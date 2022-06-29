Hi payload dev dudes,

I'm migrating our 50k+ pages SEO web app from Contentful to Payload. I found blocks and relationships to collections(in rich-text editor) both can solve the requirement of inserting structured data into an article.

We're now using contentful embed block(like relationship) to do this. And the embedded block links to contents(like doc) built from content types(like collections). For example we have pure UI content types like Button , Card and TwitterWidget , also we have business-related content types like TableRealStatisticsForCalifornia .

I'd like to know from the best practice aspect, when should I use blocks and when should I use relationships to collections.