Can you specify the scope of other Documents, because I don't want to have articles embedded in articles

zhounewz
9 months ago
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text#relationship-element

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    Yes, you can use the admin.enableRichTextRelationship property. Set it to false for any collection you don't want to be able to link to.

    Right now, rich text uploads offer a bit more granularity here, as you can specifically whitelist collections to be able to select from on a field-by-field basis. But in the future we should be able to add more granularity to do this with rich text relationships too. 👍

