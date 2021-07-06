Problem using library 'basic-ftp'

This problem may not for Payload CMS. However, I want to use 'basic-ftp' library for connecting ftp client in payload. But when I am trying to import the library, it gives me the following error.
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 4:13-26
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/Client.js 6:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/FtpContext.js 4:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'net' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/StringWriter.js 4:17-34
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'stream' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
BREAKING CHANGE: webpack < 5 used to include polyfills for node.js core modules by default.
This is no longer the case. Verify if you need this module and configure a polyfill for it.
If you want to include a polyfill, you need to:
- add a fallback 'resolve.fallback: { "stream": require.resolve("stream-browserify") }'
- install 'stream-browserify'
If you don't want to include a polyfill, you can use an empty module like this:
resolve.fallback: { "stream": false }
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/netUtils.js 4:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
ERROR in ./node_modules/basic-ftp/dist/transfer.js 5:14-28
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'tls' in 'C:\Users\BS0493\OneDrive\Desktop\practice-codes\Bronx server\node_modules\basic-ftp\dist'
webpack compiled with 6 errors
It seems like a problem with webpack config. I found a lot of solutions, but nothing seems to work for me. Can anyone, how can I use 'basic-ftp' in payload cms?
Hey @aljubaer —
This is actually a common problem that has to do with importing non browser-friendly code into browser apps. As the Payload config is shared between the server and the browser, installing server-only modules like
basic-ftp will allow the server to work fine, but cause the browser bundle to break.
But - fixing it is easy! See here in the docs:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules
Also, I've written up a bit longer of a response to this type of issue in another discussion here:
#205
Does this help?
Yes, this works fine. Thank you for your reply.
