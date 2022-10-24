3.0 to 4.0 Migration Guide
All breaking changes are listed below. If you encounter changes that are not explicitly listed here, please consider contributing to this documentation by submitting a PR.
Codemod
Most of the breaking changes below are auto-migratable using the
@payloadcms/codemod CLI:
The codemod is idempotent and safe to run on a partially-migrated project.
Database migrations
Payload 4 adds new tables and columns. On SQL adapters (Postgres, SQLite and D1), generate one migration after upgrading with
payload migrate:create, check it, and run it with
payload migrate. In development, the schema is pushed automatically. MongoDB needs no migration for new fields.
Changes that need more than that, like renamed columns, say so in their own section below.
Breaking Changes
Theme context distinguishes local overrides from root preferences
useTheme now reads and updates the nearest provider. Use
useRootTheme for root preference controls and all
setTheme('auto') calls:
Theme setters no longer accept an options argument. Remove the second argument from both methods:
ThemeProvider now manages only local overrides, including outside the Admin. The host supplies initial theme and contrast values and handles saved preferences. To use local setters, bind the provider to the themed element with
targetRef:
Without
targetRef, control the theme through the provider's props. See theme hooks for usage.
Form-state data utilities are renamed
The shared form-state utilities exported from
payload/shared now explicitly name their source:
Old name
New name
Update imports and calls. Their arguments are unchanged:
The form-context methods
useForm().getData() and
useForm().getSiblingData() keep their names.
Payload request creation is consolidated
Payload request creation now uses
createPayloadRequest for local contexts and
createPayloadRequestFromWebRequest to convert a Web
Request. Admin context setup is exposed as
initAdminContext.
Old name
New name
initAdminContext and its cache types are primarily contracts for framework adapters. Custom Root layout adapters must rename their injected
initReq callback to
initAdminContext.
Local request creation now takes a single object argument containing
payload. For a request without options:
CreatePayloadRequestArgs is exported from
payload and requires
payload. Options-only values should use
Omit<CreatePayloadRequestArgs, 'payload'>. The old
CreateLocalReqOptions type was declared in the internal request utility, not exported from the package root; relative/private imports of that type require manual migration. The codemod handles an existing named import of that type only when its source is
payload.
Web request conversion uses its new role-specific name:
Codemod
To migrate automatically, there's a codemod for this change available by running:
Automatic call migration requires a plain identifier payload argument and either
{} or an initialized local
const options identifier. The options type must expose all seven old option properties, or be
any. For that identifier form, the generated argument captures payload first and uses forwarding getters for
context,
depth,
fallbackLocale,
locale,
req,
urlSuffix, and
user. This preserves inherited getters, their read order, and rejected promises from throwing getters without reading unrelated properties. Complex expressions, mutable/unresolved options bindings, narrow option types, collisions, and unsupported type usages are left unchanged with notes for manual migration.
Cookie prefixes are normalized and validated
Projects configured with
cookiePrefix: '' now use the default
payload prefix, changing the auth cookie name from
-token to
payload-token. Omitting
cookiePrefix or using a valid non-empty custom prefix keeps the same cookie names.
Prefixes containing whitespace or other invalid cookie-name characters now throw
InvalidConfiguration during config sanitization. Update these prefixes to use valid characters before starting Payload. Changing a prefix changes its cookie names, so existing users must sign in again.
When upgrading a project with an empty prefix:
- Users with existing
-tokensessions must sign in again.
- Custom integrations that read or write
-tokenmust use
payload-token.
- Existing
-tokencookies are no longer read or cleared by Payload. Remove them or allow them to expire.
The empty
cookiePrefix setting can be removed from the config to use the default.
JWT authentication is versioned without moving token data
Payload 4 keeps the decoded JWT payload flat, so integrations can continue reading
id,
collection,
sid,
saveToJWT from the same paths as Payload 3.
Payload now reserves
id,
collection,
sid,
iat, and
exp. A
saveToJWT alias using one of those names is ignored, and Payload writes the trusted value after collecting fields configured with
saveToJWT. This prevents an alias such as
saveToJWT: 'id' or
saveToJWT: 'collection' from changing which user or collection the signed token authenticates as.
The token's signed protected header now contains
authVersion: 1. This marker identifies tokens issued by the fixed authentication format. It lives in the header, rather than the payload, because earlier configurations could alias a field to any payload key. Payload rejects tokens that do not contain the supported header version.
Tokens issued by a patched Payload 3 release already contain the same
authVersion: 1 protected-header marker and remain valid after upgrading to Payload 4, provided the signing secrets and authentication collection configuration remain compatible.
Tokens issued by an unpatched Payload release do not contain the marker and are rejected. There is no safe compatibility fallback because a legacy token might have been signed after its trusted identity fields were overwritten. When upgrading directly from an unpatched release:
- Users must sign in again after deployment.
- Integrations must reissue stored bearer tokens.
- Expect a temporary spike in
401responses until clients discard their stored tokens.
Raw-token consumers do not need to change token data paths, and
/me returns the same data for a valid new token. External validators and integrations that mint Payload-compatible JWTs must set and check the protected-header version. Import Payload's shared version instead of hardcoding it:
A token is also rejected if its
collection is not auth-enabled or has
disableLocalStrategy enabled.
See Token Data for the full token data shape.
Local API access is now enforced by default
overrideAccess now defaults to
false on Local API operations, so omitting it respects Access Control instead. Operations that do not expose
overrideAccess, and operations such as
resetPassword where it was already required or did not default to
true, are unaffected by this change.
overrideAccess: false(the new default) — respect Access Control. Use this whenever the operation acts on behalf of a user, and pass
useralongside it.
overrideAccess: true— bypass Access Control. Use this for trusted server-side work such as cron jobs, seeding, and migrations.
The property stays optional on the affected operations, and there is no compile error for either TypeScript or JavaScript projects — a call that omitted
overrideAccess before still compiles after upgrading, it just behaves differently: it now enforces Access Control instead of skipping it. Run the codemod to find every affected call site and restore the previous behavior explicitly:
Review the results afterwards. Leave the property off, or set it to
overrideAccess: false, wherever the operation acts on behalf of a user — that is the more secure outcome and is now the default.
Cases the codemod leaves behind
Run a typecheck after the codemod. Three patterns it cannot resolve:
- Spread arguments —
payload.find({ ...args }). The codemod cannot tell whether
argsalready supplies the property.
- Aliased or cast receivers —
const db = payload; db.find({ ... })and
(payload as any).find({ ... }). It matches
payload,
.payload, and their
.jobsproperties only.
- Non-literal arguments —
payload.find(options). The codemod cannot safely modify the value at the call site.
Jobs operations use the same default
payload.jobs.queue,
run,
runByID,
cancel, and
cancelByID now also default
overrideAccess to
false. The option remains optional, but omitting it runs the corresponding
jobs.access.queue,
jobs.access.run, or
jobs.access.cancel function. The codemod adds
overrideAccess: true to these calls—including zero-argument
payload.jobs.run() calls—to preserve Payload 3 behavior for review.
On-demand validation adds a
validate operation
The
Operation type now includes
validate. The
operation argument for collection, global, and field
beforeValidate and
beforeChange hooks also includes
validate.
On-demand validation runs these hooks without saving the candidate. Update exhaustive operation checks and skip external side effects that should only run during
create or
update:
Sanitized collection and global access types now require a
validate key. Payload supplies this key during configuration sanitization and uses
update access by default. Code that constructs a sanitized access object directly must add the key.
Access Control callbacks now receive document slugs
Collection and Global Access Control callback arguments now include the document's
slug. This additive property is unlikely to affect most projects, but code that manually invokes access callbacks or
executeAccess must now pass
slug. Code that validates, enumerates, or compares the exact callback argument shape may also need updating.
Custom bin scripts replaced by native CLI commands
The
config.bin API has been removed. Custom commands are now registered through
config.cli.commands and use the same schema-backed CLI API as Payload's built-in commands.
In Payload 3.x, config entries connected a command name to a script path:
The imported module had to expose a specially named
script function:
In Payload 4.0, define a real CLI command instead:
Register the command export in your Payload config:
When migrating custom scripts:
- Replace
binentries with entries in the
cli.commandsmap. The map key becomes the command name.
- Replace the exported
script(config)function with a schema-backed command created by
defineCLICommand.
- Register commands by import path to keep them out of the Payload config's module graph. Paths use the existing
PayloadComponentsyntax, resolve relative to
payload.config.ts, and support default or named exports. Direct
CLICommandvalues are also accepted.
- Define the handler's semantic input with a Standard Schema implementation such as Zod. Supported top-level properties become options automatically; use
clionly to mark positional arguments, hide fields, or override unusual shell syntax.
- Use the provided
getPayload()function so Payload can shut down database connections after the command finishes.
- Return an exit code from the handler when needed. Do not call
process.exit()from the command.
Payload adds built-in command import references to
cli.commands while sanitizing the config, then applies project entries over those defaults. All built-ins are named exports from
payload/cli/builtin, and Payload imports a referenced module only once even when it provides several commands. The sanitized map therefore contains the complete local CLI, and built-in and custom commands use the same loader. Custom commands appear in
payload --help and receive Standard Schema validation and generated shell help. A command with the same map key as a built-in command replaces it, while
false disables that command. Set
cli: false to disable the entire Payload CLI. Command names are case-sensitive. Because custom commands must be registered before the CLI parses input, the Payload config is now loaded before displaying root CLI help.
See the Payload CLI documentation for the complete API.
Legacy migration CLI export removed
The undocumented
migrateCLI export has been removed. It accepted an already-sanitized config, a minimist-shaped
parsedArgs object, and a special
migrationDir override. This duplicated migration command registration and kept the old argument format alive after the main CLI moved to Commander.
If application code needs migration behavior rather than command-line parsing, call the database adapter directly through an initialized Payload instance:
The adapter also exposes the corresponding
migrateDown,
migrateFresh,
migrateRefresh,
migrateReset,
migrateStatus, and
createMigration methods.
If you need to execute the real CLI from JavaScript, use the existing generic
payload.bin() method. It starts the same CLI process a user would run in a terminal and returns its exit code:
The spawned CLI discovers the Payload config from
cwd or
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH. Configure a custom migration directory through your database adapter instead of passing it as a programmatic CLI override.
Generator helpers now return result objects
generateTypes now returns
{ types, outputFile, written } instead of returning the generated source directly when using
returnString: true.
generateImportMap now returns
{ outputFile, written }, and
payload.db.generateSchema() returns
{ outputFile }. Code that ignores these return values does not need to change.
Default query depth has been reduced
Queries that omit
depth now populate one relationship level instead of two. This reduces database work and response size by default.
If your application relies on two populated levels, prefer specifying
depth: 2 only on the queries that need it:
To preserve the Payload 3.x behavior application-wide, set
defaultDepth: 2:
One place inherits
defaultDepth without naming it: when localization is enabled,
@payloadcms/plugin-search refetches the document without an explicit depth before handing
originalDoc to your
beforeSync hook. Read only first-level relationships there, or refetch yourself with the depth you need.
Versions are now enabled by default for all collections and globals
Collections and globals now have
versions: true by default (
maxPerDoc/
max: 100, drafts disabled). In previous versions you had to opt in; you now opt out.
What changes:
- Any collection or global without an explicit
versionsproperty will automatically get a
_<slug>_versionstable or collection in the database (see Database migrations).
- Auth collections such as Users do not get versions by default — the built-in user collection already ships with
versions: false, and you should do the same for any custom auth collection.
- The bare
versions: trueyou may have added previously is now redundant and can be removed.
To opt out for an existing collection or global:
Two codemods are available to automate this migration:
Run
migrate-versions-default if you want zero schema changes — it adds
versions: false to every
CollectionConfig and
GlobalConfig that does not already set
versions. If you want to selectively keep versions on some configs, run the codemod and then delete
versions: false from the ones you want to enable. Each config you opt into requires a database migration.
Run
remove-versions-true to clean up any bare
versions: true that is now the default.
Version read access inherits collection and global read access
When
readVersions is not configured, version access now inherits the Collection or Global
read Access Control instead of requiring an authenticated user by default.
This means a public
read function can make historical and unpublished versions publicly readable, while a query constraint returned by
read is also applied to version documents. If you want to preserve the previous authenticated-only behavior, configure
readVersions explicitly:
Authorship is now enabled by default
Collections and globals now track authorship by default: Payload injects
createdBy and
updatedBy polymorphic relationship fields (related to every auth-enabled collection) and stamps them from
req.user on each write. Previously there was no authorship tracking; you now opt out with
authorship: false.
What changes:
- Every non-internal collection and global gains
createdByand
updatedBywhen your config has at least one auth collection. On SQL adapters this adds relationship rows in each entity's
_relstable (see Database migrations). Existing documents are backfilled with
null.
createdByis only derived on a document's first write, so editing a document whose
createdByis
null(for example a migrated or anonymously created document) does not backfill the editor as the creator.
- Payload's internal system collections and globals are excluded automatically:
payload-jobs,
payload-jobs-stats,
payload-preferences,
payload-locked-documents,
payload-migrations,
payload-query-presets,
payload-upload-sessions, and the KV collection.
Plugins: plugin-injected collections also receive authorship unless the plugin opts out. In this release:
- Opted out (no authorship):
@payloadcms/plugin-search,
@payloadcms/payload-cloud, and all
@payloadcms/plugin-ecommercecollections.
- Kept on (they gain
createdBy/
updatedBy):
@payloadcms/plugin-redirects,
@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder(forms and form submissions), and
@payloadcms/plugin-import-export(imports and exports). Existing projects using these plugins on a SQL adapter need a migration for those collections too. To opt one out, set
authorship: falsethrough that plugin's collection-override option.
To opt out for an existing collection or global:
A codemod is available to preserve the previous behaviour:
migrate-authorship-default adds
authorship: false to every
CollectionConfig and
GlobalConfig in your source that does not already set
authorship, so your own collections have zero schema changes. It only rewrites your config files — it cannot reach plugin-injected collections, so any plugin that keeps authorship on (above) still gains the fields and requires a migration (or an explicit
authorship: false override).
List View Select API is now the default
The
admin.enableListViewSelectAPI Collection Config property has been removed. The List View now always uses the Select API to query only the active columns, which was previously opt-in.
If you previously set
admin.enableListViewSelectAPI: true, remove the property — the behavior is now default. The
migrate-list-view-select-api transform in
@payloadcms/codemod handles this automatically.
Global component slots now match Collections
Global configs now use the same
admin.components shape as Collections. The Edit View slot container is renamed from
elements to
edit, the
Description slot is hoisted to top-level
admin.components.Description, and
editMenuItems is now supported.
The available slots under
admin.components.edit for Globals now match Collections (
beforeDocumentControls,
editMenuItems,
PreviewButton,
PublishButton,
SaveButton,
SaveDraftButton,
Status,
UnpublishButton).
Upload remains Collection-only.
Globals also now support custom views with arbitrary keys under
admin.components.views, mirroring Collections.
This change is auto-migrated by the
globals-components-edit codemod.
Dynamic selection replaces static forced selection
The static
forceSelect config has been removed. Each Collection and Global now accepts a top-level
select function that receives the current
operation,
req, and the caller's
select, and returns the final
select to use. Returning
undefined leaves the caller's
select unchanged.
The new function form replaces the caller's select rather than deep-merging into it. To preserve the previous behavior of always forcing certain fields, spread the caller's
select into the returned object yourself.
The same change applies to Globals.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-force-select to migrate automatically. The codemod handles object-literal
forceSelect values, including nested ones (which previously deep-merged) — those are rewritten to call
deepMergeSimple from
payload/shared, with the import added automatically. Non-literal values, configs that already define a sibling
select, and unsupported member kinds are surfaced as notes for manual review.
API tab visibility now uses a condition
admin.hideAPIURL has been removed from Collections and Globals. Use the existing
admin.components.views.edit.api.tab.condition to hide the API tab instead.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform remove-hide-api-url to migrate automatically.
Aliased UI and Next.js re-exports have been removed
Several types and utilities that were re-exported from
@payloadcms/ui and
@payloadcms/next/utilities for backwards compatibility have been removed. The canonical exports live in
payload and
payload/shared; import directly from there.
Pass-through re-exports — same name, new source:
Symbol
Old source
New source
Renamed types — use the new canonical name from
payload:
Old name
New name
Source
Running
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-aliased-exports preserves old local bindings by importing renamed symbols with an
as alias (e.g.
import type { CollectionPreferences as ListPreferences } from 'payload' or
import { createPayloadRequestFromWebRequest as createPayloadRequest } from 'payload'). Run
migrate-payload-request-creation to complete the request helper's identifier and call-site migration, or drop the other aliases and rename their usages manually if you want to fully commit to the new names.
Field component types replaced by props types
Field component aliases that wrapped props in
React.ComponentType<Props> have been removed. Import the props type directly so each component can use
React.FC<Props> or a function declaration.
Generic type arguments move to the props type:
Function declarations can annotate their parameter without a component wrapper:
This covers main field components, labels, descriptions, errors, diffs, and block row labels. Admin-view types such as
AdminViewComponent and
DocumentTabComponent are separate.
Codemod
To migrate automatically, there's a codemod for this change available by running:
Diff component props
comparisonValue and
versionValue renamed to
valueFrom and
valueTo
Custom Diff Components (
admin.components.Diff) receive the two field values being compared as
valueFrom and
valueTo. The
comparisonValue and
versionValue props have been removed from
FieldDiffClientProps and
FieldDiffServerProps, including every field-specific variant such as
TextFieldDiffClientProps.
Old prop
New prop
Description
Field value from the version being compared from
Field value from the version being compared to
Codemod
To migrate automatically, there's a codemod for this change available by running:
The codemod updates functions whose props are typed with a Diff props or component type imported from
payload (e.g.
TextFieldDiffClientProps), or with a type in the same file built from one. It renames destructured props and reads such as
props.comparisonValue. Untyped components and props passed on to other components (e.g.
<OtherDiff comparisonValue={...} />) aren't changed automatically; the codemod prints a note for each leftover in files that import a Diff type.
Default value functions can now return promises (#17522)
The exported
DefaultValue type's function variant previously declared a synchronous-only return type (
SerializableValue), even though Payload has always awaited the result of a
defaultValue function at runtime. The type now correctly reflects this and allows
Promise<SerializableValue> | SerializableValue.
What changes:
- Field-level
defaultValuefunctions can now be typed as
asyncwithout a TypeScript error. This was always safe at runtime — only the type was too strict.
- If you import
DefaultValueto type your own function or variable and then call it synchronously assuming the result is never a
Promise, you'll need to update that code to handle the
Promisebranch.
If you only use
DefaultValue to type a
defaultValue property passed into a Collection, Global, or Field config, no changes are needed.
Sanitized collection and auth config types now match runtime defaults
SanitizedCollectionConfig and its auth type no longer use
DeepRequired. This reduces TypeScript checker work and makes optionality match runtime defaults.
Properties Payload does not default, such as
auth.cookies.domain,
auth.useAPIKey, and
auth.depth, now require undefined handling:
Properties sanitization does fill, including standard access functions, hook arrays, cookie defaults, and normalized auth options, are now required. Use
CollectionConfig or
IncomingAuthType for input and
SanitizedCollectionConfig after sanitization.
Sanitized root config types now match runtime defaults
SanitizedConfig no longer uses
DeepRequired. This reduces TypeScript checker work and preserves optionality for nested values Payload does not populate, such as
admin.autoLogin,
graphQL.mutations,
queryPresets, and
typescript.postProcess.
Code that consumes these properties from
payload.config may now need to handle
undefined:
Properties filled during sanitization, including
auth.jwtOrder, root routes, GraphQL defaults, TypeScript output settings, and admin dashboard defaults, remain required.
Config.auth.jwtOrder is now optional for incoming configs because Payload supplies its documented default. The unused
SanitizedConfig.paths property was also removed because it is not present at runtime.
Sanitized global config types now match runtime defaults
SanitizedGlobalConfig no longer uses
DeepRequired. This reduces TypeScript checker work and preserves optionality for values global sanitization does not populate, such as
admin.components,
graphQL,
lockDocuments, and
typescript.
Code that consumes these properties may now need to handle
undefined:
Properties filled during sanitization, including
_sanitized,
admin,
custom,
label, standard access functions, hook arrays, endpoints, and flattened fields, remain required. Use
GlobalConfig for input and
SanitizedGlobalConfig after sanitization.
User types have been consolidated
Payload's user types have been consolidated so each one has a clear job. This completes a cleanup already planned in 3.x:
UntypedUser was deprecated for removal in 4.0, and
TypedUser was marked to be renamed to
User in 4.0.
Previously, the public
User type was an alias of the loose
UntypedUser, while
TypedUser was the generated type for auth-enabled collections.
ClientUser was also loose, and the runtime auth fields
_strategy and
_sid were not typed on
req.user.
There are now two types:
User— the generated type for a user of an auth-enabled collection (what
TypedUserused to be). Without generated types, it falls back to a documented shape containing Payload's built-in auth fields.
AuthenticatedUser—
Userplus the optional runtime auth fields
_strategyand
_sid. This is what
req.user,
payload.auth(), auth strategies,
meresponses, and
useAuth().userreturn.
AuthenticatedUser is intentionally shared by server and client auth APIs. It describes the signed-in identity, not an exact serialization or sanitization contract: runtime, hidden, access-controlled, or unselected fields can be absent from individual responses. Use
User for other stored or read user documents, including user documents rendered in client code.
_sid is flow-dependent: request-authenticated users can carry it, while standard login,
me, and refresh responses omit it.
The
collection property remains available on authenticated users and in client auth responses. Removing
ClientUser does not change runtime serialization.
What changes:
TypedUseris removed — replace it with
User.
UntypedUseris removed — use
Userfor a user document or
AuthenticatedUserfor the signed-in user.
ClientUseris removed — replace it with
AuthenticatedUserfor
useAuth().user,
meresponses, and other client auth APIs.
Userand
AuthenticatedUserno longer have a
{ [key: string]: any }index signature. Custom auth-collection fields require generated types or an explicit augmented type or cast.
req.userand
payload.auth().userare now typed as
AuthenticatedUser, so
_strategyand
_sidtype-check.
- The deprecated top-level
strategyfield is removed from
meand
refreshresponses (REST, GraphQL, and the SDK). Read
user._strategyinstead.
@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce's
ClientUserWithCartis removed — replace it with
UserWithCart.
MeOperationResult.userand
refreshCookieAsync()can be
null, matching their existing runtime behavior.
refreshCookieAsync()also preserves the custom user type passed to
useAuth<T>().
- Collection
admin.hiddencallbacks now receive
PayloadRequest['user'], including
nullwhen there is no authenticated user.
- The Local API
useroption is now
User | nullinstead of the loose
Documenttype for collection
count,
create,
delete,
duplicate,
find,
findByID,
findDistinct, and
update; collection and global version operations; and global
findOneand
update.
UserSession.createdAtis now optional and nullable (
createdAt?: Date | null | string) to match the generated session shape. Callers must handle a missing value.
AuthenticatedUser is assignable to
User, so passing
req.user to Local API operations continues to work. Passing an arbitrary object now type-errors.
Use
User for stored or read user documents. Use
AuthenticatedUser when code specifically receives the signed-in user from
req.user,
payload.auth(), an auth strategy, a
me response, or
useAuth().
For plugin authors: because
User no longer has an index signature, reading a field your plugin adds to the user collection off
req.user (or
User) no longer type-checks. Declare an augmented type and cast
req.user to it — this is what the first-party plugins now do (e.g.
@payloadcms/plugin-ecommerce for its
cart join field):
If the field name is dynamic (configurable at runtime), index through
Record<string, unknown> instead:
Plugins now infer generated types automatically
The
<ConfigType> type parameter on
multiTenantPlugin and
searchPlugin — and on
MultiTenantPluginConfig /
SearchPluginConfig — has been removed. It only existed to override the
user /
locale types, which Payload now infers from your generated types automatically:
userHasAccessToAllTenants receives the generated
User, and
search's
skipSync callback receives
TypedLocale | undefined.
Drop the type argument — your callbacks are typed correctly without it.
Plugin definitions now require a slug and named options
The experimental
definePlugin helper now requires a
slug and passes plugin options through a named
options argument:
slugis now required. It registers the plugin in the
pluginsmap for cross-plugin discovery. Add one to every
definePlugincall.
- Options are a named
optionsargument. They were previously spread into the
plugincallback's args alongside
configand
plugins; they're now under a single
optionsproperty.
TOptionsis also no longer constrained to
Record<string, unknown>, so
interfaceand generic option types work.
Admin routing is now framework-agnostic
@payloadcms/ui no longer depends on
next directly. Custom admin components (field components, custom views, plugins) that previously imported router hooks or the
Link component from
next/* must now import the framework-agnostic equivalents from
@payloadcms/ui. Behavior is identical when running on Next.js — the
NextRouterAdapter shipped by
@payloadcms/next wires
next/navigation hooks and
next/link into the same context — but UI code can now also run on non-Next adapters such as TanStack Start without modification.
Hooks — import from
@payloadcms/ui instead of
next/navigation:
Old import
New import
Link component — use
PayloadLink from
@payloadcms/ui:
Types —
LinkProps from
next/link is replaced by
LinkAdapterProps from
payload:
LinkAdapterProps is a framework-neutral shape:
href: string, optional
prefetch /
replace /
scroll /
ref, plus standard
AnchorHTMLAttributes<HTMLAnchorElement> (minus
href). The Next adapter forwards these to
next/link.
RouterAdapterRouter shape — the object returned by
useRouter() now has a stable, framework-agnostic surface:
If you were relying on Next-specific extras like
prefetch() on the router instance, switch to the
Link component's
prefetch prop instead.
Custom apps embedding
RootProvider —
RootProvider now requires a
RouterAdapter prop. Apps using the default Next.js admin layout get this wired automatically. If you assemble
RootProvider yourself, pass the framework's adapter component:
Next.js subpath exports have moved to the UI package
The
./client,
./rsc, and
./templates subpath exports on
@payloadcms/next were thin re-exports of components that now live in
@payloadcms/ui. All admin elements (DocumentHeader, FormHeader, HierarchyTypeField, Logo, Nav) and templates (DefaultTemplate, MinimalTemplate) have been relocated to
@payloadcms/ui and no longer depend on
next/* modules. Import them directly from the canonical source.
Symbol
Old source
New source
If you reference any of these components by string path in your Payload config (e.g.
Component: '@payloadcms/next/rsc#CollectionCards'), update the path string too — then regenerate the import map with
payload generate:importmap.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-next-subpath-exports to migrate automatically. It rewrites both
import declarations and string component paths.
Document title state has moved to its own hook
For performance reasons, the document title state has been split out of
DocumentInfoContext into its own
DocumentTitleContext. Access it through the
useDocumentTitle hook, which exposes the same
title and
setDocumentTitle API. Components that subscribed to
useDocumentInfo solely for the title will no longer re-render when unrelated document state changes.
If you only used
useDocumentInfo for
title /
setDocumentTitle, drop the import entirely. If you used it for other properties as well, leave the original
useDocumentInfo() call in place and add a separate
useDocumentTitle() call alongside it.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-document-title-context to migrate automatically. The codemod splits mixed destructures, removes the
useDocumentInfo import when no other properties are still used, and preserves any rename aliases (e.g.
{ title: docTitle }).
Form makes its own form-state requests
Form owns server form-state requests after field changes and successful saves. Document forms derive their request information from the surrounding document and operation providers. Nested forms identify their schema with
schemaPath; bulk forms restrict their fields with
select, and widget forms identify their entity with
widgetSlug.
Remove callbacks that fetch and return server form state:
A document's main form uses
isDocumentForm and does not need
schemaPath. It also owns document locking, stale-data detection, permission refreshes and preview URLs. Pass persistent read-only state with
readOnly; temporary
disabled or processing state does not make fields read-only on the server.
Plain custom forms without
isDocumentForm,
schemaPath or
widgetSlug remain local, even when they receive
initialState or are rendered inside a document provider. Initial state continues to be built before rendering the form.
BREAKING CHANGES:
- The return values of
onChangeand
onSuccessare ignored. Use them for side effects only.
onChangereceives the merged state after an edit refresh or local submit validation, including invalid validation results. Validation notifications have
submitted: true.
- Schema-backed forms with a local
onSubmitvalidate on the server before committing. Remove
beforeSubmitcallbacks whose only purpose is fetching server form state. Invalid state or a validation request failure prevents the local commit.
- After a successful save,
Formrefreshes permissions and state before calling
onSuccess. Creates skip the state refresh because they replace the form. A failed refresh does not change the successful save outcome or suppress
onSuccess.
useQueue tasks take an options object and report their outcome
useQueue().queueTask now takes a
{ task, priority } object and returns a promise that resolves to
{ status: 'completed', value } or
{ status: 'superseded' }. The queue keeps at most one pending task: lower
priority values take precedence, and newer tasks win ties. The
beforeProcess and
afterProcess options have been removed, and a new
resetQueue discards pending work and marks running tasks as stale through the
isCurrent() check passed to each task.
Task errors now reject the returned promise instead of being logged by the queue, so handle them at the call site.
Locale hooks can now return null
The return type of
useLocale is now
Locale | null. It returns
null when localization is disabled or configured without any locales. In Payload 3, the hook was typed as
Locale and returned an empty object when localization was unavailable.
Custom Client Components that read locale properties directly must handle the nullable value:
When a missing locale is already valid for the receiving API, optional chaining is sufficient:
readOnly removed from the
useField return type
The deprecated
readOnly property has been removed from
FieldType, the object returned by
useField.
useField already stopped returning it in 3.x, so it was always
undefined at runtime.
Read
readOnly from your field component's props instead:
Deprecated
TableColumnsProvider props removed
The following deprecated props have been removed from
TableColumnsProvider and its
TableColumnsProviderProps type:
docs
enableRowSelections
listPreferences
preferenceKey
renderRowTypes
setTable
sortColumnProps
tableAppearance
TableColumnsProvider has ignored these props since 3.26.0, when column state moved to the URL. Remove them where you render the provider. It now only accepts
children,
collectionSlug,
columnState, and
LinkedCellOverride.
Rich text adapters no longer expose translations
The
i18n property on
RichTextAdapter (and its return type from adapter provider functions) has been removed. It was deprecated in v3 in favour of merging translations directly into
config.i18n.translations inside the adapter provider.
If you authored a custom rich-text adapter that returned an
i18n object, move that logic into the adapter provider function and merge the translations into the config yourself:
Config and rich-text sanitization are now synchronous
Config and field sanitizers now return their result directly instead of returning a promise. This affects projects that call
sanitizeConfig,
sanitizeField, or
sanitizeFields from
payload directly:
The same change applies to
sanitizeServerEditorConfig and the methods on
editorConfigFactory from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical. Remove
await, and replace any
.then() or
.catch() usage with a direct call and
try/
catch.
The optional
richTextSanitizationPromises argument on the field sanitizers has been renamed to
richTextSanitizers. Its callbacks are now synchronous:
Custom rich-text adapter providers and Lexical server feature callbacks must also return their value synchronously:
If an affected adapter or feature performs asynchronous work, move that work to an asynchronous plugin before config sanitization or to a runtime hook. Projects that only use
buildConfig(...) and
lexicalEditor(...) normally are not affected;
buildConfig remains asynchronous.
Lexical converters render the saved text direction
The Lexical HTML converters and the
RichText JSX component now render a
dir attribute on elements with an explicit
direction (
'ltr' or
'rtl'), matching the editor. Elements with
direction: null render no
dir and inherit the page direction, as before.
Content saved with Lexical versions before 0.35, or created with
buildEditorState before Payload 4.0, can contain a
direction: 'ltr' that nobody chose. That content now renders as
dir="ltr". If text displays in the wrong direction, set
direction to
null on its element nodes, for example in a migration:
Custom HTML converters receive the attribute as
providedDirAttribute. Add it to the opening tag, next to
providedStyleTag, to render it too.
Transaction requests now use a single identifier property
The
transactionIDPromise property on
PayloadRequest has been removed. It was deprecated and unused —
transactionID (which already supports
Promise<number | string>) is the correct property to use for both resolved values and pending transactions.
headers and
languageCode removed from
AdminContext
The
headers and
languageCode properties have been removed from
AdminContext, the object returned by
initAdminContext. Both duplicated values that are already available on
req:
req.i18n.language is typed as
string. Cast it to
AcceptedLanguages if you need the narrower type.
languageCode has also been removed from
PartialAdminContext. Use
i18n.language instead.
getRootLayoutData from
@payloadcms/ui no longer accepts
headers or
languageCode and reads both from
req.
Codemod
To migrate automatically, run:
The codemod rewrites property reads and destructures on
initAdminContext() results and on parameters or variables typed as
AdminContext or
PartialAdminContext. It also updates
Pick<AdminContext, ...> and
AdminContext['...'] types and drops both arguments from
getRootLayoutData() calls. Element access such as
context['headers'], and contexts passed through your own wrapper functions, are left unchanged for manual migration.
DiffMethod type removed
The deprecated
DiffMethod type has been removed from
payload. It mirrored an enum from
react-diff-viewer-continued, which Payload no longer depends on. Remove any imports of
DiffMethod.
diffMethod prop removed from Diff components
Custom Diff components (
admin.components.Diff) no longer receive a
diffMethod prop. It has been removed from
FieldDiffClientProps and every field-specific variant like
TextFieldDiffClientProps. Payload always passed the same
'diffWordsWithSpace' value, so the prop carried no information. Each Diff component handles its own diffing.
Remove
diffMethod from your props. If you passed it on to a diffing utility, pass
'diffWordsWithSpace' directly instead:
root removed from the
Endpoint type
The deprecated
root property has been removed from the
Endpoint type. It has been typed as
never since 3.0, so it couldn't be set, and Payload ignored it.
To serve a route outside of
routes.api, add it to your app directly, e.g. as a Next.js route handler.
Collection after-operation hooks no longer report read operations
The deprecated
'read' value for the
operation argument of collection
afterOperation hooks has been removed. Payload has not dispatched
afterOperation with
operation: 'read' for some time — the
find and
findByID operations report their own names (
'find' and
'findByID') instead.
If a custom
afterOperation hook branches on
operation === 'read', split it to handle
'find' and
'findByID':
'find' resolves the paginated result (
result.docs), while
'findByID' resolves a single document — narrow on the specific operation if your logic depends on the result shape.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-after-operation-read to migrate inline hooks automatically. The codemod rewrites
operation === 'read' (and
!==/
==/
!=) comparisons against a destructured, aliased, or property-accessed
operation argument. Non-inline hooks (hooks referenced by name) and
switch statements with a
'read' case are surfaced as notes for manual review.
The
operation: 'read' value on the
beforeOperation hook is unchanged.
Static configuration defaults have been removed (#17103)
The
defaults object exported from
payload has been removed. It was deprecated because it was a single shared object and mutating it (or any config that used it as a base) leaked changes into every other consumer of the defaults.
If you depended on reading a specific default value at runtime, read it from the sanitized config returned by buildConfig (or payload.config) instead of from the static defaults object. Alternatively, you can call
addDefaultsToConfig to get the unsanitized config but populated with the default properties.
Import and export field callbacks have moved to hooks
The
toCSV and
fromCSV field options in
custom['plugin-import-export'] have been removed. Use
hooks.beforeExport and
hooks.beforeImport instead — they work for both CSV and JSON formats.
The argument shapes differ slightly from the old API:
Old (
New (
(removed — was alias for
—
The
fromCSV →
hooks.beforeImport change is non-breaking for the
data parameter — both receive the full flat row.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-import-export-hooks to migrate automatically. The codemod moves the function values into the correct hook positions and merges with any existing
hooks object. Review argument names in the migrated functions —
row references must be renamed to
siblingData and
doc references renamed to
data.
Database adapter types now use the main package exports
The
/types subpath export has been removed from all Drizzle-based database adapter packages. All types are available directly from the main package entry point.
Old import
New import
If you use a
declare module augmentation to extend
GeneratedDatabaseSchema (typically found in generated schema files), update the module path as well:
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-db-types-subpath to migrate automatically. The codemod handles import declarations, re-export declarations, and
declare module augmentations.
findMigrationDir removed from
@payloadcms/drizzle
The deprecated
findMigrationDir re-export has been removed from
@payloadcms/drizzle. Import it from
payload instead:
Minimum supported Node.js version is now 24.22.3 (#16540)
The minimum supported Node.js version is now 24.22.3 (previously 18.20.2). Upgrade your runtime — along with any CI, Docker images, and deployment targets — to the latest node LTS version or newer before upgrading to 4.0.
Minimum supported Next.js version is now 16.4.5 (#16537)
Older versions of Next.js are no longer supported. Update Next.js to 16.4.5 or newer within the
16.x release line.
React and React DOM must satisfy
^19.3.1. TanStack Start applications also require
@vitejs/plugin-rsc
^0.5.38. These minimums include the fixes for GHSA-xqc2-xf4c-x3h3 and its Next.js advisory. The Next.js minimum also includes the fixes from the November 2026 Next.js security release.
Minimum supported TypeScript version is now 6.0.3 (#16692)
Payload's generated types are no longer guaranteed to work on TypeScript versions below 6.0.3 (previously 5.7.3). Upgrade the
typescript dependency in your project to 6.0.3 or newer.
The Slate rich text editor has been removed (#16359)
Starting in Payload 4.0,
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical is the only supported rich text editor. The
@payloadcms/richtext-slate package has been deleted and will no longer be published.
The following are removed:
- The
@payloadcms/richtext-slatepackage
- The Slate → Lexical migration utilities in
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/migrate
- The
payload-plugin-lexicalmigration utilities
- All Slate references in the documentation
The rich text adapter pattern itself is unchanged —
editor: lexicalEditor({}) continues to work exactly as before, and third-party adapters following the same interface remain supported.
If you are still using Slate, do not upgrade to 4.0 yet. Stay on the latest 3.x release and complete the Slate → Lexical migration first.
Legacy Lexical HTML converters have been removed (#16548)
The deprecated
HTMLConverterFeature,
lexicalHTML, and the per-node
converters.html API have been removed from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical. Use
convertLexicalToHTML and
lexicalHTMLField from the non-deprecated converter instead.
Custom nodes that define
converters.html should export their converters instead.
Lexical now uses its built-in HTML element check (#17104)
The deprecated
isHTMLElement utility has been removed from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical. It was a thin wrapper around
x instanceof HTMLElement that duplicated a utility already exported by
lexical. Import it directly from
lexical instead.
lexical's built-in
isHTMLElement is the canonical implementation and narrows against the node's owning-document
HTMLElement, so it is also safe across iframes and other realms.
Lexical now uses the upstream Markdown package
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical no longer ships a vendored copy of
@lexical/markdown. The package is now a direct dependency, every
@lexical/* package was upgraded from
0.41.0 to
0.53.0, and
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical/markdown is a pure passthrough of
@lexical/markdown.
Most projects use markdown through the editor or through
convertMarkdownToLexical /
convertLexicalToMarkdown and need no changes. You are only affected if you import from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical/markdown directly.
$convertFromMarkdownString no longer merges adjacent lines by default. This matches upstream lexical. If you call it directly and relied on the old behavior, pass
shouldMergeAdjacentLines: true (5th argument):
Markdown transformer defaults now match upstream lexical (not Payload's features). The vendored fork shipped a curated
TRANSFORMERS set (no
CODE, no
LINK). Both
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical/markdown (now a pure passthrough) and the default argument to
$convertFromMarkdownString exported from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical now use lexical's
TRANSFORMERS, which bundles
CODE,
LINK, and
HEADING transformers that conflict with Payload's features. You are affected if you imported a group (
TRANSFORMERS,
ELEMENT_TRANSFORMERS, ...) from the passthrough path, or called
$convertFromMarkdownString(markdown) from the main package without passing a transformer list. Use the converters instead, which build the list from your editor config:
If you keep calling
$convertFromMarkdownString directly, pass
editorConfig.features.markdownTransformers as the second argument. Enable
payload/no-conflicting-lexical-markdown-imports (included in
@payloadcms/eslint-config) to catch imports and calls that rely on these mismatching defaults.
Whitespace-only markdown table cells now import as an empty paragraph instead of a text node of padding spaces. This comes from the lexical upgrade, not Payload's own code. No action is required unless you assert on those padding spaces in stored content.
Markdown export escapes literal brackets and HTML-like text.
convertLexicalToMarkdown now writes text such as
[note] as
[note] and
<b> as
<b>, so literal text no longer turns into links or HTML when the Markdown is parsed again. Ordinary text such as
AT&T and
a < b is unchanged, and
convertMarkdownToLexical restores the original text. No action is required unless you compare exported Markdown against fixed strings or pass it to a parser that does not decode numeric character references.
If you import lexical APIs directly through
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical/*, also review the lexical breaking changes between
0.41.0 and
0.53.0. None of them require action for typical Payload usage.
If your app imports Lexical types or adds custom features, check these changes from
0.50.0. They also apply to imports through
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical and its subpaths:
- Lexical packages are ESM only. Use ESM imports; CommonJS
require()needs Node.js 20.19 or later.
SELECTION_CHANGE_COMMANDnow runs before DOM reconciliation. Defer DOM lookups and floating UI positioning with
$onUpdate(() => editor.read('latest', callback)), or use an update listener for work that should run after every commit.
- Call
node.getLatest().exportJSON()when serializing a node reference retained across an update. Payload continues to write the full JSON format; compact export is not enabled.
SerializedEditorState<T>,
SerializedElementNode<T>, and
SerializedRootNode<T>no longer accept a type argument. Remove
<T>if you only need the base node type. For a document with your own node types, use Payload's
TypedEditorState<T>instead. Without a type argument, Lexical's
childrenare still typed as
SerializedLexicalNode[].
ReturnType<Node['exportJSON']>can now infer partial JSON, making fields such as
versionand
urloptional. If your code expects the full format, use the node's explicit serialized type, such as
SerializedLinkNode. A normal
node.exportJSON()call still returns the full format.
LexicalNode.getCommonAncestorwas removed. Use
$getCommonAncestor(a, b)?.commonAncestor ?? null; pass the parents of non-element nodes if you need the old method's behavior.
- Node traversal and key lookup methods no longer accept a type argument:
getParent<T>(),
getParentOrThrow<T>(),
getChildren<T>(),
getFirstChild<T>(),
getNextSibling<T>(),
$getNodeByKey<T>()and the rest of that family. Remove
<T>and narrow the result with a node guard, for example
node.getChildren().filter($isTableCellNode). Runtime behavior is unchanged.
- The deprecated
LinkImportExtension,
ListImportExtensionand
RichTextImportExtensionwere removed. Use
LinkExtension,
ListExtensionand
RichTextExtensioninstead.
HorizontalRuleImportExtensionwas also removed; use
HorizontalRuleExtensionfrom
@lexical/extensiontogether with an extension that includes
CoreImportExtension. The
*ImportRulesarrays remain.
Lexical table support is no longer experimental
EXPERIMENTAL_TableFeature has been renamed to
TableFeature now that the table feature is no longer experimental.
Stored content is unaffected.
Lexical:
LexicalEditorProps renamed to
LexicalEditorArgs
The
LexicalEditorProps type exported from
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical has been renamed to
LexicalEditorArgs. It describes the arguments of the
lexicalEditor function, not component props. The shape is unchanged.
Lexical:
UploadDataImproved replaced by
UploadData (#18606)
The internal
UploadDataImproved type has been removed, and its definition is now used by the public
UploadData type. Replace any
UploadDataImproved imports and type references with
UploadData:
Lexical: the
version of nodes is ignored
Lexical deprecated the
version property of serialized nodes, and now ignores it when it loads a document. Payload no longer reads it either.
Rich text written by the Payload 3.0 betas is no longer upgraded when it's loaded. Payload used
version: 1 to detect two older shapes:
- Block nodes whose fields were wrapped in an extra
dataobject (
fields.data)
- Relationship and upload nodes that stored the whole related document in
value, instead of its ID
If your database may still contain rich text from the 3.0 betas, run
upgradeLexicalData on the latest 3.x release before you upgrade to 4.0. It re-saves every document, which converts these shapes:
version is optional in the JSON schema of Lexical nodes. The CLI and MCP no longer require it, and leave it out of the schema they show agents. They still accept it, so existing documents, which contain
version, stay valid input.
Payload doesn't add or remove
version when it saves rich text. Rich text created by Lexical, like in the admin panel, still has
version: 1 on every node, because Lexical's JSON export writes it. Payload's own nodes used to write their own numbers instead (like
2 for blocks), and now write
1 as well. Rich text sent through the API, CLI or MCP is saved as sent, so it may not contain
version. The generated types still include
version, marked as deprecated, so don't rely on it being there.
Field schema configuration now reflects JSON Schema
typescriptSchema accepted JSON Schema, not TypeScript, so the name lied. Renamed to
jsonSchema. Same shape, same array of transforms. The underlying schema is now also consumed by the MCP plugin for runtime validation, not just type generation.
Rich text output schemas have been renamed
The Rich Text adapter's
outputSchema property has been renamed to
jsonSchema. The arguments object also gains
typeStringDefinitions: Set<string> — a sink for raw TS source appended to
payload-types.ts.
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical is updated. Only third-party adapters need attention.
Schema generation now returns definitions alongside JSON Schema
configToJSONSchema (from
payload) used to return a
JSONSchema4 directly. It now returns an object with the schema plus the TS-source sink. Destructure to pull the schema out.
If you run your own type generation, append
[...typeStringDefinitions].join('\n\n') to the compiled output. Otherwise ignore it.
Field schema generation now uses object arguments
fieldsToJSONSchema used to take 6 positional arguments. It now takes one object. The new shape also requires
typeStringDefinitions, and
forceInlineBlocks is a top-level sibling instead of nested under
opts.
Entity schema generation now requires type definitions
entityToJSONSchema now requires a
typeStringDefinitions argument at position 5, between
defaultIDType and
collectionIDFieldTypes. The old
opts: ConfigToJSONSchemaOptions is replaced by an optional positional
forceInlineBlocks?: boolean at the end.
Lexical nodes now provide their own JSON Schemas
generatedTypes.modifyJSONSchema on lexical features (and the sanitized
modifyJSONSchemas array) is removed. Features now contribute per-node JSON Schemas via
createNode({ jsonSchema, node }) instead of mutating a whole-field schema after the fact. The editor composes per-node schemas into the field's union automatically.
If you wrote a custom feature that overrode
modifyJSONSchema, move per-node generation into
createNode({ jsonSchema: ... }):
Nodes without a
jsonSchema function are omitted from the generated node union entirely — they're filtered out, with no fallback shape. Define
jsonSchema for every custom node you want reflected in the types; otherwise that node won't appear in the field's generated type, and editor state containing it won't be assignable to it.
Lexical: duplicate node registration throws
sanitizeServerFeatures now rejects features that register a node type already present in the editor (matched on
getType(), or on the replacement target for
LexicalNodeReplacement). The old behaviour silently let the last write win.
The built-in lists features coordinate registration through
shouldRegisterListBaseNodes, so the default editor is unaffected. Custom features that re-registered an existing node to swap in a subclass should use lexical's
LexicalNodeReplacement shape:
Every block now auto-generates a top-level TypeScript interface
Before, a block's fields only became a top-level interface in
payload-types.ts if you set
interfaceName on the block. Without it, the fields were inlined wherever the block appeared in your types.
Now every block always emits a top-level interface. The name comes from the slug, converted to PascalCase (
'content-block' →
ContentBlock,
'richTextBlock' →
RichTextBlock).
interfaceName still works, but it's now an override for that default name rather than the switch that enables generation.
The same rule applies to lexical block nodes — they now emit as
SerializedBlockNode<…> /
SerializedInlineBlockNode<…> referencing the per-block interface, instead of inlining a
{ [k: string]: unknown } shape.
When two different blocks resolve to the same auto-derived name (same slug, different fields — e.g. a shared block overridden in one collection), the first keeps the clean name and any later block with a different shape gets a stable content-hash suffix (
Hero_3F2A1B0C), so neither is silently mistyped. To choose the name yourself — or to resolve a collision with another type in your generated file (a collection, an array's
interfaceName, etc.) — set an explicit
interfaceName on the block. See Block interface name collisions.
Block references now share the blocks array
The
blockReferences property on blocks fields has been removed. The
blocks property now accepts both inline block configs and string slugs for blocks defined in the top-level Payload Config
blocks array.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-block-references-to-blocks to migrate automatically.
Inline blocks continue to work as before:
Generated Lexical types are now strict
richText fields backed by
lexicalEditor used to emit a permissive
{ [k: string]: unknown } per field. They now emit a discriminated union of strict per-node interfaces (
SerializedTextNode,
SerializedParagraphNode,
SerializedHeadingNode,
SerializedBlockNode, etc.) under a hash-named alias like
LexicalNodes_AB12CD34.
Block nodes come through as
SerializedBlockNode<TFields> /
SerializedInlineBlockNode<TFields> referencing the per-block interface (see the
block.interfaceName change above). The auto-added
id is now required (
id: string), since a stored lexical block always has one.
Code that imported field types from
payload-types.ts and cast through
unknown may now type-check tighter and surface real bugs.
The hand-written
TypedEditorState /
DefaultTypedEditorState helpers (used to type rich text in converters, custom renderers, and so on) got stricter to match.
TypedEditorState dropped the
{ [k: string]: unknown } at the editor-state root, and a node's
children are now the real node union at any depth — they used to fall back to the loose
SerializedLexicalNode. Runtime data is unchanged, but narrow by
node.type where you read nested nodes loosely.
Relationship and upload node
value - and the exported
RelationshipData /
UploadData types - now use each collection's own ID type instead of
number | string. This is narrower, but it only removes an ID type that was never valid for that collection (e.g.
number for a string-ID collection).
Element nodes are now generic over their
children, and you pass the node union into them yourself (previously
TypedEditorState did this for you via an internal
RecursiveNodes helper):
SerializedTextNode is a leaf, so it stays bare. For the built-in nodes plus a few of your own,
WithDefaultNodes threads the union for you - pass your custom node(s) as the generic (
type MyNodes = WithDefaultNodes<SerializedBlockNode<MyBlockData>>), and they're usable anywhere a node can appear, not just at the top level.
DefaultTypedEditorState with only built-in nodes needs no change.
Generated JSON Schema now uses modern definitions
Payload builds a JSON Schema from your config to generate
payload-types.ts. That schema now stores its reusable types under the modern
$defs key instead of the older
definitions key, and every internal reference points at
#/$defs/... instead of
#/definitions/.... This follows the current JSON Schema spec.
Your generated
payload-types.ts does not change. You are only affected if you read or write that schema yourself — most commonly through
typescript.schema on your config, a custom rich text adapter, or a custom Lexical feature.
Update any code that adds to the schema:
And update any
$ref pointers you wrote by hand to point at
$defs:
Do not keep your additions on
definitions while new ones land on
$defs.
Jobs: access is enforced by default
The generated
payload-jobs collection now denies generic create, read, update, and delete access by default. This affects REST and GraphQL CRUD, plus Local API collection operations because
overrideAccess now defaults to
false.
Dedicated operations such as
payload.jobs.queue(),
payload.jobs.run(),
payload.jobs.runByID(),
payload.jobs.cancel(), and
payload.jobs.cancelByID() also default
overrideAccess to
false. They now run the corresponding
jobs.access.queue,
jobs.access.run, or
jobs.access.cancel function when the option is omitted. Add
overrideAccess: true to trusted server-side calls that must preserve the Payload 3 behavior of bypassing Jobs access control.
If your application intentionally exposes the internal payload-jobs collection, configure only the access it needs through
jobsCollectionOverrides. For example, the following enables read-only Admin Panel access for trusted administrators:
Job documents can contain inputs, outputs, logs, and execution state, so avoid enabling write access unless your application specifically requires it.
Job queries and hooks now have fixed behavior (#16414)
The deprecated
jobs.depth and
jobs.runHooks config options have been removed. Job operations now always use direct database calls with depth
0.
If you relied on either option, remove it from your
jobs config. If you depended on collection hooks running for jobs, migrate that logic out of those hooks.
The
jobsCollectionOverrides warning that detected extra hooks and prompted users to set
runHooks has also been removed.
The legacy base job type has been removed
The deprecated
BaseJob type is no longer exported. Use
Job everywhere you previously used
BaseJob.
Job now handles its own fallback. When the generated
payload-jobs collection type exists,
Job uses it. Otherwise, it uses the default job document from
UntypedPayloadTypes. Consumers no longer need to choose between a generated job type and a separate fallback type.
The
false fallback used by job and workflow generics has also been removed. Omit the generic when you want the default
object input type.
Generated workflow slugs and explicit input objects continue to work as before. For example,
Job<'my-workflow'> uses the generated workflow input, while
Job<{ message: string }> uses the provided input type.
Jobs: stats and metadata are enabled by default
When jobs are enabled, Payload now always adds the
payload-jobs-stats global and the
meta field on the
payload-jobs collection. Previously, these were only added when a task or workflow used a schedule.
On SQL adapters this adds tables and columns (see Database migrations).
Jobs: concurrency controls and parent task logging are always enabled
Concurrency controls add the indexed
concurrencyKey field to the
payload-jobs collection. Parent task logging adds parent information to nested task logs. Task log input is also now required and is stored as an empty object when a task has no input.
The
jobs.enableConcurrencyControl and
jobs.addParentToTaskLog options have been removed. The new fields are new columns on SQL adapters (see Database migrations).
Jobs: task and workflow types have been renamed
The
TaskType and
WorkflowTypes exports have been renamed to
TaskSlug and
WorkflowSlug.
The deprecated
RunningJob and
RunningJobSimple types have also been removed. Use
Job instead.
JSON workflow steps without a
task must now provide an
inlineTask handler. This removes a type escape that previously allowed an incomplete step even though it could not run.
Custom database adapters must support job claiming
Custom database adapters must now implement
updateJobs so Payload can use a unique
processingToken when claiming jobs and prevent multiple workers from running the same job. This adds an internal, nullable
processingToken field to the
payload-jobs collection. Existing SQL databases need a migration that adds this column. MongoDB does not require a migration.
The default
updateJobs implementation has been removed because it could not safely claim jobs across multiple workers. If you maintain a custom database adapter, you must now provide
updateJobs. It must only claim jobs that still match the provided
where condition and, when a
processingToken is provided, return only the jobs claimed with that token. The official Payload database adapters already implement this behavior.
Jobs: crashed workers are recovered with processing leases
The permanent
processing flag on
payload-jobs has been replaced by a renewable
processingUntil lease. If a worker exits, a later jobs runner call can claim the job after its lease expires. Worker crashes do not consume the job's handler retry configuration.
Worker updates use a 30-second safety buffer by default, so an update only starts when enough lease time remains for it to finish before another claim. Configure the lease with
jobs.processingLease.duration and
jobs.processingLease.safetyBuffer.
Existing SQL databases need a migration that replaces
processing with the nullable, indexed
processingUntil column. MongoDB does not require a migration.
Job task results no longer include state (#16416)
Job task handlers and
inlineTask callbacks can no longer use the
state field to signal success or failure. Both shapes were deprecated in v3 and are now removed from tasks and inline tasks.
return { state: 'failed', errorMessage }— throw an error instead.
return { state: 'succeeded', output }— return
{ output }directly.
Cron expressions now require explicit ranges (#16546)
The
sloppyRanges: true setting that kept Croner v9 stepping syntax working after the v10 upgrade has been removed. Croner now enforces stricter cron parsing rules, so stepping expressions must use either
* or an explicit range before the
/.
This affects job autorun crons (
jobs.autoRun[].cron), scheduled task and workflow runs (
schedule.cron), and the
payload bin script
--cron flag.
In strict mode (now the default), only these stepping forms are valid:
*/N— wildcard with step
start-end/N— explicit range with step
The following forms now throw a
TypeError at registration:
/N— missing prefix
M/N— numeric prefix (single number before
/)
Migrate any affected cron expressions:
Relationship and upload limits now use row-based options (#16547)
The deprecated
min and
max properties have been removed from
relationship and
upload fields with
hasMany: true. Use
minRows and
maxRows instead.
The same change applies to
upload fields with
hasMany: true.
Nested localized fields no longer need a compatibility flag (#16693)
config.compatibility.allowLocalizedWithinLocalized and the
PAYLOAD_DO_NOT_SANITIZE_LOCALIZED_PROPERTY environment variable have been removed. Sanitize no longer strips
localized: true from fields nested under a localized parent —
fieldShouldBeLocalized decides this at runtime instead.
Who is affected:
- Users of
compatibility: { allowLocalizedWithinLocalized: true }.
- Anyone with
localized: truenested under a localized parent. The end behavior is unchanged (Payload's own code already uses
fieldShouldBeLocalized), but
field.localizedis no longer deleted. Custom plugin or hook code that reads
field.localizeddirectly will now see
truewhere it previously saw
undefined.
How to migrate:
- Remove the
compatibilityblock from your config. If your MongoDB data still has the redundant nested-localized shape, flatten the config and run a data migration.
- Replace any direct
field.localizedreads in custom code with
fieldShouldBeLocalized({ field, parentIsLocalized })from
payload/shared.
Publishing now defaults to the active locale
The Admin UI Publish button now always defaults to publishing only the active locale when a collection or global has localized fields and you have publish permission. "Publish all locales" is available as a secondary option in the Publish button's dropdown. This previously required opting in via
localization.defaultLocalePublishOption: 'active'; the config option has been removed since active-locale-only is now the permanent default.
What changes:
localization.defaultLocalePublishOptionno longer exists as a config property or type — remove it from your config.
- If you had it set to
'active', there is no change in Admin UI behavior.
- If you had it set to
'all', or left it unset, the Publish button now publishes only the active locale by default. Use the "Publish all locales" option in the button's dropdown to publish every locale at once.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform remove-default-locale-publish-option to remove the property automatically. The codemod surfaces a note for any config that had it set to
'all', since that combination previously changed the default and now has no config equivalent.
Storage adapters have moved to top-level configuration (#16596)
Storage adapter packages (
@payloadcms/storage-s3,
-azure,
-gcs,
-r2,
-vercel-blob) must now be placed under the top-level
storage key in your Payload config instead of inside
plugins.
Declaring adapters inside
plugins no longer works. The
storage key ensures upload hooks, static file handlers, and upload instructions are wired up before any plugin runs.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-storage-adapters-to-config to migrate automatically.
Direct uploads now use Payload's shared upload-instructions endpoint
Official storage packages now use
POST /api/upload-instructions instead of provider-specific endpoints.
If you use an official Payload storage adapter
If you only enable
clientUploads in your storage adapter config, no migration is needed. The Admin Panel uses the new endpoint automatically.
Payload now checks
upload.limits.fileSize before returning upload instructions. This is new for Azure, GCS, R2, and Vercel Blob; S3 already checked it. Increase the limit if your direct uploads previously exceeded it.
The old S3, Azure, and GCS signing endpoints (e.g.
/api/storage-s3-generate-signed-url) were removed. If you called one directly, call
/api/upload-instructions instead:
For S3 and GCS, send the file using the returned HTTP request, then pass
instructions.file unchanged when creating the document:
Remove manual registrations of
S3ClientUploadHandler,
AzureClientUploadHandler, and
GcsClientUploadHandler; Payload now registers them. The S3 and GCS
/client exports were also removed.
If you typed
clientUploads.access, replace
ClientUploadsAccess with
UploadInstructionsAccess:
If you maintain a custom storage adapter
File versioning adds a required
GeneratedAdapter.copyFile method. Copy
from to
to (complete storage keys) without changing the source, reject an existing destination, and return only once the destination is readable.
moveFile stays optional. See Custom Storage Adapters for the full contract.
Replace
clientUploadContext with
uploadReference in generated file metadata and static handler parameters.
handleUpload no longer receives it because Payload skips uploading files that are already stored.
Payload keeps only
_objectKey,
prefix, and
signedReceipt at the top level of
uploadReference, plus signed
adapterData when
requiresUploadReceipt is set. Read any other field your adapter or client added from
uploadReference.clientData:
clientData is not verified. To trust a value, sign it into the upload receipt as
adapterData instead. See Upload receipts.
Set
uploadInstructions.enabled. When false, Payload adds
adminHandler to the import map without rendering it. When true, Payload also renders it and exposes the instructions and supporting endpoint.
Move access checks into the generator or supporting endpoint that authorizes the upload:
useUploadHandlers().setUploadHandler was removed. Name custom client handlers and return the same name in a
dispatch instruction:
Set
useInAdmin to
true when the Admin panel should use the instructions instead of attaching the whole file to the document request. This can also benefit chunked uploads that still pass through Payload.
R2's multipart client route is one example: it passes chunks through Payload, but the Admin still uses it to avoid sending the whole file in one request.
The
data value is passed from the server instruction to the client handler. The names must match exactly. If the handler returns an object, it becomes
file.uploadReference in the document request.
Finally, remove
initClientUploads and declare its Admin handler and supporting endpoint on
uploadInstructions:
Both are optional. Custom handler props are now passed as
props, and the supporting route is available as
endpointPath instead of
serverHandlerPath. The old Admin component
enabled prop was removed.
S3 client uploads use resumable upload sessions for large files
With
clientUploads enabled,
@payloadcms/storage-s3 now sends files of 64 MiB or more through resumable upload sessions backed by S3 multipart uploads. Change the threshold with
upload.transfer.multipartThreshold (in bytes) in your Payload config, or per collection on the collection's
upload config. Smaller files, and SVG and XML files, keep using a single upload request.
Payload tracks each session in a new hidden
payload-upload-sessions collection. It is only added when at least one collection uses an adapter with segmented uploads, which today means S3 with
clientUploads enabled. On SQL adapters this adds a
payload_upload_sessions table, so existing projects need a database migration. In development the schema is pushed automatically; in production, generate a migration with
payload migrate:create and run
payload migrate. MongoDB needs no migration.
The multipart upload uses more S3 permissions than a single
PutObject. Allow
s3:AbortMultipartUpload and
s3:ListMultipartUploadParts in addition to
s3:PutObject. Payload also checks the finished object (
s3:GetObject) and deletes abandoned ones (
s3:DeleteObject); existing S3 setups usually grant both already. CORS needs no change: the browser still only sends
PUT requests, and Payload reads uploaded parts from S3 instead of from
ETag response headers.
Payload cleans up abandoned sessions when sessions are created or listed. As a safety net, add a bucket lifecycle rule that aborts incomplete multipart uploads, for example after 7 days.
The Uploadthing storage adapter has been removed
The Uploadthing storage adapter, deprecated in a previous release, has been deleted and will no longer be published. Migrate to another storage adapter such as
@payloadcms/storage-s3 before upgrading to 4.0.
The
migrate-storage-adapters-to-config codemod no longer recognizes
uploadthingStorage — migrate uploadthing configs to another adapter manually.
Azure client uploads now use the Azure Blob SDK — update your CORS rules
@payloadcms/storage-azure client uploads (
clientUploads) now upload through the Azure Blob SDK, which splits files into blocks (
Put Block +
Put Block List). This lifts the ~5GB single-request limit and raises the effective ceiling to Azure's block-blob maximum (~190TiB).
This is an infrastructure change, not a code change — it cannot be auto-migrated. The SDK sends additional
x-ms-* headers and issues CORS preflight (
OPTIONS) requests, which is broader than the previous single-
PUT flow required. If your storage account's CORS rules are scoped narrowly to the old flow, browser uploads will start failing with
RestError: Failed to fetch.
Update the CORS rules on your storage account (Storage account → Resource sharing (CORS) → Blob service) so that they allow:
Field
Value
Allowed origins
Your site origin (e.g.
Allowed methods
Allowed headers
Exposed headers
Max age
If you already set
Allowed headers to
*, no change is required.
If you enabled large-file uploads in v3 via the
clientUploads.chunkLargeFiles flag, remove it — chunked uploads are now the default in v4 and the option no longer exists:
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-azure-chunk-large-files to remove the flag automatically (it collapses
clientUploads: { chunkLargeFiles: true } to
clientUploads: true and keeps any other
clientUploads options).
Sharp is now an optional file transformer
Image resizing is no longer built into
payload itself. It now ships as an official file transformer,
@payloadcms/transformer-sharp, that you register under
upload.transformers.
This affects four things:
- The top-level
sharpconfig property has been removed. Passing a Sharp instance now happens through
sharpTransformer({ sharp })instead.
- Per-collection Sharp options —
constructorOptions,
formatOptions,
resizeOptions,
trimOptions, and
withMetadata— have been removed from
CollectionConfig['upload']. They're now authored through
sharpTransformer({ collections }).
imageSizeshas also been removed from
CollectionConfig['upload']. Image sizes are now declared as
variantson
sharpTransformer({ collections: { <slug>: { variants } } }). The entries themselves (
name,
width,
height,
generateImageName, and so on) are unchanged. A collection that still sets
upload.imageSizesfails the build.
sharpis no longer a dependency of
payloadat all (previously a
devDependency, not a runtime
dependency). Install
@payloadcms/transformer-sharpexplicitly.
- The Sharp-specific types
SharpDependency,
ImageUploadFormatOptions,
ImageUploadTrimOptions, and
SharpImageSizeOptionsare no longer exported from
payload. Import
SharpDependencyfrom
@payloadcms/transformer-sharp. For the option types, use
SharpCollectionConfig['formatOptions'],
SharpCollectionConfig['trimOptions'], and
NonNullable<SharpCollectionConfig['variants']>[number]from the same package.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-sharp-to-transformer to migrate automatically. The codemod moves a top-level
sharp dependency and inline collection Sharp options — including
crop and
focalPoint — into
sharpTransformer({ collections }) (writing
imageSizes as
variants), appends to an existing
upload.transformers array if you already have one, and leaves anything it can't safely rewrite in place with a note — for example, a
collections array built by a function call, or a collection defined outside the
buildConfig call. Review those manually. For a config that already registers
sharpTransformer, it only renames
imageSizes to
variants inside the existing
sharpTransformer call and flags a leftover top-level
sharp property; it doesn't move any remaining collection options.
Your
variants,
crop, and
focalPoint are readable at
collection.upload.variants/
.crop/
.focalPoint on the sanitized config (for example
req.payload.collections.media.config.upload.variants). Code that read the sanitized
upload.imageSizes in 3.x must read
upload.variants instead.
sharpTransformer writes a projection of what you configure back onto the sanitized collection at startup, so the Admin Panel and the rest of core see the same configuration. For a collection configured on
sharpTransformer, a
crop or
focalPoint set on the transformer replaces the collection's own value; one left unset there keeps the collection's. Neither
imageSizes nor
variants can be set on the collection at all.
If you inject a custom Sharp build or version, pass it the same way:
sharpTransformer can also resize images at request time (
/api/media/file/photo.png?width=400). This is new in Payload 4 and disabled by default, so a migrated config keeps serving only the original file and your pre-generated
variants. The codemod doesn't enable it. To opt in, pass
dynamic: true or
dynamic: { collections: ['media'] } — see Dynamic (request-time) resizing, and Securing dynamic resizing before enabling it on a publicly readable collection.
Upload image data now uses variants
The group field that holds each generated image size on an upload document is now
variants instead of
sizes. Every place that reads or queries it changes:
GraphQL queries select
variants { thumbnail { url } } instead of
sizes { thumbnail { url } }, and regenerated types expose
variants?: { ... } (and
variants?: T | { ... } on the
*Select types) in place of
sizes. Update any frontend code that reads
media.sizes, including values you pass to helpers such as
getBestFitFromSizes({ sizes: doc.variants }).
Existing documents must be migrated. Create the predefined migration for your database adapter and run it:
Postgres and SQLite (including Vercel Postgres and D1): the columns are renamed in place from
sizes_<name>_<property> to
variants_<name>_<property>, on each upload collection's table and its versions table, along with their indexes. Use the predefined migration above instead of a plain
payload migrate:create for this change. A generated migration would drop the
sizes_* columns and add new
variants_* columns, losing the stored image size data. The predefined migration also writes the schema snapshot, so the next generated migration starts from the renamed columns.
On MongoDB the migration renames
sizes (and
version.sizes on versions) with
$rename and re-creates the indexes on those fields under the new path. Run the migration before the upgraded app writes to upload documents.
The file endpoint changes once any transformer is registered
Registering any transformer under
upload.transformers — including
sharpTransformer() with dynamic resizing off — routes every file request through the transformer-aware handler:
- A file must belong to an upload document to be served. A file that exists in storage without a matching document now returns
404.
- For files whose MIME type a transformer declares (every image, with
sharpTransformer()),
access.readcan run twice per request: once with
req.fileTransformset to
trueto decide a possible transform, and once without it for an ordinary read. Keep
access.readcheap, and use
req.fileTransformto restrict transformed reads — see Access control.
- Responses produced by a transformer always carry Payload's CORS headers, which
modifyResponseHeaderscan't override.
To link to a file from your own code, including with transformer query parameters, use the new
generatePayloadFileURL helper (exported from
payload and
payload/shared). It always builds the access-controlled Payload file endpoint, so links never bypass
access.read by pointing straight at storage.
Storage prefixes are now always included
The
alwaysInsertFields option (on
cloudStoragePlugin and every
storage-* adapter:
-s3,
-azure,
-gcs,
-r2,
-vercel-blob) has been removed. The behavior it used to opt into — always inserting the hidden
prefix field into the collection schema — is now unconditional, so the schema stays consistent whether or not a collection configures a
prefix and whether or not the plugin is
enabled.
Who is affected:
- Anyone with an upload collection that uses a storage adapter or
cloudStoragePlugin. Every such collection now gets a hidden
prefixfield, including collections that never configured a
prefixand collections where the plugin is disabled (
enabled: false).
- Anyone who set
alwaysInsertFieldsexplicitly — the option no longer exists on any storage adapter or plugin option type.
- Postgres, SQLite, and D1 users: the new field is a new
prefixcolumn on every affected collection's table (see Database migrations).
How to migrate:
- Remove
alwaysInsertFieldsfrom your storage adapter or
cloudStoragePluginconfig — it has no effect and no longer exists on the option types.
Upload collections retain originals and file history
Upload collections now store
original metadata and a
prefix and
_objectKey for each stored file (the main file,
original, and each variant), so saved versions can find their files. New uploads keep their uploaded filename. With a storage adapter, each new file is stored under its own
_objectKey folder, so update any code or infrastructure that relies on the old object key. When a processed main file and its original share a filename, request the original with
?original=true;
original.url already includes it. With local storage, the original gets a counter name instead (for example
photo-1.png). Files saved by earlier v4 beta releases with an
-original filename keep that name and are still served. Custom storage adapters should handle the new
params.isOriginal in
staticHandler; see Custom Storage Adapters.
On Postgres and SQLite, these are new columns on each upload collection table and its versions table (see Database migrations). Existing rows keep
null values until their next write.
Upload collections save crop and focal point edits in
_transforms
Upload collections now have a
_transforms JSON field that saves the crop and focal point, so an edit can start again from the retained original. See Saved crop and focal point.
_transformsis a reserved field name on upload collections. If an upload collection defines its own field named
_transforms, rename it and move its data before you update.
focalXand
focalYstay available and match
_transforms.focalPointwhen it is set. For a document saved before
_transformsexisted, the first write that saves
_transformscopies its focal point into
_transforms.
- Replacing the file now sets
focalXand
focalYto the center, unless the request sends a new focal point. Before, the old values stayed on the document, but the new image sizes did not use them.
On Postgres and SQLite,
_transforms is a new column on each upload collection table and its versions table (see Database migrations). Existing rows keep
null until their next write.
Upload collections also have a core-controlled
_stored field on the main file, on
original, and on each entry under
variants. A value of
false marks an entry with no stored object. A missing or
null value means stored, so existing documents need no data backfill. Payload ignores client writes to this field. It is hidden in the Admin Panel, but can appear in API responses; it is not a field-level hidden value. See Files with no stored default.
_stored is now reserved for these file entries. If an upload collection already defines a custom
_stored field, rename it and move its data, including data in saved versions, before upgrading. Remove the old custom values from
_stored: existing
false values would otherwise be treated as files with no stored object, and writes to the custom field would be ignored.
On Postgres and SQLite,
_stored adds columns for file entries in each upload collection and its versions (see Database migrations). Existing rows keep
null.
File size types have been consolidated (#16593)
FileSizeImproved has been merged into
FileSize. The
url,
width,
height,
filesize,
mimeType, and
filename properties now accept
null directly on
FileSize, matching what the database stores for sizes that were not generated.
Image size admin controls have been consolidated (#16593)
The
disableListColumn,
disableListFilter, and
disableGroupBy properties under
ImageSize.admin have been replaced with a single
disabled object, consistent with the shape used by all other fields.
Run
npx @payloadcms/codemod --transform migrate-disabled-fields to migrate automatically.
MongoDB queries no longer use facet aggregation (#16612)
The
useFacet option in
mongooseAdapter config has been removed. Payload no longer uses
$facet aggregation, so the option has no effect.
Search plugin API paths are now derived automatically (#16597)
The deprecated
apiBasePath option on the search plugin has been removed. The plugin now derives the correct path from the root config automatically.
Remove any
apiBasePath key from your search plugin config.
API keys created before v3.46.0 must be regenerated (#16628)
The sha1 HMAC fallback for API key authentication has been removed. API keys are now matched exclusively against the sha256 index. Any API key that was created before v3.46.0 and never re-saved will no longer authenticate.
How to migrate: Open the user document for each affected API key holder and save it — this regenerates the key under sha256. Alternatively, generate a new API key from the admin panel.
API key fields now use a factory
The
baseAPIKeyFields export from
payload has been removed. Use
createAPIKeyFields() instead. It returns the same default auth API key storage fields, and also accepts overrides for projects or plugins that need to customize the generated field configs.
If you previously cloned or modified
baseAPIKeyFields, pass field overrides to
createAPIKeyFields() instead:
MCP plugin configuration and authentication have changed
@payloadcms/plugin-mcp has a new public config API, built-in tool inputs, and API-key authentication flow. Update your plugin config and recreate MCP credentials as user API keys.
Collections and globals are now opt-out. Drop the
enabled flag. Every collection and global is exposed by default through the generic built-in tools. For collections, this includes tools like
getCollectionSchema,
findDocuments,
countDocuments,
createDocuments,
updateDocument,
deleteDocuments,
duplicateDocument, and
findDistinct, plus version tools when versions are enabled. For globals, this includes
getGlobalSchema,
findGlobal, and
updateGlobal, plus version tools when versions are enabled. Turn individual operations off via simple config keys like
tools: { create: false }.
After upgrading, collections you never listed before are reachable over MCP. Review what's exposed and disable anything that shouldn't be.
Custom tools, prompts and resources moved from arrays under
mcp to top-level records. Use the new
defineTool /
defineCollectionTool /
defineGlobalTool builders for tools, and
definePrompt for prompts. Resources are plain objects in the top-level
resources record. For tools,
parameters (a Zod raw shape) became
input (a Zod/Valibot schema or raw JSON Schema), and handlers take one object argument instead of positional ones.
Prompts and resources move the same way, into top-level
prompts and
resources records.
Tool handlers now receive
authorizedMCP in that object argument. It contains the authorized MCP items and the
overrideAccess value, but not the user.
req.user is now the single source of truth for the caller's identity. Unlike the v3 MCP API-key resolver, the default v4 resolver assigns the authenticated user to
req.user before custom handlers run.
If a custom tool calls Payload's local API, pass
req and
authorizedMCP.overrideAccess. The local API reads the user from
req.user:
Collection and global tool calls now use
slug instead of
collectionSlug or
globalSlug. Update saved tool inputs and any code that calls these tools directly.
For custom collection and global tools, do not add
slug yourself. Payload adds it to the MCP schema automatically, and the handler receives the resolved slug as a top-level argument.
Built-in collection tools are now generic. Per-collection names like
createPosts /
updatePosts were replaced by
createDocuments /
updateDocument. Pass the target collection as
slug. For creates, pass a
documents array whose items contain
data and an optional
file; for updates, pass
data with an
id or
where at the top level. Options such as
depth,
draft, and
locale also remain at the top level.
_status,
id,
createdAt, and
updatedAt are no longer accepted inside
data; set publish state with a custom tool if you need to.
createDocuments and
updateDocument now return affected document IDs instead of complete documents by default. Add
returning: true to preserve the previous response. If the call uses
select, it must also set
returning: true.
MCP URL uploads require an explicit allow-list. Previously, MCP could download a URL when the upload collection's
pasteURL was unset. Configure
upload.pasteURL.allowList for collections that accept MCP URL uploads. The initial URL and any redirect targets must match;
skipSafeFetch does not bypass this requirement. Base64 and upload-reference inputs are unaffected.
Auth tools are per-collection and opt-in. The old
experimental.tools.auth block is gone. Opt in per auth collection via its
tools map, and pass the target auth collection as
slug. Like every MCP item, auth tools now use default MCP access unless you provide an
access callback, so unauthenticated auth tools such as
login need
access: () => true.
mcp.handlerOptions is gone.
verboseLogs moved to
mcp.verboseLogs.
onEvent,
maxDuration,
disableSse,
redisUrl and
basePath were removed. The
experimental.tools block (auth, plus the collection / job / config codegen tools) was removed entirely. If you opted into SSE/server-push with
disableSse: false, remove that config; v4 only supports POST streamable HTTP.
overrideAuth was replaced by
overrideGetAuthorizedMCP. The hook receives one argument object and returns an
AuthorizedMCP instead of the old
MCPAccessSettings type.
In v3, the resolved user was stored on
MCPAccessSettings.user. In v4, a custom resolver must assign the user directly to
req.user and return only
items and
overrideAccess. Always assign
req.user, including
null for an anonymous caller. The custom hook replaces the default authentication and item filtering, so it must also return only the MCP items that caller may use.
The default v4 resolver assigns
req.user automatically when it authenticates a normal Payload user API key. Only custom
overrideGetAuthorizedMCP implementations need to assign it themselves.
MCP now uses user API keys. The
payload-mcp-api-keys collection was removed. API keys sent to MCP now use Payload's normal
Authorization: <authCollectionSlug> API-Key <key> header and Payload's normal
auth.useAPIKey fields. Enable
auth.useAPIKey on the auth collection whose users should call MCP. Existing
payload-mcp-api-keys documents no longer authenticate, and
overrideApiKeyCollection was removed.
The
userCollection option was also removed. MCP now accepts any Payload user authenticated through API-key auth, using the collection slug from the
Authorization header.
Because the
payload-mcp-api-keys collection config was removed, run your normal database migration workflow after upgrading so the old collection/table is removed where your database adapter requires schema migrations. Back up any existing MCP API key documents first if you need to reference them while recreating credentials as user API keys.
MCP tool access is configured in code. The old per-key permissions UI was removed with the MCP API-key collection. Tools, prompts, and resources can now define an
access callback; built-in collection/global tools accept
access in their override object.
By default, MCP items require an authenticated user. Built-in collection and global tools also include Payload permission checks in their default
access callbacks. If you provide an
access callback for a built-in tool, it replaces the default callback.
Dependencies. The plugin now builds on
@modelcontextprotocol/server instead of
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk +
mcp-handler. It no longer depends on Zod directly; its built-in tools use the Zod Mini export from
payload. If your custom tools use regular Zod, install Zod v4 in your project and import it directly.
HTTP requests have a size limit.
POST /api/mcp now answers request bodies over 4 MiB with
413. Base64 file uploads count toward this limit. Raise it with
mcp.maxRequestBodySize.
Admin UI styles now use CSS and semantic tokens
The Admin UI styles were migrated from SCSS to plain CSS. The
@payloadcms/ui/scss package export and its SCSS source files have been removed, and the legacy
--theme-* CSS variables were retired in favor of semantic
--color-* tokens and the raw
--ramp-* color palette.
Stylesheet imports. SCSS partials and mixins are gone. All design tokens are now global CSS variables on
:root, so custom stylesheets no longer need to import anything to consume them — remove any
@import '~@payloadcms/ui/scss'; line. If you referenced the package export directly, use the CSS export instead:
Token renames. The
--theme-* variables were replaced by semantic
--color-* tokens. Update any custom CSS that referenced them:
The
--theme-elevation-* scale was removed. Use the semantic
--color-* tokens (e.g.
--color-bg,
--color-text,
--color-border,
--color-icon) or the raw
--ramp-* palette instead. See Customizing CSS for the full list of available tokens.
Any custom component
.scss files you authored should be renamed to
.css and updated to plain CSS syntax — Payload no longer ships a SCSS toolchain.
Ecommerce Stripe confirmations use an atomic transaction claim
Stripe confirmation now atomically claims the existing ecommerce transaction before creating an order, marking the cart as purchased, and decrementing inventory. Retries return the canonical order only when the succeeded transaction and order are linked in both directions. Ambiguous state fails closed.
PostgreSQL users must generate and run a database migration that adds
processing to the ecommerce transaction status enum. No order field, unique index, or data backfill is required. The public
confirm-order response continues to include
transactionID, including on retries. This is a breaking security change for custom payment adapters: after provider validation, they must call the new
finalizeOrder argument instead of creating orders themselves. The bundled Stripe adapter is updated in the same release. See the payment confirmation guidance for transactionless database failure behavior and reconciliation guidance.
Stripe REST proxy requires an explicit method allowlist
@payloadcms/plugin-stripe no longer accepts
rest: true. To enable the REST proxy in v4, use an object with a non-empty
allowedMethods array of exact Stripe SDK method names, such as
subscriptions.list:
Wildcards are not supported. The optional
rest.access callback can further restrict the endpoint. Without it, the proxy requires an authenticated user allowed to access the Payload admin panel. See the Stripe REST proxy documentation for configuration and security guidance.
If you previously used
rest: false, remove the property; omitting
rest disables the proxy.
API keys: v4-only changes on top of the shared 3.x/4 security fix
apiKeyLast4is a new persisted field on every
auth.useAPIKeycollection. Generate and run a schema migration. Legacy rows backfill on the next successful API-key authentication.
enableAPIKeyis removed. Revoke by setting
apiKey: null.
hasAPIKey(3.x virtual field) is removed. Use
apiKeyLast4and
docPermissions.fields.apiKey.
- Custom
access.readon the generated
apiKeyfield is inert — reads are hardcoded to deny.
Uploads now reject oversized files by default
The Payload-wide
upload.abortOnLimit option now defaults to
true. A file that is bigger than the configured
fileSize limit now returns an HTTP 413 error by default. Previously, the file was truncated to the limit without any error, and the upload continued.
If your application depends on the old truncate-on-limit behavior, set
abortOnLimit: false explicitly:
Nodemailer adapter now uses nodemailer 10 (#18737)
@payloadcms/email-nodemailer now depends on nodemailer 10, which ships its own types. If you pass your own
transport created with nodemailer 9, it no longer type-checks against the adapter. Upgrade
nodemailer and remove
@types/nodemailer:
If you use
transportOptions, or pass no config, no changes are needed.
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