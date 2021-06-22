Collections loaded server + clientside

Hello,

we use Algolia to index some of the collection items in payload and our problem is, that the algolia indices are used in some collection hooks. As it turns out, payload uses the config file client AND serverside.

To create/edit/update algolia indices, you need to provide an admin key, which obviously should only be provided serverside. Though payload seems to load the exact same config file clientside as well, which then throws an error as the admin api key only exists serverside.

The problem arises as the indices are imported to the collections (which init algolia on import) and due to the fact that all collections are imported to the payload config file as well makes it so payload tries to init algolia clientside as well.