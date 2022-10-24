Official Features

Below are all the Rich Text Features Payload offers. Everything is customizable; you can create your own features, modify ours and share them with the community.

Features Overview

Feature Name Included by default Description BoldFeature Yes Adds support for bold text formatting. ItalicFeature Yes Adds support for italic text formatting. UnderlineFeature Yes Adds support for underlined text formatting. StrikethroughFeature Yes Adds support for strikethrough text formatting. SubscriptFeature Yes Adds support for subscript text formatting. SuperscriptFeature Yes Adds support for superscript text formatting. InlineCodeFeature Yes Adds support for inline code formatting. ParagraphFeature Yes Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion. HeadingFeature Yes Adds Heading Nodes (by default, H1 - H6, but that can be customized) AlignFeature Yes Adds support for text alignment (left, center, right, justify) IndentFeature Yes Adds support for text indentation with toolbar buttons UnorderedListFeature Yes Adds support for unordered lists (ul) OrderedListFeature Yes Adds support for ordered lists (ol) ChecklistFeature Yes Adds support for interactive checklists LinkFeature Yes Allows you to create internal and external links RelationshipFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level (not inline) relationships to other documents BlockquoteFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level quotes UploadFeature Yes Allows you to create block-level upload nodes - this supports all kinds of uploads, not just images HorizontalRuleFeature Yes Adds support for horizontal rules / separators. Basically displays an <hr> element InlineToolbarFeature Yes Provides a floating toolbar which appears when you select text. This toolbar only contains actions relevant for selected text FixedToolbarFeature No Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top and always visible. Both inline and fixed toolbars can be enabled at the same time. BlocksFeature No Allows you to use Payload's Blocks Field directly inside your editor. In the feature props, you can specify the allowed blocks - just like in the Blocks field. TreeViewFeature No Provides a debug box under the editor, which allows you to see the current editor state live, the dom, as well as time travel. Very useful for debugging EXPERIMENTAL_TableFeature No Adds support for tables. This feature may be removed or receive breaking changes in the future - even within a stable lexical release, without needing a major release. TextStateFeature No Allows you to store key-value attributes within TextNodes and assign them inline styles.

In depth

BoldFeature

Description: Adds support for bold text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: **bold** or __bold__

or Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + B

ItalicFeature

Description: Adds support for italic text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: *italic* or _italic_

or Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + I

UnderlineFeature

Description: Adds support for underlined text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + U

StrikethroughFeature

Description: Adds support for strikethrough text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: ~~strikethrough~~

SubscriptFeature

Description: Adds support for subscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

SuperscriptFeature

Description: Adds support for superscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

InlineCodeFeature

Description: Adds support for inline code formatting with distinct styling, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: `code`

ParagraphFeature

Description: Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion.

Included by default: Yes

HeadingFeature

Description: Adds support for heading nodes (H1-H6) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries for each enabled heading size.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: # , ## , ### , ..., at start of line.

, , , ..., at start of line. Types:

1 type HeadingFeatureProps = { 2 enabledHeadingSizes ? : HeadingTagType [ ] 3 }

Usage example:

1 HeadingFeature ( { 2 enabledHeadingSizes : [ 'h1' , 'h2' , 'h3' ] , 3 } )

AlignFeature

Description: Allows text alignment (left, center, right, justify), along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + L/E/R/J (left/center/right/justify)

IndentFeature

Description: Adds support for text indentation, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.

Included by default: Yes

Keyboard Shortcut: Tab (increase), Shift + Tab (decrease)

Types:

1 type IndentFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 disabledNodes ? : string [ ] 7 8 9 10 11 12 disableTabNode ? : boolean 13 }

Usage example:

1 2 IndentFeature ( { 3 disableTabNode : true , 4 } )

UnorderedListFeature

Description: Adds support for unordered lists (bullet points) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: - , * , or + at start of line

OrderedListFeature

Description: Adds support for ordered lists (numbered lists) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: 1. at start of line

ChecklistFeature

Description: Adds support for interactive checklists with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: - [ ] (unchecked) or - [x] (checked)

LinkFeature

Description: Allows creation of internal and external links with toolbar buttons and automatic URL conversion.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: [anchor](url)

Types:

1 type LinkFeatureServerProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 disableAutoLinks ? : 'creationOnly' | true 8 9 10 11 12 fields ? : 13 | ( ( args : { 14 config : SanitizedConfig 15 defaultFields : FieldAffectingData [ ] 16 } ) => ( Field | FieldAffectingData ) [ ] ) 17 | Field [ ] 18 19 20 21 22 23 maxDepth ? : number 24 } & ExclusiveLinkCollectionsProps 25 26 type ExclusiveLinkCollectionsProps = 27 | { 28 disabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 29 enabledCollections ? : never 30 } 31 | { 32 disabledCollections ? : never 33 enabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 34 }

Usage example:

1 LinkFeature ( { 2 fields : ( { defaultFields } ) => [ 3 ... defaultFields , 4 { 5 name : 'rel' , 6 type : 'select' , 7 options : [ 'noopener' , 'noreferrer' , 'nofollow' ] , 8 } , 9 ] , 10 enabledCollections : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 11 maxDepth : 2 , 12 disableAutoLinks : false , 13 } )

RelationshipFeature

Description: Allows creation of block-level relationships to other documents with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Types:

1 type RelationshipFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 maxDepth ? : number 6 } & ExclusiveRelationshipFeatureProps 7 8 type ExclusiveRelationshipFeatureProps = 9 | { 10 disabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 11 enabledCollections ? : never 12 } 13 | { 14 disabledCollections ? : never 15 enabledCollections ? : CollectionSlug [ ] 16 }

Usage example:

1 RelationshipFeature ( { 2 disabledCollections : [ 'users' ] , 3 maxDepth : 2 , 4 } )

UploadFeature

Description: Allows creation of upload/media nodes with toolbar button and slash menu entry, supports all file types.

Included by default: Yes

Types:

1 type UploadFeatureProps = { 2 collections ? : { 3 [ collection : CollectionSlug ] : { 4 fields : Field [ ] 5 } 6 } 7 8 9 10 maxDepth ? : number 11 }

Usage example:

1 UploadFeature ( { 2 collections : { 3 uploads : { 4 fields : [ 5 { 6 name : 'caption' , 7 type : 'text' , 8 label : 'Caption' , 9 } , 10 { 11 name : 'alt' , 12 type : 'text' , 13 label : 'Alt Text' , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 } , 17 } , 18 maxDepth : 1 , 19 } )

BlockquoteFeature

Description: Allows creation of blockquotes with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: > quote text

HorizontalRuleFeature

Description: Adds support for horizontal rules/separators with toolbar button and slash menu entry.

Included by default: Yes

Markdown Support: ---

InlineToolbarFeature

Description: Provides a floating toolbar that appears when text is selected, containing formatting options relevant to selected text.

Included by default: Yes

FixedToolbarFeature

Description: Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top of the editor that's always visible.

Included by default: No

Types:

1 type FixedToolbarFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 applyToFocusedEditor ? : boolean 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 customGroups ? : CustomGroups 16 17 18 19 20 21 disableIfParentHasFixedToolbar ? : boolean 22 }

Usage example:

1 FixedToolbarFeature ( { 2 applyToFocusedEditor : false , 3 customGroups : { 4 format : { 5 6 } , 7 } , 8 } )

BlocksFeature

Description: Allows use of Payload's Blocks Field directly in the editor with toolbar buttons and slash menu entries for each block type.

Included by default: No

Types:

1 type BlocksFeatureProps = { 2 blocks ? : ( Block | BlockSlug ) [ ] | Block [ ] 3 inlineBlocks ? : ( Block | BlockSlug ) [ ] | Block [ ] 4 }

Usage example:

1 BlocksFeature ( { 2 blocks : [ 3 { 4 slug : 'callout' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'text' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 required : true , 10 } , 11 ] , 12 } , 13 ] , 14 inlineBlocks : [ 15 { 16 slug : 'mention' , 17 fields : [ 18 { 19 name : 'name' , 20 type : 'text' , 21 required : true , 22 } , 23 ] , 24 } , 25 ] , 26 } )

TreeViewFeature

Description: Provides a debug panel below the editor showing the editor's internal state, DOM tree, and time travel debugging.

Included by default: No

EXPERIMENTAL_TableFeature

Description: Adds support for tables with toolbar button and slash menu entry for creation and editing.

Included by default: No

TextStateFeature

Description: Allows storing key-value attributes in text nodes with inline styles and toolbar dropdown for style selection.

Included by default: No

Types:

1 type TextStateFeatureProps = { 2 3 4 5 6 7 state : { [ stateKey : string ] : StateValues } 8 } 9 10 type StateValues = { 11 [ stateValue : string ] : { 12 css : StyleObject 13 label : string 14 } 15 } 16 17 type StyleObject = { 18 [ K in keyof PropertiesHyphenFallback ] ? : 19 | Extract < PropertiesHyphenFallback [ K ] , string > 20 | undefined 21 }

Usage example:

1 2 import { defaultColors , TextStateFeature } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 3 4 TextStateFeature ( { 5 6 state : { 7 color : { 8 ... defaultColors , 9 10 galaxy : { label : 'Galaxy' , css : { background : 'linear-gradient(to right, #0000ff, #ff0000)' , color : 'white' } } , 11 sunset : { label : 'Sunset' , css : { background : 'linear-gradient(to top, #ff5f6d, #6a3093)' } } , 12 } , 13 14 15 16 underline : { 17 'solid' : { label : 'Solid' , css : { 'text-decoration' : 'underline' , 'text-underline-offset' : '4px' } } , 18 19 'yellow-dashed' : { label : 'Yellow Dashed' , css : { 'text-decoration' : 'underline dashed' , 'text-decoration-color' : 'light-dark(#EAB308,yellow)' , 'text-underline-offset' : '4px' } } , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } ) ,

This is what the example above will look like: