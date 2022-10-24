Sentry Plugin

You are currently viewing documentation for version 2 of Payload.

This plugin allows you to integrate Sentry seamlessly with your Payload application.

What is Sentry?

Sentry is a powerful error tracking and performance monitoring tool that helps developers identify, diagnose, and resolve issues in their applications.

Sentry does smart stuff with error data to make bugs easier to find and fix. - sentry.io

This multi-faceted software offers a range of features that will help you manage errors with greater ease and ultimately ensure your application is running smoothly:

Core Features

Error Tracking : Instantly captures and logs errors as they occur in your application

: Instantly captures and logs errors as they occur in your application Performance Monitoring : Tracks application performance to identify slowdowns and bottlenecks

: Tracks application performance to identify slowdowns and bottlenecks Detailed Reports : Provides comprehensive insights into errors, including stack traces and context

: Provides comprehensive insights into errors, including stack traces and context Alerts and Notifications : Send and customize event-triggered notifications

: Send and customize event-triggered notifications Issue Grouping, Filtering and Search : Automatically groups similar errors, and allows filtering and searching issues by custom criteria

: Automatically groups similar errors, and allows filtering and searching issues by custom criteria Breadcrumbs : Records user actions and events leading up to an error

: Records user actions and events leading up to an error Integrations: Connects with various tools and services for enhanced workflow and issue management

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:

1 yarn add @payloadcms / plugin - sentry

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin and pass in your Sentry DSN as an option.

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import { sentry } from '@payloadcms/plugin-sentry' 3 import { Pages , Media } from './collections' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Pages , Media ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 sentry ( { 9 dsn : 'https://61edebas776889984d323d777@o4505289711681536.ingest.sentry.io/4505357433352176' , 10 } ) , 11 ] , 12 } ) 13 14 export default config

Options

dsn : string | required Sentry automatically assigns a DSN when you create a project, the unique DSN informs Sentry where to send events so they are associated with the correct project.

You can find your project DSN (Data Source Name) by visiting sentry.io and navigating to your [Project] > Settings > Client Keys (DSN).

enabled : boolean | optional Set to false to disable the plugin. Defaults to true.

init : ClientOptions | optional Sentry allows a variety of options to be passed into the Sentry.init() function, see the full list of options here.

requestHandler : RequestHandlerOptions | optional Accepts options that let you decide what data should be included in the event sent to Sentry, checkout the options here.

captureErrors : number[] | optional By default, Sentry.errorHandler will capture only errors with a status code of 500 or higher. To capture additional error codes, pass the values as numbers in an array.

To see all options available, visit the Sentry Docs.

Example

Configure any of these options by passing them to the plugin:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' 2 import { sentry } from '@payloadcms/plugin-sentry' 3 import { Pages , Media } from './collections' 4 5 const config = buildConfig ( { 6 collections : [ Pages , Media ] , 7 plugins : [ 8 sentry ( { 9 dsn : 'https://61edebas777689984d323d777@o4505289711681536.ingest.sentry.io/4505357433352176' , 10 options : { 11 init : { 12 debug : true , 13 environment : 'development' , 14 tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , 15 } , 16 requestHandler : { 17 serverName : false , 18 user : [ 'email' ] , 19 } , 20 captureErrors : [ 400 , 403 , 404 ] , 21 } , 22 } ) , 23 ] , 24 } ) 25 26 export default config

TypeScript

All types can be directly imported: