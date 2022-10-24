Converting Plaintext
Converting Richtext to Plaintext
Here's how you can convert richtext data to plaintext using
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext.
1
import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'
2
3
import { convertLexicalToPlaintext } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext'
4
5
// Your richtext data here
6
const data: SerializedEditorState = {}
7
8
const plaintext = convertLexicalToPlaintext({ data })
Custom Converters
The
convertLexicalToPlaintext functions accepts a
converters object that allows you to customize how specific nodes are converted to plaintext.
1
import type {
2
DefaultNodeTypes,
3
SerializedBlockNode,
4
} from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical'
5
import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical'
6
import type { MyTextBlock } from '@/payload-types'
7
8
import {
9
convertLexicalToPlaintext,
10
type PlaintextConverters,
11
} from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext'
12
13
// Your richtext data here
14
const data: SerializedEditorState = {}
15
16
const converters: PlaintextConverters<
17
DefaultNodeTypes | SerializedBlockNode<MyTextBlock>
18
> = {
19
blocks: {
20
textBlock: ({ node }) => {
21
return node.fields.text ?? ''
22
},
23
},
24
link: ({ node }) => {
25
return node.fields.url ?? ''
26
},
27
}
28
29
const plaintext = convertLexicalToPlaintext({
30
converters,
31
data,
32
})
Unlike other converters, there are no default converters for plaintext.
If a node does not have a converter defined, the following heuristics are used to convert it to plaintext:
- If the node has a
textfield, it will be used as the plaintext.
- If the node has a
childrenfield, the children will be recursively converted to plaintext.
- If the node has neither, it will be ignored.
- Paragraph, text and tab nodes insert newline / tab characters.
