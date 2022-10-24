Collapsible Field
Config
|Option
|Description
label *
|A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive
({ data, path }) as args.
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Config
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
initCollapsed
|Set the initial collapsed state
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
label: ({ data }) => data?.title || 'Untitled',
8
type: 'collapsible', // required
9
fields: [
10
// required
11
{
12
name: 'title',
13
type: 'text',
14
required: true,
15
},
16
{
17
name: 'someTextField',
18
type: 'text',
19
required: true,
20
},
21
],
22
},
23
],
24
}
