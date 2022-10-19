Recursive Blocks

I'm basically building a page builder of all my react components and loving it so far.

I iterate all my react components, and create a 'block' of each one. However the only problem is react components allow children, and I'd love for each block to have its own field which has additional blocks (which are components of that same library). However, then I would enter this weird recursive case where I continously iterate and hit no stopping point.

Does anyone of a solution for how to accomplish such a thing? Does my problem make sense?