What is the minimum mongodb version ?

default discord avatar
franckmartin
4 months ago
Hi !

Is there a minimum MongoDB version to run Payload CMS?
Our current MongoDB server is running on version 4, is this likely to cause problems?

Thanks

  • discord user avatar
    DanRibbens
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @franckmartin!
    You should be able to use MongoDB 4+. I had been developing Payload against v4 up until about 6 months ago and we try keep our Mongo API reliance simple to avoid compatibility issues with DocumentDB / Azure Cosmos DB.

    Let me know if you run into anything bizare. The most complex queries come from our reliance on aggregations used in managing versions if you're concerned, I would start there before diving in too deep.

  • default discord avatar
    franckmartin
    4 months ago

    Thank you so much for your quick answer @DanRibbens!
    We'll give it a try and let you know if we run into anything weird.

