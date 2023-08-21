Creating Payload App Fails on Windows 11

Link to reproduction

.

To Reproduce

I am utilizing Windows 11 as my operating system. Upon executing the command npx create-payload-app , I encountered an error. It is important to note that my C Drive is formatted as NTFS .

PS C:\Users\kavem\work > npx create - payload - app Welcome to Payload. Let ' s create a project! √ Project name? ... p1 √ Choose project template » website √ Enter MongoDB connection ... mongodb://localhost:32768/p1 Creating project in C:\Users\kavem\work\p1 DegitError: could not find commit hash for HEAD at Degit._cloneWithTar (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local

pm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9

ode_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14258:10) at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) at async Degit.clone (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local

pm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9

ode_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14096:4) { code: ' MISSING_REF ' , ref: ' HEAD ' } PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app^C PS C:\Users\kavem\work> remove-Item -Recurse -Force .\p1

Describe the Bug

During the process of executing the npx script to create a boilerplate application using Payload on Windows 11, I encountered a failure. The error message provided above details the issue I encountered. Notably, my C Drive utilizes the NTFS filesystem.

Expected Behavior

The npx create-payload-app command should execute without errors and generate the desired boilerplate application as expected on Windows 11.

Payload Version

1.14.0

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I appreciate your support in resolving this issue. If you require any further information or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out.