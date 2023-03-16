What is the minimum mongodb version ?

Hi !
Is there a minimum MongoDB version to run Payload CMS?
Our current MongoDB server is running on version 4, is this likely to cause problems?
Thanks
Hi @franckmartin!
You should be able to use MongoDB 4+. I had been developing Payload against v4 up until about 6 months ago and we try keep our Mongo API reliance simple to avoid compatibility issues with DocumentDB / Azure Cosmos DB.
Let me know if you run into anything bizare. The most complex queries come from our reliance on aggregations used in managing versions if you're concerned, I would start there before diving in too deep.
Thank you so much for your quick answer @DanRibbens!
We'll give it a try and let you know if we run into anything weird.
