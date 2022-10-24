Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Jobs

Now that we have covered Tasks and Workflows, we can tie them together with a concept called a Job.

For example, let's say we have a Workflow or Task that describes the logic to sync information from Payload to a third-party system. This is how you'd declare how to sync that info, but it wouldn't do anything on its own. In order to run that task or workflow, you'd create a Job that references the corresponding Task or Workflow.

Jobs are stored in the Payload database in the payload-jobs collection, and you can decide to keep a running list of all jobs, or configure Payload to delete the job when it has been successfully executed.

Queuing a new job

In order to queue a job, you can use the payload.jobs.queue function.

Here's how you'd queue a new Job, which will run a createPostAndUpdate workflow:

1
const createdJob = await payload.jobs.queue({
2
// Pass the name of the workflow
3
workflow: 'createPostAndUpdate',
4
// The input type will be automatically typed
5
// according to the input you've defined for this workflow
6
input: {
7
title: 'my title',
8
},
9
})

In addition to being able to queue new Jobs based on Workflows, you can also queue a job for a single Task:

1
const createdJob = await payload.jobs.queue({
2
task: 'createPost',
3
input: {
4
title: 'my title',
5
},
6
})
Queues