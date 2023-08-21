DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Creating Payload App Fails on Windows 11

kave-me
4 weeks ago
1 4

Link to reproduction

.

To Reproduce

I am utilizing Windows 11 as my operating system. Upon executing the command npx create-payload-app, I encountered an error. It is important to note that my C Drive is formatted as NTFS.

PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app

  Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project!

√ Project name? ... p1
√ Choose project template » website
√ Enter MongoDB connection ... mongodb://localhost:32768/p1

  Creating project in C:\Users\kavem\work\p1

DegitError: could not find commit hash for HEAD
    at Degit._cloneWithTar (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9\node_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14258:10)
    at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
    at async Degit.clone (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9\node_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14096:4) {
  code: 'MISSING_REF',
  ref: 'HEAD'
}
PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app^C
PS C:\Users\kavem\work> remove-Item -Recurse -Force .\p1

Describe the Bug

During the process of executing the npx script to create a boilerplate application using Payload on Windows 11, I encountered a failure. The error message provided above details the issue I encountered. Notably, my C Drive utilizes the NTFS filesystem.

Expected Behavior

The npx create-payload-app command should execute without errors and generate the desired boilerplate application as expected on Windows 11.

Payload Version

1.14.0

Thank you for your attention to this matter, and I appreciate your support in resolving this issue. If you require any further information or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out.

    4 weeks ago
    npm cache clean --force 
    PS C:\Users\kavem> npm cache clean --force
npm WARN using --force Recommended protections disabled.
    npx create-payload-app 
    PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app

Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project!

√ Project name? ... p2
√ Choose project template » website
√ Enter MongoDB connection ... mongodb://localhost:32769/p1

Creating project in C:\Users\kavem\work\p2

DegitError: could not find commit hash for HEAD
at Degit._cloneWithTar (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9\node_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14258:10)
at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at async Degit.clone (C:\Users\kavem\AppData\Local\npm-cache\_npx\2238e51406dcebe9\node_modules\degit\dist\index-688c5d50.js:14096:4) {
    code: 'MISSING_REF',
    ref: 'HEAD'
}
    Trying `0.3.34` 
    PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app@0.3.34
Need to install the following packages:
create-payload-app@0.3.34
Ok to proceed? (y) y

Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project!

√ Project name?  p3
√ Choose project template » payload-website
√ Enter MongoDB connection  mongodb://localhost:32769/p1

Creating project in C:\Users\kavem\work\p3

DegitError: could not find commit hash for HEAD
    Trying `npx create-react-app` as well, it fails too! PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-react-app r1 Need to install the following packages: create-react-app@5.0.1 Ok to proceed? (y) y npm WARN deprecated tar@2.2.2: This version of tar is no longer supported, and will not receive security updates. Please upgrade asap.

    Creating a new React app in C:\Users\kavem\work\r1.

    Installing packages. This might take a couple of minutes.
    Installing react, react-dom, and react-scripts with cra-template...

    added 1439 packages in 2m

    241 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details
    Git repo not initialized Error: Command failed: git --version
    at checkExecSyncError (node:child_process:885:11)
    at execSync (node:child_process:957:15)
    at tryGitInit (C:\Users\kavem\work\r1\node_modules\react-scripts\scripts\init.js:46:5)
    at module.exports (C:\Users\kavem\work\r1\node_modules\react-scripts\scripts\init.js:276:7)
    at [eval]:3:14
    at Script.runInThisContext (node:vm:123:12)
    at Object.runInThisContext (node:vm:299:38)
    at node:internal/process/execution:79:19
    at [eval]-wrapper:6:22 {
    status: 1,
    signal: null,
    output: [ null, null, null ],
    pid: 52548,
    stdout: null,
    stderr: null
    }

    Installing template dependencies using npm...

    added 69 packages, and changed 1 package in 15s

    245 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details
    Removing template package using npm...

    removed 1 package, and audited 1508 packages in 3s

    245 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details

    6 high severity vulnerabilities

    To address all issues (including breaking changes), run:
    npm audit fix --force

    Run npm audit for details.

    Success! Created r1 at C:\Users\kavem\work\r1
    Inside that directory, you can run several commands:

    npm start
    Starts the development server.

    npm run build
    Bundles the app into static files for production.

    npm test
    Starts the test runner.

    npm run eject
    Removes this tool and copies build dependencies, configuration files
    and scripts into the app directory. If you do this, you can’t go back!

    We suggest that you begin by typing:

    cd r1
    npm start

    Happy hacking!

    I cant run `git` in powershell, as it's directory is not in `PATH`, I added `C:\Program Files\Git\cmd` to `PATH`. 
    PS C:\Users\kavem\work> git --version
git: The term 'git' is not recognized as a name of a cmdlet, function, script file, or executable program.
Check the spelling of the name, or if a path was included, verify that the path is correct and try again.

## After Adding it

PS C:\Users\kavem\work> git --version
git version 2.41.0.windows.3
    After fixing `PATH`, `create-react-app` work.

    PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-react-app r2

    Creating a new React app in C:\Users\kavem\work\r2.

    Installing packages. This might take a couple of minutes.
    Installing react, react-dom, and react-scripts with cra-template...

    added 1439 packages in 53s

    241 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details

    Initialized a git repository.

    Installing template dependencies using npm...

    added 69 packages, and changed 1 package in 6s

    245 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details
    Removing template package using npm...

    removed 1 package, and audited 1508 packages in 3s

    245 packages are looking for funding
    run npm fund for details

    6 high severity vulnerabilities

    To address all issues (including breaking changes), run:
    npm audit fix --force

    Run npm audit for details.

    Created git commit.

    Success! Created r2 at C:\Users\kavem\work\r2
    Inside that directory, you can run several commands:

    npm start
    Starts the development server.

    npm run build
    Bundles the app into static files for production.

    npm test
    Starts the test runner.

    npm run eject
    Removes this tool and copies build dependencies, configuration files
    and scripts into the app directory. If you do this, you can’t go back!

    Now `create-payload-app` works too.

    PS C:\Users\kavem\work> npx create-payload-app p5

    Welcome to Payload. Let's create a project!

    √ Choose project template » website
    √ Enter MongoDB connection ... mongodb://localhost:32769/p1

    Creating project in C:\Users\kavem\work\p5

    √ Dependencies installed
    √ .env file created
    √ Payload project successfully created

    In summary, the issue was related to Git not being recognized due to the PATH environment variable. Once the PATH was corrected, the issues were resolved, and creating the Payload app was successful. ✅

    Please let me know if you need any further assistance or clarification! 🫰

    I was able to run this without an issue.

    image

    Can you try again to rule out that whatever it was hasn't been fixed from a change in one of the dependencies?

    If you still have trouble, what else can you tell me about your environment? Maybe it has to do with the version of Node or NPM?

    Thanks!

    Could be a cache issue, does this help at all?

    saltnpixels/ignition#24

    I've converted this to a discussion so it can be found by others having the same problem.

    In summary if you are running create-payload-app and get the error:
    DegitError: could not find commit hash for HEAD

    Make sure that git's cmd is included in your PATH.

