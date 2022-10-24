Excluding server-only code from admin UI

You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

Because the Admin Panel browser bundle includes your Payload Config file, files using server-only modules need to be excluded. It's common for your config to rely on server only modules to perform logic in access control functions, hooks, and other contexts.

Any file that imports a server-only module such as fs , stripe , authorizenet , nodemailer , etc. cannot be included in the browser bundle.

Example Scenario

Say we have a collection called Subscriptions that has a beforeChange hook that creates a Stripe subscription whenever a Subscription document is created in Payload.

Collection config:

1 2 3 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 4 import createStripeSubscription from './hooks/createStripeSubscription' 5 6 export const Subscription : CollectionConfig = { 7 slug : 'subscriptions' , 8 hooks : { 9 beforeChange : [ createStripeSubscription ] , 10 } , 11 fields : [ 12 { 13 name : 'stripeSubscriptionID' , 14 type : 'text' , 15 required : true , 16 } , 17 ] , 18 }

Collection hook:

1 2 3 import Stripe from 'stripe' 4 5 const stripe = new Stripe ( process . env . STRIPE_SECRET_KEY ) 6 7 export const createStripeSubscription = async ( { data , operation } ) => { 8 if ( operation === 'create' ) { 9 const dataWithStripeID = { ... data } 10 11 12 const subscription = await stripe . subscriptions . create ( { 13 14 } ) 15 16 17 18 dataWithStripeID . stripeSubscriptionID = subscription . id 19 20 return dataWithStripeID 21 } 22 23 return data 24 }

Warning:

The above code is NOT production-ready and should not be referenced to create Stripe subscriptions. Although creating a beforeChange hook is a completely valid spot to do things like create subscriptions, the code above is incomplete and insecure, meant for explanation purposes only.

As-is, this collection will prevent your Admin panel from bundling or loading correctly, because Stripe relies on some Node-only packages.

How to fix this

You need to make sure that you use alias es to tell your bundler to import "safe" files vs. attempting to import any server-side code that you need to get rid of. Depending on your bundler (Webpack, Vite, etc.) the steps involved may be slightly different.

The basic idea is to create a file that exports an empty object, and then alias import paths of any files that import server-only modules to that empty object file.

This way when your bundler goes to import a file that contains server-only modules, it will instead import the empty object file, which will not break the browser bundle.

Aliasing server-only modules

To remove files that contain server-only modules from your bundle, you can use an alias .

In the Subscriptions config file above, we are importing the hook like so:

1 2 3 import createStripeSubscription from './hooks/createStripeSubscription'

By default the browser bundle will now include all the code from that file and any files down the tree. We know that the file imports stripe .

To fix this, we need to alias the createStripeSubscription file to a different file that can safely be included in the browser bundle.

First, we will create a mock file to replace the server-only file when bundling:

1 2 3 export default { } 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11

Aliasing with Webpack can be done by:

1 2 3 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 4 import { webpackBundler } from '@payloadcms/bundler-webpack' 5 6 import { Subscriptions } from './collections/Subscriptions' 7 8 const mockModulePath = path . resolve ( __dirname , 'mocks/emptyObject.js' ) 9 const fullFilePath = path . resolve ( 10 __dirname , 11 'collections/Subscriptions/hooks/createStripeSubscription' 12 ) 13 14 export default buildConfig ( { 15 collections : [ Subscriptions ] , 16 admin : { 17 bundler : webpackBundler ( ) , 18 webpack : ( config ) => { 19 return { 20 ... config , 21 resolve : { 22 ... config . resolve , 23 alias : { 24 ... config . resolve . alias , 25 [ fullFilePath ] : mockModulePath , 26 } , 27 } , 28 } 29 } , 30 } , 31 } )

Aliasing with Vite can be done by: