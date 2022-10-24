Let's walk through a practical example of setting up a simple job queue. We'll create a task that sends a welcome email when a user signs up.

You might wonder: "Why not just send the email directly in the afterChange hook?"

Non-blocking : If your email service takes 2-3 seconds to send, your API response would be delayed. With jobs, the API returns immediately.

: If your email service takes 2-3 seconds to send, your API response would be delayed. With jobs, the API returns immediately. Resilience : If the email service is temporarily down, the hook would fail and potentially block the user creation. Jobs can retry automatically.

: If the email service is temporarily down, the hook would fail and potentially block the user creation. Jobs can retry automatically. Scalability : As your app grows, you can move job processing to dedicated servers, keeping your API fast.

: As your app grows, you can move job processing to dedicated servers, keeping your API fast. Monitoring: All jobs are tracked in the database, so you can see if emails failed and why.

Now let's build this example step by step.

Step 1: Define a Task

First, create a task in your payload.config.ts :

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 5 jobs : { 6 tasks : [ 7 { 8 slug : 'sendWelcomeEmail' , 9 retries : 3 , 10 inputSchema : [ 11 { 12 name : 'userEmail' , 13 type : 'email' , 14 required : true , 15 } , 16 { 17 name : 'userName' , 18 type : 'text' , 19 required : true , 20 } , 21 ] , 22 handler : async ( { input , req } ) => { 23 24 await req . payload . sendEmail ( { 25 to : input . userEmail , 26 subject : 'Welcome!' , 27 text : ` Hi ${ input . userName } , welcome to our platform! ` , 28 } ) 29 30 return { 31 output : { 32 emailSent : true , 33 } , 34 } 35 } , 36 } , 37 ] , 38 } , 39 } )

This defines a reusable task with a unique slug , an inputSchema that validates and types the input data, and a handler function containing the work to be performed. The retries option ensures the task will automatically retry up to 3 times if it fails. Learn more about Tasks.

Step 2: Queue the Job trigger

1 { 2 slug : 'users' , 3 hooks : { 4 afterChange : [ 5 async ( { req , doc , operation } ) => { 6 7 if ( operation === 'create' ) { 8 await req . payload . jobs . queue ( { 9 task : 'sendWelcomeEmail' , 10 input : { 11 userEmail : doc . email , 12 userName : doc . name , 13 } , 14 } ) 15 } 16 } , 17 ] , 18 } , 19 20 }

This uses payload.jobs.queue() to create a job instance from the task definition. The job is added to the queue immediately but runs asynchronously, so the API response returns right away without waiting for the email to send. Jobs are stored in the database as documents in the payload-jobs collection.

Step 3: Run the Jobs

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 3 jobs : { 4 tasks : [ 5 6 ] , 7 autoRun : [ 8 { 9 cron : '*/5 * * * *' , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } , 13 } )

The autoRun configuration automatically processes queued jobs on a schedule using cron syntax. In this example, Payload checks for pending jobs every 5 minutes and executes them. Alternatively, you can manually trigger job processing with payload.jobs.run() or run jobs in separate worker processes for better scalability.

That's it! Now when users sign up, a job is queued and will be processed within 5 minutes without blocking the API response.