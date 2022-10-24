Job Schedules

Payload's schedule property lets you enqueue Jobs regularly according to a cron schedule - daily, weekly, hourly, or any custom interval. This is ideal for tasks or workflows that must repeat automatically and without manual intervention.

Scheduling Jobs differs significantly from running them:

Queueing : Scheduling only creates (enqueues) the Job according to your cron expression. It does not immediately execute any business logic.

: Scheduling only creates (enqueues) the Job according to your cron expression. It does not immediately execute any business logic. Running: Execution happens separately through your Jobs runner - such as autorun, or manual invocation using payload.jobs.run() or the payload-jobs/run endpoint.

Use the schedule property specifically when you have recurring tasks or workflows. To enqueue a single Job to run once in the future, use the waitUntil property instead.

Example use cases

Regular emails or notifications

Send nightly digests, weekly newsletters, or hourly updates.

Batch processing during off-hours

Process analytics data or rebuild static sites during low-traffic times.

Periodic data synchronization

Regularly push or pull updates to or from external APIs.

Handling schedules

Something needs to actually trigger the scheduling of jobs (execute the scheduling lifecycle seen below). By default, the jobs.autorun configuration, as well as the /api/payload-jobs/run will also handle scheduling for the queue specified in the autorun configuration.

You can disable this behavior by setting disableScheduling: true in your autorun configuration, or by passing disableScheduling=true to the /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint. This is useful if you want to handle scheduling manually, for example, by using a cron job or a serverless function that calls the /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules endpoint or the payload.jobs.handleSchedules() local API method.

Defining schedules on Tasks or Workflows

Schedules are defined using the schedule property:

1 export type ScheduleConfig = { 2 cron : string 3 queue : string 4 hooks ? : { 5 6 beforeSchedule ? : BeforeScheduleFn 7 afterSchedule ? : AfterScheduleFn 8 } 9 }

Example schedule

The following example demonstrates scheduling a Job to enqueue every day at midnight:

1 import type { TaskConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const SendDigestEmail : TaskConfig < 'SendDigestEmail' > = { 4 slug : 'SendDigestEmail' , 5 schedule : [ 6 { 7 cron : '0 0 * * *' , 8 queue : 'nightly' , 9 } , 10 ] , 11 handler : async ( ) => { 12 await sendDigestToAllUsers ( ) 13 } , 14 }

This configuration only queues the Job - it does not execute it immediately. To actually run the queued Job, you configure autorun in your Payload config (note that autorun should not be used on serverless platforms):

1 export default buildConfig ( { 2 jobs : { 3 autoRun : [ 4 { 5 cron : '* * * * *' , 6 queue : 'nightly' , 7 } , 8 ] , 9 tasks : [ SendDigestEmail ] , 10 } , 11 } )

That way, Payload's scheduler will automatically enqueue the job into the nightly queue every day at midnight. The autorun configuration will check the nightly queue every minute and execute any Jobs that are due to run.

Scheduling lifecycle

Here's how the scheduling process operates in detail:

Cron evaluation: Payload (or your external trigger in manual mode) identifies which schedules are due to run. To do that, it will read the payload-jobs-stats global which contains information about the last time each scheduled task or workflow was run. BeforeSchedule hook:

The default beforeSchedule hook checks how many active or runnable jobs of the same type that have been queued by the scheduling system currently exist. If such a job exists, it will skip scheduling a new one.

You can provide your own beforeSchedule hook to customize this behavior. For example, you might want to allow multiple overlapping Jobs or dynamically set the Job input data.

Enqueue Job: Payload queues up a new job. This job will have waitUntil set to the next scheduled time based on the cron expression. AfterSchedule hook:

The default afterSchedule hook updates the payload-jobs-stats global metadata with the last scheduled time for the Job.

global metadata with the last scheduled time for the Job. You can provide your own afterSchedule hook to it for custom logging, metrics, or other post-scheduling actions.

Customizing concurrency and input (Advanced)

You may want more control over concurrency or dynamically set Job inputs at scheduling time. For instance, allowing multiple overlapping Jobs to be scheduled, even if a previously scheduled job has not completed yet, or preparing dynamic data to pass to your Job handler:

1 import { countRunnableOrActiveJobsForQueue } from 'payload' 2 3 schedule : [ 4 { 5 cron : '* * * * *' , 6 queue : 'reports' , 7 hooks : { 8 beforeSchedule : async ( { queueable , req } ) => { 9 const runnableOrActiveJobsForQueue = 10 await countRunnableOrActiveJobsForQueue ( { 11 queue : queueable . scheduleConfig . queue , 12 req , 13 taskSlug : queueable . taskConfig ?. slug , 14 workflowSlug : queueable . workflowConfig ?. slug , 15 onlyScheduled : true , 16 } ) 17 18 19 return { 20 shouldSchedule : runnableOrActiveJobsForQueue < 3 , 21 input : { text : 'Hi there' } , 22 } 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 ]

This allows fine-grained control over how many Jobs can run simultaneously and provides dynamically computed input values each time a Job is scheduled.

Scheduling in serverless environments

On serverless platforms, scheduling must be triggered externally since Payload does not automatically run cron schedules in ephemeral environments. You have two main ways to trigger scheduling manually:

Invoke via Payload's API: payload.jobs.handleSchedules()

Use the REST API endpoint: /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules

Use the run endpoint, which also handles scheduling by default: GET /api/payload-jobs/run

For example, on Vercel, you can set up a Vercel Cron to regularly trigger scheduling:

Vercel Cron Job: Configure Vercel Cron to periodically call GET /api/payload-jobs/handle-schedules . If you would like to auto-run your scheduled jobs as well, you can use the GET /api/payload-jobs/run endpoint.

Once Jobs are queued, their execution depends entirely on your configured runner setup (e.g., autorun, or manual invocation).