Let's walk through a practical example of setting up a simple job queue. We'll create a task that sends a welcome email when a user signs up.
You might wonder: "Why not just send the email directly in the
afterChange hook?"
Now let's build this example step by step.
First, create a task in your
payload.config.ts:
This defines a reusable task with a unique
slug, an
inputSchema that validates and types the input data, and a
handler function containing the work to be performed. The
retries option ensures the task will automatically retry up to 3 times if it fails. Learn more about Tasks.
This uses
payload.jobs.queue() to create a job instance from the task definition. The job is added to the queue immediately but runs asynchronously, so the API response returns right away without waiting for the email to send. Jobs are stored in the database as documents in the
payload-jobs collection.
The
autoRun configuration automatically processes queued jobs on a schedule using cron syntax. In this example, Payload checks for pending jobs every 5 minutes and executes them. Alternatively, you can manually trigger job processing with
payload.jobs.run() or run jobs in separate worker processes for better scalability.
That's it! Now when users sign up, a job is queued and will be processed within 5 minutes without blocking the API response.