things to note:
eu-central-1-bundle.pem can be downloaded from the AWS docs on "Using SSL/TLS to encrypt a connection to a DB instance" and put in the root directory of the project.
tlsInsecure=true is needed because due to the SSH tunneling, you're actually connecting to
localhost and you would receive the following error regarding the TLS certificate:
Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: Hostname/IP does not match certificate's altnames: Host: localhost. is not in the cert's altnames: DNS:your-cluster.cluster-id.eu-central-1.docdb.amazonaws.com, DNS:your-cluster.cluster-cluster-id.eu-central-1.docdb.amazonaws.com, DNS:your-cluster.cluster-ro-cluster-id.eu-central-1.docdb.amazonaws.com
directConnection=true must be added, as mentioned in this Mongoose issue. Quoting the MongoDB Go Driver docs:
If set to true, the driver will only connect to the host provided in the URI and will not discover other hosts in the cluster.
My guess is that this is needed because otherwise the SSH tunnel is messing with that "host discovery".
retryWrites=false is needed because otherwise you get:
MongoServerError: Retryable writes are not supported
At this point, you should have
localhost:27017 forwarding the connection to
your-cluster.cluster-id.eu-central-1.docdb.amazonaws.com:27017 using a tunnel through your EC2 instance
ec2-12-345-678-90.eu-central-1.compute.amazonaws.com via
ec2-user after authenticating with your EC2 SSH private key
/Users/path/to/ssh-private-key.
Before using DocumentDB, I was using Atlas, and the only change in my code I had to make (besides the MongoDB connection string in
.env) was to disable the
useFacet setting:
await payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
+ mongoOptions: {
+ useFacet: false,
+ },
});
