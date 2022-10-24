Converting Plaintext

Converting Richtext to Plaintext

Here's how you can convert richtext data to plaintext using @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext .

1 import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical' 2 3 import { convertLexicalToPlaintext } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext' 4 5 6 const data : SerializedEditorState = { } 7 8 const plaintext = convertLexicalToPlaintext ( { data } )

Custom Converters

The convertLexicalToPlaintext functions accepts a converters object that allows you to customize how specific nodes are converted to plaintext.

1 import type { 2 DefaultNodeTypes , 3 SerializedBlockNode , 4 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 5 import type { SerializedEditorState } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/lexical' 6 import type { MyTextBlock } from '@/payload-types' 7 8 import { 9 convertLexicalToPlaintext , 10 type PlaintextConverters , 11 } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/plaintext' 12 13 14 const data : SerializedEditorState = { } 15 16 const converters : PlaintextConverters < 17 DefaultNodeTypes | SerializedBlockNode < MyTextBlock > 18 > = { 19 blocks : { 20 textBlock : ( { node } ) => { 21 return node . fields . text ?? '' 22 } , 23 } , 24 link : ( { node } ) => { 25 return node . fields . url ?? '' 26 } , 27 } 28 29 const plaintext = convertLexicalToPlaintext ( { 30 converters , 31 data , 32 } )

Unlike other converters, there are no default converters for plaintext.

If a node does not have a converter defined, the following heuristics are used to convert it to plaintext: