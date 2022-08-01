Production deploy gives 404 on /admin (not on /api)

Hey guys,

So I've setup payload to run over https://domainx.dev through an nginx proxy.

In my .env (ecosystem.config.js) I've got "SERVER_URL": "https://domainx.dev", .

In nginx I'm doing proxy_pass http://localhost:3000;

When I got to https://domainx.dev/api/pages I get a result, but when I go to https://domainx.dev/admin I get Cannot GET /admin .

This does work without production mode.