Managing User Preferences
As your users interact with your Admin panel, you might want to store their preferences in a persistent manner, so that when they revisit the Admin panel, they can pick right back up where they left off.
Out of the box, Payload handles the persistence of your users' preferences in a handful of ways, including:
- Collection
Listview active columns, and their order, that users define
- Their last active locale
- The "collapsed" state of blocks, on a document level, as users edit or interact with documents
Use cases
This API is used significantly for internal operations of the Admin panel, as mentioned above. But, if you're building your own React components for use in the Admin panel, you can allow users to set their own preferences in correspondence to their usage of your components. For example:
- If you have built a "color picker", you could "remember" the last used colors that the user has set for easy access next time
- If you've built a custom
Navcomponent, and you've built in an "accordion-style" UI, you might want to store the
collapsedstate of each Nav collapsible item. This way, if an editor returns to the panel, their
Navstate is persisted automatically
- You might want to store
recentlyAccesseddocuments to give admin editors an easy shortcut back to their recently accessed documents on the
Dashboardor similar
- Many other use cases exist. Invent your own! Give your editors an intelligent and persistent editing experience.
Database
Payload automatically creates an internally used
payload-preferences collection that stores user preferences. Each document in the
payload-preferences collection contains the following shape:
|Key
|Value
id
|A unique ID for each preference stored.
key
|A unique
key that corresponds to the preference.
user.value
|The ID of the
user that is storing its preference.
user.relationTo
|The
slug of the collection that the
user is logged in as.
value
|The value of the preference. Can be any data shape that you need.
createdAt
|A timestamp of when the preference was created.
updatedAt
|A timestamp set to the last time the preference was updated.
APIs
Preferences are available to both GraphQL and REST APIs.
Adding or reading Preferences in your own components
The Payload admin panel offers a
usePreferences hook. The hook is only meant for use within the admin panel itself. It provides you with two methods:
getPreference
This async method provides an easy way to retrieve a user's preferences by
key. It will return a promise containing the resulting preference value.
Arguments
key: the
keyof your preference to retrieve.
setPreference
Also async, this method provides you with an easy way to set a user preference. It returns
void.
Arguments:
key: the
keyof your preference to set.
value: the
valueof your preference that you're looking to set.
Example
Here is an example for how you can utilize
usePreferences within your custom Admin panel components. Note - this example is not fully useful and is more just a reference for how to utilize the Preferences API. In this case, we are demonstrating how to set and retrieve a user's last used colors history within a
ColorPicker or similar type component.