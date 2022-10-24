Local API operations that support overrideAccess now default it to false — they respect Access Control by default. A few operations do not expose this option, and resetPassword requires it explicitly.

overrideAccess: false (default where optional) — respect Access Control. Pass the authenticated user when the operation acts on their behalf; without one, Payload evaluates access as an anonymous request.

(default where optional) — respect Access Control. Pass the authenticated when the operation acts on their behalf; without one, Payload evaluates access as an anonymous request. overrideAccess: true — skip Access Control. The operation runs with full permissions.

In Payload 3 this property defaulted to true , which meant an operation that said nothing skipped Access Control. See the migration guide.

Respecting Access Control

Use overrideAccess: false whenever the operation acts for a person — server functions, API routes, custom endpoints, and anything reached from the front end. Pass the authenticated user so Payload knows whose permissions to check.

1 const authedCreate = await payload . create ( { 2 collection : 'users' , 3 overrideAccess : false , 4 user , 5 data : { 6 email : 'test@test.com' , 7 password : 'test' , 8 } , 9 } )

This creates the document only if user has permission to do so. Without the user , Payload treats the request as unauthenticated and applies the access rules for an anonymous visitor.

Skipping Access Control

Use overrideAccess: true for trusted server-side work with no user behind it — seed scripts, migrations, cron jobs, and independently authenticated system integrations that are intended to run with full permissions.

Treat webhooks according to the authority they represent. A webhook acting for a Payload user should pass that user with overrideAccess: false . After independently authenticating and authorizing a system webhook, use overrideAccess: true only when it is intentionally allowed to bypass Payload Access Control.

1 const seeded = await payload . create ( { 2 collection : 'users' , 3 overrideAccess : true , 4 data : { 5 email : 'test@test.com' , 6 password : 'test' , 7 } , 8 } )

Choosing a value

Ask who the operation is for. If a person triggered it, pass their user — you can set overrideAccess: false explicitly, or simply omit the property, since that's now the default. If your server triggered it on its own schedule, set overrideAccess: true explicitly.

When you are unsure, leave the default in place so that Payload enforces the configured Access Control instead of bypassing it.