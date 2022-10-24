Payload's plugin system is built around a simple contract: a plugin is a function that receives a config and returns a modified config. That simplicity is intentional and permanent — the basics will never change.
This page covers the advanced plugin API that makes plugins more powerful: execution ordering via
order, typed cross-plugin communication via
RegisteredPlugins, and the
definePlugin helper that ties it all together.
The plain function form is unchanged and will always be supported:
Everything below builds on top of this — none of it is required for simple plugins.
definePlugin — recommended for published plugins
definePlugin replaces the boilerplate of manually attaching
slug,
order, and
options to the function after the fact. Your plugin function receives a single object containing
config, a
plugins map, and any user-provided options spread directly in:
Import it from
payload:
The result of
definePlugin is a factory function — call it with your options to get a
Plugin:
order
By default, plugins execute in the order they appear in the
plugins array. Setting
order lets you declare execution order explicitly, regardless of array position.
Lower order values run first. The default is
0.
Settle on a convention so the ecosystem converges:
Range
Use case
Negative
Must run before everything — config normalization, polyfills
Default — no dependencies on other plugins
Depends on collections or fields added by other plugins
Must run last — audit, introspection, or final-config plugins
Plugins often need to be aware of each other. The pattern for this is:
slug exposes its
options object — the same object passed at call time
plugins map and mutates those options before the first plugin runs
Since options are resolved before any plugin runs, this works cleanly without re-execution.
plugins map
Every plugin created with
definePlugin receives a
plugins map — a slug-keyed object of all plugins in the config. No imports needed:
For registered slugs (see below), the
plugins map entries are automatically typed — no cast needed.
RegisteredPlugins — module augmentation for type safety
Plugin packages can register their slug and options type by augmenting the
RegisteredPlugins interface. This ships with the package and is activated automatically when the plugin is imported — no code generation required.
Once a plugin package augments
RegisteredPlugins, any project that imports it gets typed access via the
plugins map:
Here is a complete example of two decoupled plugins that communicate via the
plugins map. The writer plugin (order 1) runs first and injects an item into the reader plugin's options. The reader plugin (order 10) runs second and sees the injected item.
Use cross-plugin mutation (
plugins map + options mutation) when:
Use direct options when:
You can check whether a plugin is present without importing it:
Or via the
plugins map inside a
definePlugin function: