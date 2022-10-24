Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Problem using library 'basic-ftp'

default discord avatar
aljubaer5 years ago
1 1

This problem may not for Payload CMS. However, I want to use 'basic-ftp' library for connecting ftp client in payload. But when I am trying to import the library, it gives me the following error.

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 4:13-26
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 6:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/FtpContext.js 4:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'net' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/StringWriter.js 4:17-34
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.

If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
        - add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
        - install 'stream-browserify'
If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
        resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/netUtils.js 4:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/transfer.js 5:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'

webpack compiled with 6 errors

It seems like a problem with webpack config. I found a lot of solutions, but nothing seems to work for me. Can anyone, how can I use 'basic-ftp' in payload cms?

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    5 years ago

    Hey @aljubaer

    This is actually a common problem that has to do with importing non browser-friendly code into browser apps. As the Payload config is shared between the server and the browser, installing server-only modules like basic-ftp will allow the server to work fine, but cause the browser bundle to break.

    But - fixing it is easy! See here in the docs:
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules

    Also, I've written up a bit longer of a response to this type of issue in another discussion here:
    #205

    Does this help?

    1 reply
  • default discord avatar
    aljubaer5 years ago

    Yes, this works fine. Thank you for your reply.

Open

Continue the discussion in GitHub

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.