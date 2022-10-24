Jobs
Now that we have covered Tasks and Workflows, we can tie them together with a concept called a Job.
For example, let's say we have a Workflow or Task that describes the logic to sync information from Payload to a third-party system. This is how you'd declare how to sync that info, but it wouldn't do anything on its own. In order to run that task or workflow, you'd create a Job that references the corresponding Task or Workflow.
Jobs are stored in the Payload database in the
payload-jobs collection, and you can decide to keep a running list of all jobs, or configure Payload to delete the job when it has been successfully executed.
Queuing a new job
In order to queue a job, you can use the
payload.jobs.queue function.
Here's how you'd queue a new Job, which will run a
createPostAndUpdate workflow:
In addition to being able to queue new Jobs based on Workflows, you can also queue a job for a single Task: