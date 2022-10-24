Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Environment Variables in Admin UI

Admin environment vars

By default, env variables are not provided to the Admin panel for security and safety reasons. But, Payload provides you with a way to still provide env vars to your frontend code.

Payload will automatically supply any present env variables that are prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ directly to the Admin panel.

For example, if you've got the following environment variable:

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This key will automatically be made available to the Payload bundle and can be referenced in your Admin component code as process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY.

