Lexical Converters

payload,// if you have Payload but no req available, pass it in here to enable server-only functionality (e.g. proper conversion of upload nodes)
req,// if you have req available, pass it in here to enable server-only functionality (e.g. proper conversion of upload nodes). No need to pass in Payload if req is passed in.
})
This method employs convertLexicalToHTML from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical, which converts the serialized editor state into HTML.
Because every Feature is able to provide html converters, and because the htmlFeature can modify those or provide their own, we need to consolidate them with the default html Converters using the consolidateHTMLConverters function.
HTML Converters are typed as HTMLConverter, which contains the node type it should handle, and a function that accepts the serialized node from the lexical editor, and outputs the HTML string. Here's the HTML Converter of the Upload node as an example:
import type {HTMLConverter}from'@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
nodeTypes:[UploadNode.getType()],// This is the type of the lexical node that this converter can handle. Instead of hardcoding 'upload' we can get the node type directly from the UploadNode, since it's static.
}
As you can see, we have access to all the information saved in the node (for the Upload node, this is valueand relationTo) and we can use that to generate the HTML.
The convertLexicalToHTML is part of @payloadcms/richtext-lexical automatically handles traversing the editor state and calling the correct converter for each node.
As you can see, you need to provide an editor config in order to create a headless editor. This is because the editor config is used to determine which nodes & features are enabled, and which converters are used.
To get the editor config, simply import the default editor config and adjust it - just like you did inside of the editor: lexicalEditor({}) property:
import{ defaultEditorConfig, defaultEditorFeatures }from'@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'// <= make sure this package is installed
const yourEditorConfig = defaultEditorConfig
// If you made changes to the features of the field's editor config, you should also make those changes here:
If you have access to the sanitized collection config, you can get access to the lexical sanitized editor config & features, as every lexical richText field returns it. Here is an example how you can get it from another field's afterRead hook:
import type {CollectionConfig,RichTextField}from'payload'