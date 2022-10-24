Respecting Access Control with Local API Operations
Local API operations that support
overrideAccess now default it to
false — they respect Access Control by default. A few operations do not expose this option, and
resetPassword requires it explicitly.
overrideAccess: false(default where optional) — respect Access Control. Pass the authenticated
userwhen the operation acts on their behalf; without one, Payload evaluates access as an anonymous request.
overrideAccess: true— skip Access Control. The operation runs with full permissions.
Respecting Access Control
Use
overrideAccess: false whenever the operation acts for a person — server functions, API routes, custom endpoints, and anything reached from the front end. Pass the authenticated
user so Payload knows whose permissions to check.
This creates the document only if
user has permission to do so. Without the
user, Payload treats the request as unauthenticated and applies the access rules for an anonymous visitor.
Skipping Access Control
Use
overrideAccess: true for trusted server-side work with no user behind it — seed scripts, migrations, cron jobs, and independently authenticated system integrations that are intended to run with full permissions.
Treat webhooks according to the authority they represent. A webhook acting for a Payload user should pass that
user with
overrideAccess: false. After independently authenticating and authorizing a system webhook, use
overrideAccess: true only when it is intentionally allowed to bypass Payload Access Control.
Choosing a value
Ask who the operation is for. If a person triggered it, pass their
user — you can set
overrideAccess: false explicitly, or simply omit the property, since that's now the default. If your server triggered it on its own schedule, set
overrideAccess: true explicitly.
When you are unsure, leave the default in place so that Payload enforces the configured Access Control instead of bypassing it.
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