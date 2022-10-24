Row Field
Config
|Option
|Description
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Row.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration excluding
description,
readOnly, and
hidden. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
1
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'
2
3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'example-collection',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
type: 'row', // required
8
fields: [
9
// required
10
{
11
name: 'label',
12
type: 'text',
13
required: true,
14
admin: {
15
width: '50%',
16
},
17
},
18
{
19
name: 'value',
20
type: 'text',
21
required: true,
22
admin: {
23
width: '50%',
24
},
25
},
26
],
27
},
28
],
29
}
