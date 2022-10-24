Field-level Access Control

You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

Field Access Control is specified with functions inside a field's config. All field-level Controls return a boolean value to allow or deny access for the specified operation. No field-level Access Controls support returning query constraints. All Access Control functions accept one args argument.

Available Controls

Function Purpose create Allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document read Allows or denies the ability to read a field's value update Allows or denies the ability to update a field's value

Example Collection config:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'title' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 access : { 10 create : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 11 read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 12 update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 13 } , 14 } ; 15 ] , 16 } ;

Create

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user data The full data passed to create the document. siblingData Immediately adjacent field data passed to create the document.

Read

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. If false , the entire property is omitted from the resulting document.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user id id of the document being read doc The full document data. siblingData Immediately adjacent field data of the document being read.

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to update a field's value. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

If false is returned and you attempt to update the field's value, the operation will not throw an error however the field will be omitted from the update operation and the value will remain unchanged.

Available argument properties: