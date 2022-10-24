exportconstMyComponent=({ data }:{data:SerializedEditorState})=>{
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const html =convertLexicalToHTML({ data })
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return<divdangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: html }}/>
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}
Dynamic Population (Advanced)
By default, convertLexicalToHTML expects fully populated data (e.g. uploads, links, etc.). If you need to dynamically fetch and populate those nodes, use the async variant, convertLexicalToHTMLAsync, from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/html-async. You must provide a populate function:
exportconstMyComponent=({ data }:{data:SerializedEditorState})=>{
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const[html, setHTML]=useState<null|string>(null)
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useEffect(()=>{
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asyncfunctionconvert(){
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const html =awaitconvertLexicalToHTMLAsync({
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data,
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populate:getRestPopulateFn({
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apiURL:`http://localhost:3000/api`,
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}),
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})
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setHTML(html)
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}
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voidconvert()
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},[data])
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return html &&<divdangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: html }}/>
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}
Using the REST populate function will send a separate request for each node. If you need to populate a large number of nodes, this may be slow. For improved performance on the server, you can use the getPayloadPopulateFn function:
return html &&<divdangerouslySetInnerHTML={{__html: html }}/>
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}
HTML field
The lexicalHTMLField() helper converts JSON to HTML and saves it in a field that is updated every time you read it via an afterRead hook. It's generally not recommended, as it creates a column with duplicate content in another format.
Important: When converting HTML to Lexical, <img> tags are NOT automatically uploaded. This is intentional because we don't know which uploads-enabled collection to add them to, and that collection may have required fields that cannot be auto-filled. Images will be omitted from the conversion unless you provide the proper data attributes. See Converting HTML with Images for guidance on handling images.
1
import{
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convertHTMLToLexical,
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editorConfigFactory,
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}from'@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
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// Make sure you have jsdom and @types/jsdom installed
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import{JSDOM}from'jsdom'
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const lexicalJSON =convertHTMLToLexical({
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editorConfig: editorConfigFactory.default({
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config,// Your Payload Config
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}),
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html:'<p>text</p>',
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JSDOM,// Pass in the JSDOM import; it's not bundled to keep package size small
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})
Converting HTML with Images
When converting HTML to Lexical, <img> tags require special handling because Payload does not automatically upload images to prevent unintended database modifications. Here are three approaches to handle images during HTML-to-Lexical conversion:
Approach 1: Pre-upload Images and Use Data Attributes (Recommended)
The most reliable approach is to upload images to Payload first, then reference them in your HTML using special data attributes before conversion.
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import{
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convertHTMLToLexical,
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editorConfigFactory,
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}from'@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
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import{ getPayload }from'payload'
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import{JSDOM}from'jsdom'
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import config from'@payload-config'
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const payload =awaitgetPayload({ config })
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// Step 1: Upload the image to Payload
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const uploadedMedia =await payload.create({
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collection:'media',// Your upload collection slug
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overrideAccess:true,
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data:{
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alt:'My image description',
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},
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filePath:'/path/to/local/image.jpg',// or file: fileData for file uploads
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})
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// Step 2: Construct HTML with the proper data attributes
Approach 3: Construct Upload Nodes with buildEditorState
If you already have upload IDs and want to build the Lexical JSON structure, use the buildEditorState helper for a type-safe, simplified approach. This helper requires less boilerplate and eliminates the need to manually construct the root node.