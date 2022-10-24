Queues
Queues are the final aspect of Payload's Jobs Queue and deal with how to run your jobs. Up to this point, all we've covered is how to queue up jobs to run, but so far, we aren't actually running any jobs.
When you go to run jobs, Payload will query for any jobs that are added to the queue and then run them. By default, all queued jobs are added to the
default queue.
But, imagine if you wanted to have some jobs that run nightly, and other jobs which should run every five minutes.
By specifying the
queue name when you queue a new job using
payload.jobs.queue(), you can queue certain jobs with
queue: 'nightly', and other jobs can be left as the default queue.
Then, you could configure two different runner strategies:
- A
cronthat runs nightly, querying for jobs added to the
nightlyqueue
- Another that runs any jobs that were added to the
defaultqueue every ~5 minutes or so
Executing jobs
As mentioned above, you can queue jobs, but the jobs won't run unless a worker picks up your jobs and runs them. This can be done in two ways:
Endpoint
You can execute jobs by making a fetch request to the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint:
This endpoint is automatically mounted for you and is helpful in conjunction with serverless platforms like Vercel, where you might want to use Vercel Cron to invoke a serverless function that executes your jobs.
Vercel Cron Example
If you're deploying on Vercel, you can add a
vercel.json file in the root of your project that configures Vercel Cron to invoke the
run endpoint on a cron schedule.
Here's an example of what this file will look like:
The configuration above schedules the endpoint
/api/payload-jobs/run to be invoked every 5 minutes.
The last step will be to secure your
run endpoint so that only the proper users can invoke the runner.
To do this, you can set an environment variable on your Vercel project called
CRON_SECRET, which should be a random string—ideally 16 characters or longer.
Then, you can modify the
access function for running jobs by ensuring that only Vercel can invoke your runner.
This works because Vercel automatically makes the
CRON_SECRET environment variable available to the endpoint as the
Authorization header when triggered by the Vercel Cron, ensuring that the jobs can be run securely.
After the project is deployed to Vercel, the Vercel Cron job will automatically trigger the
/api/payload-jobs/run endpoint in the specified schedule, running the queued jobs in the background.
Local API
If you want to process jobs programmatically from your server-side code, you can use the Local API:
Bin script
Finally, you can process jobs via the bin script that comes with Payload out of the box.
In addition, the bin script allows you to pass a
--cron flag to the
jobs:run command to run the jobs on a scheduled, cron basis: