Problem using library 'basic-ftp'

This problem may not for Payload CMS. However, I want to use 'basic-ftp' library for connecting ftp client in payload. But when I am trying to import the library, it gives me the following error.

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 4:13-26 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 6:14-28 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/FtpContext.js 4:14-28 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'net' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/StringWriter.js 4:17-34 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default. This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it. If you want to include a polyfill, you need to: - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }' - install 'stream-browserify' If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this: resolve.fallback: { "stream": false } ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/netUtils.js 4:14-28 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/transfer.js 5:14-28 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server

ode_modules\basic-ftp\dist' webpack compiled with 6 errors

It seems like a problem with webpack config. I found a lot of solutions, but nothing seems to work for me. Can anyone, how can I use 'basic-ftp' in payload cms?