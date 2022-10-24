Official Features
Below are all the Rich Text Features Payload offers. Everything is customizable; you can create your own features, modify ours and share them with the community.
Features Overview
Feature Name
Included by default
Description
Yes
Adds support for bold text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for italic text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for underlined text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for strikethrough text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for subscript text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for superscript text formatting.
Yes
Adds support for inline code formatting.
Yes
Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion.
Yes
Adds Heading Nodes (by default, H1 - H6, but that can be customized)
Yes
Adds support for text alignment (left, center, right, justify)
Yes
Adds support for text indentation with toolbar buttons
Yes
Adds support for unordered lists (ul)
Yes
Adds support for ordered lists (ol)
Yes
Adds support for interactive checklists
Yes
Allows you to create internal and external links
Yes
Allows you to create block-level (not inline) relationships to other documents
Yes
Allows you to create block-level quotes
Yes
Allows you to create block-level upload nodes - this supports all kinds of uploads, not just images
Yes
Adds support for horizontal rules / separators. Basically displays an
Yes
Provides a floating toolbar which appears when you select text. This toolbar only contains actions relevant for selected text
No
Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top and always visible. Both inline and fixed toolbars can be enabled at the same time.
No
Allows you to use Payload's Blocks Field directly inside your editor. In the feature props, you can specify the allowed blocks - just like in the Blocks field.
No
Provides a debug box under the editor, which allows you to see the current editor state live, the dom, as well as time travel. Very useful for debugging
No
Adds support for tables. This feature may be removed or receive breaking changes in the future - even within a stable lexical release, without needing a major release.
No
Allows you to store key-value attributes within TextNodes and assign them inline styles.
In depth
BoldFeature
- Description: Adds support for bold text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
**bold**or
__bold__
- Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + B
ItalicFeature
- Description: Adds support for italic text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
*italic*or
_italic_
- Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + I
UnderlineFeature
- Description: Adds support for underlined text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + U
StrikethroughFeature
- Description: Adds support for strikethrough text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
~~strikethrough~~
SubscriptFeature
- Description: Adds support for subscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
SuperscriptFeature
- Description: Adds support for superscript text formatting, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
InlineCodeFeature
- Description: Adds support for inline code formatting with distinct styling, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support: `code`
ParagraphFeature
- Description: Provides entries in both the slash menu and toolbar dropdown for explicit paragraph creation or conversion.
- Included by default: Yes
HeadingFeature
- Description: Adds support for heading nodes (H1-H6) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries for each enabled heading size.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
#,
##,
###, ..., at start of line.
- Types:
- Usage example:
AlignFeature
- Description: Allows text alignment (left, center, right, justify), along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Keyboard Shortcut: Ctrl/Cmd + Shift + L/E/R/J (left/center/right/justify)
IndentFeature
- Description: Adds support for text indentation, along with buttons to apply it in both fixed and inline toolbars.
- Included by default: Yes
- Keyboard Shortcut: Tab (increase), Shift + Tab (decrease)
- Types:
- Usage example:
UnorderedListFeature
- Description: Adds support for unordered lists (bullet points) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
-,
*, or
+at start of line
OrderedListFeature
- Description: Adds support for ordered lists (numbered lists) with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
1.at start of line
ChecklistFeature
- Description: Adds support for interactive checklists with toolbar dropdown and slash menu entries.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
- [ ](unchecked) or
- [x](checked)
LinkFeature
- Description: Allows creation of internal and external links with toolbar buttons and automatic URL conversion.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
[anchor](url)
- Types:
- Usage example:
RelationshipFeature
- Description: Allows creation of block-level relationships to other documents with toolbar button and slash menu entry.
- Included by default: Yes
- Types:
- Usage example:
UploadFeature
- Description: Allows creation of upload/media nodes with toolbar button and slash menu entry, supports all file types.
- Included by default: Yes
- Types:
- Usage example:
BlockquoteFeature
- Description: Allows creation of blockquotes with toolbar button and slash menu entry.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
> quote text
HorizontalRuleFeature
- Description: Adds support for horizontal rules/separators with toolbar button and slash menu entry.
- Included by default: Yes
- Markdown Support:
---
InlineToolbarFeature
- Description: Provides a floating toolbar that appears when text is selected, containing formatting options relevant to selected text.
- Included by default: Yes
FixedToolbarFeature
- Description: Provides a persistent toolbar pinned to the top of the editor that's always visible.
- Included by default: No
- Types:
- Usage example:
BlocksFeature
- Description: Allows use of Payload's Blocks Field directly in the editor with toolbar buttons and slash menu entries for each block type.
- Included by default: No
- Types:
- Usage example:
TreeViewFeature
- Description: Provides a debug panel below the editor showing the editor's internal state, DOM tree, and time travel debugging.
- Included by default: No
EXPERIMENTAL_TableFeature
- Description: Adds support for tables with toolbar button and slash menu entry for creation and editing.
- Included by default: No
TextStateFeature
- Description: Allows storing key-value attributes in text nodes with inline styles and toolbar dropdown for style selection.
- Included by default: No
- Types:
- Usage example:
This is what the example above will look like: