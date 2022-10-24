Slug Field
A slug is a unique, indexed, URL-friendly string that identifies a particular document, often used to construct the URL of a webpage.
The Slug Field auto-generates its value from another field, such as a title or name field, and provides UI to lock and unlock the field to protect its value, as well as to re-generate the slug on-demand.
To create a Slug Field, set the
type to
slug in your Field Config:
Config Options
The Slug Field defaults
required,
unique, and
index to
true, and renders in the
sidebar. In addition to the standard field options, it exposes:
Option
Description
Optional. The name of the top-level field to generate the slug from (e.g.
Optional. Override the default slugify function. More details.
Because
slug is a standard named field, customize it with the usual field properties directly —
label,
localized,
required,
unique (set
false to drop the unique index, e.g. for a per-tenant compound index),
index,
defaultValue, and
admin (including
admin.position).
Generation
The slug is static: it fills once while empty and is preserved thereafter, so editing the source field later never rewrites it — this protects live URLs from changing unexpectedly.
- On create, an empty slug is derived from the
useAsSlugsource field, if any. With no source value (or no
useAsSlugconfigured), it falls back to
<singular>-<N>, where
Nis the first available integer (e.g.
posts-1). The slug is therefore always present the moment the document is created.
- An explicit value always wins and is normalized through
slugify(e.g.
Hello World→
hello-world). It must be unique — a collision is rejected rather than silently changed.
- Once set, the slug is never regenerated automatically. Editors can unlock the field to edit it directly, or re-generate it on-demand from the Admin Panel.
- Generated values are deduped against existing documents so two never claim the same slug.
Because the slug is guaranteed to exist on create, autosave-enabled documents get a stable slug on the initial draft — before a title is typed — which live preview needs to load the document by its slug.
Localization
A localized slug is unique per locale: the same value can be reused across a document's own locales, but not across documents within one locale. Every locale is seeded on create, so switching locales never lands on a blank slug, and generation is locale-aware when the source is localized.
Custom Slugify Function
You can override the default slugify function of the Slug Field. This is necessary if the slug requires special treatment, such as character encoding, additional language support, etc.
This function receives the value of the
useAsSlug field as
valueToSlugify and must return a string.
For example, if you wanted to use the
slugify package, you could do something like this:
The following args are provided to the custom
slugify function:
Argument
Type
Description
The value of the field specified in
The full document data being saved.
The Payload request object.
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