Experimental — This feature is experimental and may change or be removed in future releases.

Views let you define shared rendering logic for Lexical nodes that works in both the admin panel and JSX converters, creating different rendering modes for the same content. In the admin panel, editors can switch between views to preview how content will look on your site. The same view node maps can be passed to JSX converters for consistent rendering outside the editor. Common use cases include site previews within the admin panel, A/B testing different designs, or applying different visual themes.

Views vs JSX Converters

JSX converters are the standard way to render Lexical content in your app. Views are an alternative worth considering when:

You want to share the same node rendering logic between the admin panel and JSX converters — define it once in a view, use the node map in both places.

between the admin panel and JSX converters — define it once in a view, use the node map in both places. You need multiple rendering modes for the same field — in the admin panel a view selector is automatically rendered above the field, letting editors switch between views; in JSX converters, pass a view's node map for consistent rendering.

If you only need to render content outside the editor and don't need admin panel integration, JSX converters alone are simpler and sufficient.

Precedence

When you pass both converters and a view's nodeMap to convertLexicalToJSX or the RichText component, the node map takes precedence per-node-type. For blocks and inline blocks, converters from both sources are deep-merged, with the node map winning when both define a converter for the same block type.

Overview

Views work in two contexts: in the admin panel, where editors can switch between them using the built-in view selector, and in JSX converters, where you pass a view's node map for consistent rendering. You can use views for either context independently — to customize how nodes render in the admin panel, to share rendering logic between both, or any combination.

The view system works by overriding three aspects of the editor per view:

Node Rendering: Customize how individual node types render Admin Configuration: Control UI elements like gutter, add block button, etc. Lexical Editor Config: Override theme classes and other editor-level settings

You can define multiple named views and, in the admin panel, switch between them using the built-in view selector, without changing the underlying data structure.

Key Concepts

View Map : A collection of named views (e.g., default , preview , debug )

: A collection of named views (e.g., , , ) Node Map : Overrides for specific node types within a view

: Overrides for specific node types within a view View Configuration : Each view can override nodes , admin , and lexical editor config

: Each view can override , , and editor config Reusable Node Maps: A view's node map can be passed to JSX converters for consistent rendering outside the editor

Defining Views

Views are defined using the views property on your rich text field configuration. The value is an import path pointing to your views file.

Step 1: Create Your Views File

Create a client component file that exports your view maps:

1 2 'use client' 3 import type { LexicalEditorViewMap } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 5 export const postViews : LexicalEditorViewMap = { 6 7 default : { 8 nodes : { 9 heading : { 10 createDOM ( args ) { 11 const { node } = args 12 const heading = document . createElement ( node . getTag ( ) ) 13 heading . style . color = '#333' 14 return heading 15 } , 16 } , 17 } , 18 } , 19 20 preview : { 21 admin : { 22 hideGutter : true , 23 } , 24 lexical : { 25 theme : { 26 link : 'preview-link' , 27 paragraph : 'preview-paragraph' , 28 } , 29 } , 30 nodes : { 31 heading : { 32 createDOM ( args ) { 33 const { node } = args 34 const heading = document . createElement ( node . getTag ( ) ) 35 heading . style . color = '#3b82f6' 36 heading . style . borderBottom = '2px solid #60a5fa' 37 return heading 38 } , 39 } , 40 blocks : { 41 myBlock : { 42 Component : ( { node , isEditor , isJSXConverter } ) => { 43 const text = isEditor ? node . __fields ?. text : node . fields ?. text 44 45 return ( 46 < div 47 style = { { 48 background : 49 'linear-gradient(135deg, #667eea 0%, #764ba2 100%)' , 50 color : 'white' , 51 padding : '24px' , 52 borderRadius : '12px' , 53 } } 54 > 55 { text } 56 </ div > 57 ) 58 } , 59 } , 60 } , 61 } , 62 } , 63 }

Step 2: Reference Views in Your Collection

In your collection config, reference the views using an import path:

1 2 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 3 import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' 4 5 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 6 slug : 'posts' , 7 fields : [ 8 { 9 name : 'content' , 10 type : 'richText' , 11 editor : lexicalEditor ( { 12 views : './views#postViews' , 13 } ) , 14 } , 15 ] , 16 }

View Configuration Options

Each view can customize three aspects of the editor:

Admin Configuration

Override admin UI settings for a specific view:

1 { 2 myView : { 3 admin : { 4 hideGutter : true , 5 hideAddBlockButton : false , 6 hideDraggableBlockElement : false , 7 hideInsertParagraphAtEnd : false , 8 placeholder : 'Start typing in this view...' , 9 } , 10 nodes : { 11 12 } , 13 } , 14 }

These are the same admin options available on the lexicalEditor() config.

Feature Filtering

Use filterFeatures to control which client features are active for a specific view. It receives the full features map and returns a modified version, allowing you to remove features or even add new ones per-view:

1 { 2 3 preview : { 4 filterFeatures : ( features ) => { 5 const { toolbarFixed , toolbarInline , ... rest } = features 6 return rest 7 } , 8 nodes : { 9 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Lexical Editor Configuration

The lexical property accepts any standard Lexical Editor Config options such as theme classes. Pass a function to extend the default config, or an object to replace it entirely:

1 { 2 3 preview : { 4 lexical : ( defaultConfig ) => ( { 5 ... defaultConfig , 6 theme : { 7 ... defaultConfig . theme , 8 link : 'preview-link-class' , 9 paragraph : 'preview-paragraph-class' , 10 } , 11 } ) , 12 } , 13 14 15 minimal : { 16 lexical : { 17 theme : { 18 link : 'custom-link-class' , 19 paragraph : 'custom-paragraph-class' , 20 } , 21 } , 22 } , 23 }

Node Overrides

Each node type can be customized using three different approaches:

Component

Use a React component for full control over rendering. Works in both admin panel and JSX converters.

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 myNode : { 5 Component : ( { node , editor , config , isEditor , isJSXConverter } ) => { 6 7 8 9 const nodeData = isEditor 10 ? node . __fields 11 : node . fields 12 13 return < div > { nodeData . text } </ div > 14 } , 15 } , 16 } , 17 } , 18 }

createDOM

Use native DOM manipulation for ElementNodes. Only works in the admin panel editor.

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 heading : { 5 createDOM ( args ) { 6 const { node , editor , config , isEditor , isJSXConverter } = args 7 const heading = document . createElement ( node . getTag ( ) ) 8 heading . style . color = '#3b82f6' 9 return heading 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 }

html

Provide raw HTML as a string or function. Works in both admin panel and JSX converters.

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 link : { 5 html : ( { node , isEditor , isJSXConverter } ) => { 6 const url = isEditor ? node . __url : node . url 7 return ` <a href=" ${ url } ">Click here</a> ` 8 } , 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 }

Note: If both createDOM and html are provided for a DecoratorNode, html will only be used in JSX converters, not in the admin panel editor where createDOM takes precedence.

Node Type Reference

The nodes structure mirrors how JSX converters are organized: top-level keys for built-in node types, with block and inline block types nested under blocks and inlineBlocks keys respectively.

Built-in Nodes

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 heading : { } , 5 paragraph : { } , 6 link : { } , 7 list : { } , 8 listitem : { } , 9 quote : { } , 10 horizontalrule : { } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 }

Blocks

Block types are nested under the blocks key, keyed by block slug:

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 blocks : { 5 myBlockType : { 6 Component : ( { node } ) => { 7 8 return < div > Custom block </ div > 9 } , 10 } , 11 } , 12 } , 13 } , 14 }

Block and Label Components

For blocks and inline blocks, you can also use Block and Label as alternatives to Component .

Block

Block is equivalent to passing admin.Block on the block definition itself — the block is still wrapped in the default Form with collapsible, edit/remove buttons, and field state. This makes it useful when you want to customize how a block looks in the editor while still rendering its fields.

useBlockComponentContext is passed as a prop rather than imported directly from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client . This is intentional: if this view's node map is also passed to a JSX converter, importing from /client would pull unnecessary Lexical editor dependencies into your bundle. By passing it as a prop, it is only available (and only callable) when isEditor is true .

Always narrow by props.isEditor before calling props.useBlockComponentContext — without that check you will get a TypeScript error, since the prop does not exist on the JSX converter variant of the props type.

Bundle size: If your view's node map is also passed to a JSX converter, be mindful of what you import at the top of the file. Imports from @payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client or @payloadcms/ui will be included in your bundle. Use isEditor checks to keep editor-only code out of the JSX converter render path.

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 blocks : { 5 myBlockType : { 6 Block : ( props ) => { 7 if ( props . isEditor ) { 8 const { BlockCollapsible , EditButton , RemoveButton } = props . useBlockComponentContext ( ) 9 10 return ( 11 < BlockCollapsible > 12 < div style = { { padding : '16px' } } > 13 < p > { props . formData ?. text } </ p > 14 < EditButton /> 15 < RemoveButton /> 16 </ div > 17 </ BlockCollapsible > 18 ) 19 } 20 21 22 return < div className = " my-block " > { props . formData ?. text } </ div > 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 } , 27 } , 28 }

Label

Label replaces just the block label in the collapsible header. It is only used in the editor — it has no effect in JSX converter / frontend rendering.

Inline Blocks

Override specific inline block types:

1 { 2 myView : { 3 nodes : { 4 inlineBlocks : { 5 myInlineBlockType : { 6 Component : ( { node } ) => < span > Custom inline block </ span > , 7 } , 8 } , 9 } , 10 } , 11 }

Using Views in the Admin Panel

When views are defined, a view selector automatically appears next to the field label in the admin panel. Users can switch between views to see how content renders in different modes.

Accessing Current View

Use the useRichTextView hook to access the current view:

1 'use client' 2 import { useRichTextView } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical/client' 3 4 function MyCustomComponent ( ) { 5 const { currentView , views , currentViewMap } = useRichTextView ( ) 6 7 return ( 8 < div > 9 < p > Current view: { currentView } </ p > 10 { } 11 { currentViewMap ?. nodes ?. heading && ( 12 < p > Custom heading rendering is active </ p > 13 ) } 14 { currentViewMap ?. admin ?. hideGutter && ( 15 < p > Gutter is hidden in this view </ p > 16 ) } 17 </ div > 18 ) 19 }

Using View Node Maps with JSX Converters

You can pass a view's node map to JSX converters (e.g. the RichText component or convertLexicalToJSX ) to reuse the same rendering logic outside the editor. This is useful when you want the admin panel preview and your site to render content identically.

When both converters and nodeMap are provided, the node map takes precedence per-node-type. For blocks and inline blocks, converters from both sources are deep-merged, with the node map winning when both define a converter for the same block type.