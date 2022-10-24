Globals Access Control
You can define Global-level Access Control within each Global's
access property. All Access Control functions accept one
args argument.
**Available argument properties:
Available Controls
|Function
|Allows/Denies Access
read
|Used in the
findOne Global operation
update
|Used in the
update Global operation
Example Global config:
1
import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
const Header: GlobalConfig = {
4
slug: 'header',
5
access: {
6
read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
7
/* */
8
},
9
update: ({ req: { user } }) => {
10
/* */
11
},
12
},
13
}
14
15
export default Header
Read
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
Update
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
data
|The data passed to update the global with.
