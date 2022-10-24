Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Cloud Teams

Payload Cloud Team Settings A screenshot of the Team Settings page.

Members

Each team has members that can interact with your projects. You can invite multiple people to your team and each individual can belong to more than one team. You can assign them either owner or user permissions. Owners are able to make admin-only changes, such as deleting projects, and editing billing information.

Adding Members

To add a new member to your team, visit your Team’s Settings page, and click “Invite Teammate”. You can then add their email address, and assign their role. Press “Save” to send the invitations, which will send an email to the invited team member where they can create a new account.

Billing

Users can update billing settings and subscriptions for any teams where they are designated as an owner. To make updates to the team’s payment methods, visit the Billing page under the Team Settings tab. You can add new cards, delete cards, and set a payment method as a default. The default payment method will be used in the event that another payment method fails.

Subscriptions

From the Subscriptions page, a team owner can see all current plans for their team. From here, you can see the price of each plan, if there is an active trial, and when you will be billed next.

Invoices

The Invoices page will you show you the invoices for your account, as well as the status on their payment.

Next

Cloud Projects