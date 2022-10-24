You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

A fully functional REST API is automatically generated from your Collection and Global configs.

All Payload API routes are mounted and prefixed to your config's routes.api URL segment (default: /api ).

REST query parameters:

depth - automatically populates relationships and uploads

locale - retrieves document(s) in a specific locale

fallback-locale - specifies a fallback locale if no locale value exists

Collections

Each collection is mounted using its slug value. For example, if a collection's slug is users , all corresponding routes will be mounted on /api/users .

Note: Collection slugs must be formatted in kebab-case

All CRUD operations are exposed as follows:

Operation Method Path View Find GET /api/{collection-slug} Find By ID GET /api/{collection-slug}/{id} Count GET /api/{collection-slug}/count Create POST /api/{collection-slug} Update PATCH /api/{collection-slug} Update By ID PATCH /api/{collection-slug}/{id} Delete DELETE /api/{collection-slug} Delete by ID DELETE /api/{collection-slug}/{id}

Auth Operations

Auth enabled collections are also given the following endpoints:

Operation Method Path View Login POST /api/{user-collection}/login Logout POST /api/{user-collection}/logout Unlock POST /api/{user-collection}/unlock Refresh POST /api/{user-collection}/refresh-token Verify User POST /api/{user-collection}/verify/{token} Current User GET /api/{user-collection}/me Forgot Password POST /api/{user-collection}/forgot-password Reset Password POST /api/{user-collection}/reset-password

Globals

Globals cannot be created or deleted, so there are only two REST endpoints opened:

Operation Method Path View Get Global GET /api/globals/{global-slug} Update Global POST /api/globals/{global-slug}

Preferences

In addition to the dynamically generated endpoints above Payload also has REST endpoints to manage the admin user preferences for data specific to the authenticated user.

Operation Method Path View Get Preference GET /api/payload-preferences/{key} Create Preference POST /api/payload-preferences/{key} Delete Preference DELETE /api/payload-preferences/{key}

Custom Endpoints

Additional REST API endpoints can be added to your application by providing an array of endpoints in various places within a Payload config. Custom endpoints are useful for adding additional middleware on existing routes or for building custom functionality into Payload apps and plugins. Endpoints can be added at the top of the Payload config, collections , and globals and accessed respective of the api and slugs you have configured.

Each endpoint object needs to have:

Property Description path A string for the endpoint route after the collection or globals slug method The lowercase HTTP verb to use: 'get', 'head', 'post', 'put', 'delete', 'connect' or 'options' handler A function or array of functions to be called with req, res and next arguments. Express root When true , defines the endpoint on the root Express app, bypassing Payload handlers and the routes.api subpath. Note: this only applies to top-level endpoints of your Payload config, endpoints defined on collections or globals cannot be root. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Example:

1 import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' 2 3 4 export const Orders : CollectionConfig = { 5 slug : 'orders' , 6 fields : [ 7 8 ] , 9 endpoints : [ 10 { 11 path : '/:id/tracking' , 12 method : 'get' , 13 handler : async ( req , res , next ) => { 14 const tracking = await getTrackingInfo ( req . params . id ) 15 if ( tracking ) { 16 res . status ( 200 ) . send ( { tracking } ) 17 } else { 18 res . status ( 404 ) . send ( { error : 'not found' } ) 19 } 20 } , 21 } , 22 ] , 23 }