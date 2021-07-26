How do you recommend implementing long-lasting user sessions? So that they are not logged out. Typically, in the JWT implementations I've encountered, there are two tokens: a short-lived (minutes) access token that contains encoded user data, and a long-lived (days) opaque refresh token. I understand from the documentation that Payload only has the former. In that case, do you recommend simply setting a high value for tokenExpiration (e.g. a week)?