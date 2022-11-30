DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Is a "user rating" feature possible with Payload?

vibl
8 months ago
How can I create something akin to a "user rating" feature? I.e., each user can create and edit their own row for each article, either as a many-to-many relationship article_user_rating or as a hasMany relationship field in the article or in the user collection. In both case, the row should includes a field for the rating (integer).

I couldn't find a way to constrain the [article_id, user_id] pair to be unique. Is something like a composite key unique constraint possible?

Also, how would I display the 5-stars widget for the current user to be able to rate the article in the admin edit page?

    cbrualdi
    8 months ago

    I'd approach it this way:

    • A beforeChange hook on RatingCollection to save the user who is rating in a readonly or disabled field
    • An access:read function to show the user only his own ratings
    • A validate function on the product relation to check the uniqueness of the [user, products] rating

    Something like this:

    const ProductsCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'products-for-rating',
  labels: { plural: 'Products' },
  admin: {
    group: 'Rating',
    useAsTitle: 'productName'
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'productName',
      type: 'text',
    }
  ],
}
    const RatingsCollection: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'ratings',
  admin: {
    group: 'Rating',
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'product',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'products-for-rating',
      validate: async (val, { user }) => {
        const query = qs.stringify({
          where: {
            and: [
              {
                product: { equals: val }
              },
              {
                user: { equals: user.id }
              }
            ]
          } 
        }, { addQueryPrefix: true })
        
        const response = await fetch(`http://localhost:3000/api/ratings${query}`)
        const sameRating = await response.json()

        if (!sameRating.totalDocs) {
          return true;
        }

        return 'You have already rated this product.';
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'rating',
      type: 'number',
      min: 1, max: 5,
      // admin: {
      //   components: {
      //     Field: FiveStarsField
      //   }
      // }
    },
    {
      name: 'user',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'users',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true
      },
    },
  ],
  access: {
    read: ({ req: { user }, id }) => { 
      return {
        user: { 
          equals: user.id 
        }
      } 
    }
  },
  hooks: {
    beforeChange: [async ({
      data,
      req, 
    }) => {
      data.user = req.user.id
      return data;
    }]
  }
}

    To show the 5-stars field you can provide a custom Field Component to the rating field.

    If I understand your problem correctly, this work for me, but I'm curious to know if there's a better approach.

    JarrodMFlesch
    Payload Team
    8 months ago

    @vibl You could create a ratings collection, and store your data there. You would have a field for the user, the article and the rating.

    To make them unique you could create a hidden field (set it to unique in the config) and use a beforeValidate hook to generate the value for that field by concatenating the userID and the articleID.

    To display it on an article page within the admin panel, you could create a custom ui field, that fetches the users rating based on the article they are viewing (the useDocumentInfo hook would be useful here). If there is a rating, set that as your value in your customStarComponent field. On change make a POST req to the ratings collection where user = userID and article = articleID.

    How does that sound to you?

