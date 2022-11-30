Is a "user rating" feature possible with Payload?

How can I create something akin to a "user rating" feature? I.e., each user can create and edit their own row for each article, either as a many-to-many relationship article_user_rating or as a hasMany relationship field in the article or in the user collection. In both case, the row should includes a field for the rating (integer).

I couldn't find a way to constrain the [article_id, user_id] pair to be unique. Is something like a composite key unique constraint possible?

Also, how would I display the 5-stars widget for the current user to be able to rate the article in the admin edit page?