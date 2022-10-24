Now that we have covered Tasks and Workflows, we can tie them together with a concept called a Job.

Whereas you define Workflows and Tasks, which control your business logic, a Job is an individual instance of either a Task or a Workflow which contains many tasks.

For example, let's say we have a Workflow or Task that describes the logic to sync information from Payload to a third-party system. This is how you'd declare how to sync that info, but it wouldn't do anything on its own. In order to run that task or workflow, you'd create a Job that references the corresponding Task or Workflow.

Jobs are stored in the Payload database in the payload-jobs collection, and you can decide to keep a running list of all jobs, or configure Payload to delete the job when it has been successfully executed.

Queuing a new job

In order to queue a job, you can use the payload.jobs.queue function.

Here's how you'd queue a new Job, which will run a createPostAndUpdate workflow:

1 const createdJob = await payload . jobs . queue ( { 2 3 workflow : 'createPostAndUpdate' , 4 5 6 input : { 7 title : 'my title' , 8 } , 9 } )

In addition to being able to queue new Jobs based on Workflows, you can also queue a job for a single Task: