Migrations
Payload exposes a full suite of migration controls available for your use. Migration commands are accessible via
the
npm run payload command in your project directory.
Ensure you have an npm script called "payload" in your
package.json file.
Migration file contents
Payload stores all created migrations in a folder that you can specify. By default, migrations are stored
in
./src/migrations.
A migration file has two exports - an
up function, which is called when a migration is executed, and a
down function
that will be called if for some reason the migration fails to complete successfully. The
up function should contain
all changes that you attempt to make within the migration, and the
down should ideally revert any changes you make.
For an added level of safety, migrations should leverage Payload transactions. Migration
functions should make use of the
req by adding it to the arguments of your payload local API calls such
as
payload.create and database adapter methods like
payload.db.create.
Here is an example migration file:
Migrations Directory
Each DB adapter has an optional property
migrationDir where you can override where you want your migrations to be
stored/read. If this is not specified, Payload will check the default and possibly make a best effort to find your
migrations directory by searching in common locations ie.
./src/migrations,
./dist/migrations,
./migrations, etc.
All database adapters should implement similar migration patterns, but there will be small differences based on the adapter and its specific needs. Below is a list of all migration commands that should be supported by your database adapter.
Commands
Migrate
The
migrate command will run any migrations that have not yet been run.
Create
Create a new migration file in the migrations directory. You can optionally name the migration that will be created. By default, migrations will be named using a timestamp.
Status
The
migrate:status command will check the status of migrations and output a table of which migrations have been run,
and which migrations have not yet run.
payload migrate:status
Down
Roll back the last batch of migrations.
Refresh
Roll back all migrations that have been run, and run them again.
Reset
Roll back all migrations.
Fresh
Drops all entities from the database and re-runs all migrations from scratch.